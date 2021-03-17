Freddie Milton, Jr., “Poochie”,
entered into eternal rest on March 3, 2021 at the age of 71. Survived by his wife, Linda Milton; daughters, Lucy Jones, Port Allen, LA and Cotrina Byrd, Baton Rouge, LA; son, Raymond Jones, Port Allen, LA. Visitation Saturday, March 13, 2021 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Dr. Lawrence D. Hardy officiating. Interment Monday, March 15, 2021 at 10:00 am, Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Ronald Joseph Thibodeaux,
age 67, passed away on March 8, 2021, while surrounded by family members who loved him dearly. His death followed years of struggle with multiple chronic conditions. Ronald was a native of Port Allen, Louisiana, and most recently resided in Bayou Pigeon. He always loved driving and made trucking his lifelong career; and once retired, he enjoyed the peace and simplicity of bayou living. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Saturday, March 13, from 9 a.m. until Rite of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., conducted by Deacon Minos Ponville Jr. Burial in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery in Brusly. He is survived by his son, Jason Thibodeaux and wife Candace; partner, Fay Pollard; brother, Carol “C. J.” Thibodeaux Jr.; step-daughter, Heather Ambeau; step-son, Clint Ferguson; grandsons, Justin Lanoux and Brett Thibodeaux; step-grandchildren, Casey, Courtney, Ethan and Cain Ferguson, and Mia Ambeau; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by two ex-wives who remained lifelong friends, Joy Thibodeaux and Billie Thibodeaux. Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Carol Jerome Thibodeaux Sr.; mother, Annabel Cavalier Thibodeaux; two sisters, Dianne David Franklin and Betty Hebert. Special thanks go to Fay Pollard, who lovingly provided support and care for him during his long illness. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Devonte “Dre” Thomas
entered into eternal rest October 18, 2020. Survived by his parents Annjenette and Maurice Thigpen, George (Tammy) Smith; sister, Tykira Thigpen and brother Jamari Thigpen. Religious funeral service Monday, March 15, 2021 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA. Interment Old Folk Home Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Gayle Marie Levert
Gayle Marie Levert’s body left our world on March 7, 2021 at the age of 72, and her loving spirit is now free. Her cause of death was Alzheimer’s Disease. The eldest of six sisters, Gayle was born on June 18, 1948 in Baton Rouge, to George and Genevieve Peavy Levert. She was a native of Brusly. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from LSU, and later earned a degree in Accounting and received her CPA. She worked for the State of Louisiana, performed pension accounting for an oil company in Houston, Texas, and then moved to Dallas to join the financial advisory firm Waddell & Reed, where she was their top sales person. She later started her own business as a tax accountant and retired in 2001. Gayle was a devoted member of the Dallas Center for Spiritual Living, where she met and fell in love with her spouse of 20 years, Madeline Mandell. In addition to Madeline, Gayle is survived by her sisters Janis Stoner, Clare Harmon, Ann Byrd and Jean Hood. She is predeceased by her sister Lisa Lusk. Gayle is also survived by her niece and nephews Jamie Gaspard, L.J. Lungaro, Jr., Daniel Lusk, Michael and Jason Nall; her aunts Lucy Peavy Landry and Donna Peavy. A private service will be held at a later date. Everyone who knew Gayle will remember her brilliant mind and quirky sense of humor. She lives on in our hearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.