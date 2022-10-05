David Wayne
Allemond, Sr.
passed away peacefully at his home in Bayou Pigeon surrounded by his family and friends on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the age of 64. He was a retired carpenter, resident of Bayou Pigeon and native of Port Allen, LA. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. David is survived by his son, David Allemond, Jr. and wife Tiffinie; grandchildren, Abbigayle, Trae, and Kole; sisters, Robin Allemond Hebert and husband Anderson “Gut”, and Susan Johnson and husband Pete; godmother, Diana Andre; significant other, Melva “MaeMae” Leonard; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Maryann Allemond. David was an avid outdoorsman who loved squirrel hunting, fishing and the camp. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren. Please share sympathies, condolences, and memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Robert James
Henderson Jr.
was born January 21, 1944 to the late Robert James and Louvenia Henderson. He retired from Ramsey Scarlet/Associated Terminals as a Crane Operator for 48 years. He was survived by his wife Dianne Henderson of 33 years. Five children; Jerry Burris, Robert J. Henderson III, Dionne Battley, Remella Augustus, & Tamara Williams. Five grandchildren & three great grandchildren. Services were held Monday October 3, 2022 @ New Mount Olive Baptist Church 1187 Rosedale Road Port Allen, L.A. 70767. Viewing from 9-11 & service @ 11 a.m.
Paul Morgan,
born November 19, 1931, passed away on September 8, 2022 at the age of 90. He was raised in Port Allen, La and a long time resident of Baton Rouge. Paul was a retired painter and member of Painters Local 728. Paul was a United States Navy veteran having served in the Korean Conflict. Preceded in death by his parents, Ottie K and William Morgan; sister, Lucille Braud and brothers, Perry “Bo” Morgan and Daniel “Pat” Morgan. He is survived by 3 nieces and 2 nephews; Sue Fourroux, Penny Lambert, Patti Morgan, Walter “Binky” Braud and Kevin Morgan. Graveside services were at 11 AM Friday, September 30, 2022 at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, La.
Roy Mouch
The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. In verdant pastures he gives me repose; Beside restful waters he leads me; he refreshes my soul. He guides me in right paths for his name’s sake. Psalm 23. Roy Thomas Mouch, age 90, born February 26, 1932 passed peacefully at his home on September 28, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis A. Mouch, Sr. and Gladys Flatau Mouch; sisters, Shirley Acosta, Doris Millet, Elsie Perrero; brother, Louis A. (Bootsie) Mouch Jr. and grandson, Austin Morain. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 69 years, Katherine Prejean Mouch. Surviving children include three sons, Roy Mouch, Jr., Randy (Karen) Mouch, Mark (Wanda) Mouch; four daughters, Wendy (John) Daniel, Joni (Billy Kleinpeter) LaCara, Angelle (Patrick) Soniat, Juanita (Kevin) Morain; one brother, John (Marie) Mouch from Port Allen, 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and many extended grand and great-grandchildren. Graduated from Brusly High School in 1950. He was a United States Army Veteran who volunteered to serve for two years in the Korean War; had six years on inactive duty; Honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sargent. As a devout Catholic, he had a strong personal faith in Christ that shaped his devotion and community service. Roy was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He also was a great listener, teacher and role model. He was actively involved in all ministries at St. John the Baptist Church in Brusly as a lector, eucharistic minister, Church fair auctioneer, selling $100 Super Raffle tickets and was a church money counter. Beginning in 1955 he began his service as a dedicated caretaker over St. John Church cemetery and mausoleum and stayed in that position for over 50 years. A life member of the Msgr. Leonard Robin Assembly No. 1664. Fourth Degree and past Faithful navigator, served as Scribe; served as Honor Guard at funeral and masses on special occasions. A life member of Knights of Columbus 10744; past Grand Knight and Recorder for many years. Sold charity calendars for many years for KC’s. He was in banking business for 23 years. Worked at American Bank and Trust Baton Rouge one year; Bank of West Baton Rouge 13 years and Plaquemine Bank and Trust, Plaquemine 9 years as Vice-President. While working in banking business, he gave the opportunity for an individual or family to get their first loan for a car, credit card and help get their credit established. Started in insurance business working for Jefferson Standard Life Insurance. Started Mouch’s Insurance Selling Life and Health/Property and Casualty until retirement and also was a Notary. He was a member of the Addis Volunteer Fire Department, Addis Historical Society, Ritchfield Hunting Club, McKinley Bourg Post 160 in Port Allen, High Steppers Dance Club, WBR Iberville Cattlemen’s Association and Louisiana Cattle Association for over 40 years. He had his own cattle he would check every day on the levee. Served as a West Baton Rouge Police Juror representing District 1 for 28 years and Police Jury Association of Louisiana State Treasurer for 35 years. Served as Chairman for the Capital Region Planning Commission for 10 years. He enjoyed selling over 1000 jambalaya tickets with Lytle Chustz for 30 years for Brusly/Addis Catholic Daughters 2079; Getting together with family for Christmas party on December 23 giving grandkids a large peppermint stick and $10 and having a potluck dinner with family and friends; In years past a bonfire on the levee would be lit to lead the way for Santa; Family gatherings at Thanksgiving; Going to the camp at Shell Beach at Lake Verrett fishing off the pier and boating on the water. Waking up to Swamp Pop music on Saturday and Sunday dancing with Momma in the kitchen to their favorite song “Blueberry Hill” by Fats Domino.; loved to dance and “cut a rug” and was always the first one on the dance floor; All the ladies waited their turn to jitterbug with him.
