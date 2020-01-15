Tidwell, Robert Glyn “Buz”
Robert a loving husband, father, Papa, brother and friend; passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the age of 75. He was a long time employee of Shintech where he retired from, during his off time Robert spent his life also performing as a real estate agent and preparing taxes, he also spent many hours volunteering at Angleton EMS. His favorite pastime was being a Papa to his grandchildren. He was a resident of Addis, LA, former resident of Angleton, TX and a native of Cleveland, MS. Private family services will be held. Robert is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ronnie Tidwell; daughters, Michelle Tidwell Olano and husband Payton, and Renee Tidwell; grandchildren, Chris Tidwell, Josh and Mackenzie Campbell; sisters, Sandra Bonney and Charlotte Sappleton; brother, Jimmy Davis; and numerous cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Glyn and Mary “Peggy” McDill Tidwell; and brother, William “Mac” Tidwell. Robert was a huge Astros fan and enjoyed his games on his computers. He was a graduate of Cleveland High School and Delta State University. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Sharika Duncan
Sharika Duncan passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Friday, January 10, 2020 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, January 11, 2020 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center. Interment St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery, New Roads, LA.
Ernest Wiley, Jr.
Ernest Earl Wiley, Jr., a resident of Erwinville, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He is survived by his two sons, Kendrick Wiley and Christopher Jackson; brother, Reginald (Chiquita) Wiley; sister, Cheryl (Mack) Thomas, grandchildren, family, friends and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest, Sr. and Marie Wiley; sister, Letitia Wiley and nephew, Delvonte Wiley. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, January 11, 2020, 9:00 am until service at 10:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinwille, LA.
Joseph Zachary Richardson
Joseph Zachary Richardson, a resident of Erwinville, LA, departed this life peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the age of 85. He was surrounded by his loving family. Zachary was a retired U.S. Navy Veteran with 21 years of service and a retiree from the U.S. Postal Service also with 21 years of service. Visitation on January 14, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 12369 Hwy 416, Lakeland, LA 70752 starting at 9:00 AM with Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 AM t officiated by Father Patrick Healy. Interment at St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery, 809 New Roads St, New Roads, LA 70760. Zachary, survived by his devoted wife Helen (Betty) Richardson; two sons, Curtis Richardson, Port Allen, LA, and Kevin (Lajet) Richardson, Mountain House, CA; one daughter, Cheryl (Roderick) Richardson Washington, Port Allen, LA; five grandchildren, Byron (Janel) Washington, Baton Rouge, LA, Tyler Washington, Dallas, TX, Kyle Washington, Port Allen, LA, Jordan Richardson and Macy Richardson, Mountain House CA and one great-granddaughter, Nala Washington; one brother John Jessie Richardson, Victorville, CA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.