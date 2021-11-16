Bobbie Ann Simpson-
Caffarel-Miller,
age 86 died on November 5, 2021 at Harvest Manor Nursing Home. Her three sons, Mark Caffarel and his wife Janet, Kenneth Miller and his wife Laurie, and David Miller and his wife Michelle survive her. Her two husbands Joseph “Ed” Caffarel and Maurice LeRoy “Roy” Miller Jr. predecease her. She was born June 17, 1935 in Jacoby, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeff Bonnette Simpson Sr. and Lucille Bouy Simpson; three sisters, Juanita Simpson, Irma Tullier, Norma Jackson; four brothers, Clayton Simpson, Marvin Simpson, Jeff Simpson Jr, Ronnie Simpson. One sister Marian Hackler and husband Ed of Prairieville; two brothers, Errol Simpson and wife Barbara of Port Allen, Donald Simpson and wife Carol Dee of Baton Rouge; and numerous nieces and nephews survive her. Five grandchildren Lauren Fernandez and her husband Mike, Cameron Miller and his wife Lesley, Meritt and his wife Lindsey, Mallory Miller and Margaret Miller and several great-grandchildren also survived her. She graduated Port Allen High School in 1953, enjoyed LSU football, and was a big Tiger fan. She drove a school bus for many years. She was an avid tennis fan and played bridge with people from around the world on her computer. She like spending time with her family, especially at the yearly Christmas Simpson Family Gumbo. Visitation at Resthaven Gardens of Memory 11817 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 8:30 to 10:30 am with funeral services starting at 10:30 am followed by burial at Resthaven. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
George Alton
Thibodeaux, Jr.
a native of Pine Prairie, LA and resident of Port Allen, LA passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the age of 82. George enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was well known for his Jambalaya and had placed in several Jambalaya competitions. George was a loyal employee of Capitol Rubber and Specialty for over 40 years. He was a founding member of the Lobdell Fire Department and member of 1st Baptist Church of Port Allen. George is survived by his wife, Sherry Meche Thibodeaux; children, Tonya LeBlanc (James, Cindy Thibodeaux, George “Trey” Thibodeaux (Laurie); grandchildren, George IV, Layla, Zuri, and Gracie Thibodeaux and James LeBlanc. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rita and George Thibodeaux, Sr.; siblings, Ulysse Thibodeaux and Shirley Ardoin. A memorial to celebrate George’s life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Rhonda Nottingham and her family, as well as Tori Thibodeaux and Scott Martinez for their support, care, and compassion. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.churchfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with Church Funeral Services of Baton Rouge.
Carrie Wallace
entered into eternal rest on November 6, 2021 at the age of 100 years old. Survived her daughters, Carrie Howard, Cynthia Morrison and Barbara Taylor; sister, Alice Fort; 29 Grandchildren, 36 Great grandchildren, 29 Great great grandchildren and 3 Great great great grandchildren. Visitation on Thursday, November 18, 2021 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA. Visitation continues on Friday, November 19, 2021 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church 950 7th Street, Port Allen, LA 70767. Pastor Raymond E. Allen, Sr. officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son, www.halldavisandson.com.
Patrick Kevin Cazes
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7. Pat passed away on November 7th, at his home in Brusly surrounded by his family at the age of 58 after a 9month fight with cancer. He was a native and lifelong resident of Brusly. Pat was a Deputy of Agriculture Operations with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Department. Visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Saturday, November 13, from 9: 30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matthew Lorrain. A recitation of the rosary was held at 10 a.m., led by the Knights of Columbus. Pat is survived by his wife, Trina Grady Cazes; daughters, Rachel Ainsworth and husband David, and Rebecca Cazes; step-daughters who he loved like his own, Jessica Lambert Major and husband Scott, Jacqueline Lambert Gautreaux and husband Josh; step-grandchildren, Kylie and Kenzie Major, Liam, Gracie and Sadie Gautreaux; siblings, Joseph Marion “Jim” Cazes Jr and wife Grace, Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Cazes Wilbert and husband Calvin “Pat” Jr., Sheriff Michael “Mike” Cazes and wife Stephanie, David Cazes and wife Denise along with numerous nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Marion Sr and Elizabeth “Betty” Templet Cazes. Pallbearers will be James L. “Jimmy” Rizzutto, Chris Gauthreaux, Brad Blanchard, Lance S. Noel, Trevor J. Cazes and Michael Brian Cazes Jr. Pat was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council in Brusly and served as an usher at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church He was an annual participant in the retreat at Manresa House of Retreats. Pat was an avid lover of the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. Pat was proud to serve his community in any way possible. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to The Sister Dulce Foundation, Inc. 17560 George O’Neal Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70817, or online at cypressspringsprayercenter.org. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Sara Ann Griffon
Sarradet,
age 84, was a native of Plaquemine and resident of Brusly where she passed away peacefully Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 12 p.m. at her home surrounded by her loving family. She will be sadly missed and always remembered by her infectious smile, laugh, love and quick wit by all who knew her. She absolutely adored her children and grandchildren, who came to visit her often. Visiting Tuesday, November 16, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., celebrated by Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Entombment in church mausoleum. Sara Ann is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey Paul Sarradet and wife Carrie Songy Sarradet, Craig Michael Sarradet and wife Elizabeth Evans Sarradet; two daughters, Marsha Sarradet Gassie and husband Glynn, Sarah Ashley Sarradet Smith and husband Keith; two sisters, Glenda Griffon Roth Murphy, and Sandra “Coochie” Griffon Landry and husband Alton; sister-in-law, Dorothy Griffon; nine grandchildren, Zachary Gassie (Amanda), Abigail Miller (Trenton), Caroline and Kyle Gassie, Emma and Colton Sarradet, Ryan and Morgan Smith and Hunter Langlois (Tammy); great-grandchildren, Fisher Langlois, Preslee, Kynlee and Lucas Miller, Sawyer and Hudson Gassie; numerous nieces and nephews. Sara was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Paul F. “Cutchie” Sarradet; parents, Charles “Bobbie” and Sarah Young Griffon; bother, Tommy Griffon; brothers-in-law, Alfred Roth and Don Murphy. Sara was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved having her family over for home cooked meals. She loved playing cards with her family and friends, shopping excursions and dancing. She was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. She retired from the Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service after 20 years of service. Pallbearers will be Glynn, Zachary and Kyle Gassie, Keith and Ryan Smith and Colton Sarradet. Thank you to Comfort Care Hospice and caregivers that helped through the years. The family would like to extent their appreciation to her awesome caregivers, Rose Williams, Annette Williams and Haydee Kidd that gave her and the family love and comfort; and to Steve and Michelle Sarradet for the help they provided to the family over the years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Bereavement Committee. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Frank Roger Williams, Sr.
entered into eternal rest on November 4, 2021 at the age of 87. Survived by his wife, Elnora Williams; daughters, Sondra Kirlew and Ava Grant; brother, Andrew Williams; grandchildren, Frank Williams, III, Miles Williams, Jarod Williams, Cary Grant, Jr., Avery Grant and Anthony Kirlew. Preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Lillie Williams; son, Frank Williams, Jr. Visitation Saturday, November 13, 2021 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Israelite Missionary Baptist Church, 6644 S. River Rd., Brusly, LA. Rev. Elvin Lacey officiating. Interment Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