Enyombment in Catholic Church in Brusly mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roy’s name to the St. John the Baptist Food Bank or St. Jude Hospital. Would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice for care to our Dad thanking Myla, Christa, Heather, Barbara, Anisha and Deacon Mike Chiappetta; Trudy Badeaux for her help, love and care. He will be missed by his loving family and many others who loved and respected him. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Michael George
Melancon,
age 77, a native of Brusly La, resident of Bueche, La passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Michael was born February 1st, 1945. He is survived by his son Tyrus Jason Melancon, his granddaughter Korie Melancon Hunt, his grandson Tyler Melancon and great grandson Fletcher Allen Hunt, his brothers Theodore (Teddy) Melancon, Thomas J. Melancon and Henry J. Melancon and their families. Also, his lifetime partner Christine Adams, her daughter Charity Carper and Charity’s two boys Sailor and Tritan Carper. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Theodore F. Melancon, Margaret Melancon Seward and Claude Seward also by his brothers Donald L. Melancon, John A. Melancon and Paul D. Melancon. Michael was one of 7 brothers. He was a business owner, a chef, a carpenter, he was a man who wore many hats. He was retired and living out the rest of his life. As there will not be a memorial service for Michael please keep his family in your prayers. God Bless.
Earl J. Sarradet
passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the age of 90. He was a native of Brusly and resident of Brusly. Earl was a US Marine Corp Veteran, Sgt. Earl John Sarradet, Marine Corp. Depot – San Diego, Camp Lejeune – Rigging, Demolition, October 8, 1951 to October 9, 1954, 1st Marine Division- Able Engr., Korea –Bronze Star. Earl retired after 36 years of service at Chevron as a Production Foreman. Visitation was at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Thursday, September 29th, 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., celebrated by Rev. Arun John. Burial of ashes in the church cemetery. Earl is survived by his wife, Mary Janice Johnson Elliott Sarradet of Brusly, two sons, Vannie V. Valentine and wife Shirley of Central , Adrian K. Valentine of Arkansas ; three step-children, Kim , Clarence “Buddy” and Renee Elliott; a sister, Rosemary Sarradet Babin of Brusly; a brother, Rollin Sarradet of Raceland; two sisters-in-law, Mary Eve Sarradet of Brusly and Shirley Sarradet of Broussard; 4 grandchildren, Sarah Smith and husband Damon, Kristie Brocksmith and husband Steven, Stacey Heiser and husband Chris, Tracey Moore and husband Donnie; 6 great-grandchildren; former daughter-in-law, Judy Landry. Earl was preceded in death by, his parents, Jack and Iris Fleinken Sarradet; first wife, Mary Elise Blanchard Sarradet; four brothers, Louis Clay Sarradet, Joseph “Jack” Sarradet (Faye), Donald Sarradet (Carolyn) and Paul Sarradet; brother-in-law, Walter Babin; sister-in-law, Dorothy Sarradet; granddaughter, Laura Valentine. Pallbearer will be Shane Sarradet. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews. Earl was a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Janelle Elliott Simms for her love and support. The family would also like to extend gratitude to the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner’s Office and Flotilla along with West Baton Rouge Parish Flotilla for their efforts. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Jean Edwards Jones,
a retired employee of United Van Lines and a native of Plaquemine, she died Monday, September 26 at 1:20 p.m. at Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge at the age of 73. Visiting was Oct. 1 at The New St. John Baptist Church, 58075 Barrow Street, Plaquemine, LA, 2 p.m. She is survived by four daughters Dynechia Monique Jones of Baton Rouge, LA, Betty Channel (Richard Major, Jr.) Jones of White Castle, LA, Melissa (Willie) Brown of Addis, LA, Maline Davis Edwards of Plaquemine, LA, Stephanie (Jharmeel) Smith of Baton Rouge, LA, two sisters Adlean Dianne Edwards of Plaquemine, LA and Emma Jeanette Edwards of Addis, LA, two brothers Isiah III (Irma Borskey) Edwards of Zachary, LA, and Bruce Edwards of Plaquemine, LA, sister-in-law Ethel Lee Edwards, 15 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren. A host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Tyrone L. Jones, parents Isiah and Betty Wilson Edwards, son Darrel G. Edwards, and brother Thomas ‘PeeWee’ Edwards. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA.
Patsy Alligood Kent
a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend; passed away peacefully at Pointe Coupee Healthcare with her family by her side on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the age of 78. She was a resident of Erwinville and a native of Georgia. Visitation was held at Sharon Baptist Church, Port Allen on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 9am until religious services at 11am, conducted by Pastor Terry Swanson. Interment at the Church Cemetery. Patsy is survived by her husband of 63 years, James Kent; children, Karen Sue Kent, Charles David Kent and wife Andrea, and Kenneth Kent and wife Shelly; grandchildren, Charles David Kent, Jr, Michael Blain Kent, Matthew John Kent, Jennifer Nicole Kent, Corey Lee Kent, Kristin Lynne Kent, Kyle Ellis Kent, Kevin Mackenzie Kent, and Cody Randall Kent; and numerous great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her children, James Randall “Randy” Kent and Patricia Ann “Patty” Kent; parents, Emery and Pearl Alligood; and twelve brothers and sisters. Please share sympathies, condolences, and memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.