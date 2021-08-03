Bryant Edwin Morrow,
age 55, passed away peacefully at his home in Ventress, La., on July 28, 2021. He was born in Hammond, La., to the late James and Sara (Fletcher) Morrow. Bryant grew up in Ponchatoula, La, and graduated from Ponchatoula High School and later Louisiana State University with a degree in Agricultural Business. Bryant married the absolute love of his life, Larye Sonnier Morrow, and they resided in New Roads, La. He was a devoted father and stepfather to four children: Caroline Morrow, Ava Morrow, Jacques Monceret, and Gracie-Claire Monceret. Bryant was employed at Placid Oil Refinery in Port Allen, La., for 30 years. He was known for his strong work ethic and allegiance to his job. He was called “Flash” by his many co-workers and friends. Bryant most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved flying his Paramotor. Bryant also enjoyed growing watermelons, peaches, and blueberries, and crabbing. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in New Roads, La. Bryant is survived by his wife, Larye Morrow of Ventress and four children, Caroline Elyse Morrow, Ava Elizabeth Morrow, Jacques Andre Monceret, and Gracie-Claire Monceret, all of Ventress. He is also survived by one brother and sister-n-law, Eric and Natalya Morrow of Ponchatoula, La.; one sister, Anne Morrow Tagert of New Orleans, La.; two nephews, Jackson Tagert and Matthew Morrow; two nieces, Layla and Svetlana Morrow, as well as numerous family members and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Morrow and Sara (Fletcher) Morrow of Ponchatoula; paternal grandparents, James Morrow and Elizabeth (Hamilton) Morrow of Elizabeth, La.; and maternal grandparents, William Fletcher and Caroline (Davies) Fletcher of Ponchatoula. Visitation at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads, La on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 6 pm to 9 pm and Friday, July 30, 2021 from 10 am to 1:30 pm with funeral service at 1:45 pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Roads, La. Funeral Services also held at Hopewell Methodist Church on Saturday at 11 am with burial following at Black Jack Cemetery in Grant, La. The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to Dr. Gerald Miletello, Dr. Andrew Lauve, Dr. William Russell, Dr. J. Bennett Dupont, Dr. Frank Mott, Dedra Newton, FNP, Dr. Leone Elliott, M.C. Anderson Cancer Center and Pointe Coupee Home Health and Hospice, as well as family and friends who have supported our family during this difficult time. Pallbearers: Eric Morrow, William Fletcher, Alan Skipper, Kendall Jackson, Jim Geling, Jason Gunter, Corey Coye, and Kirk Mancuso. Honorary pallbearers: Tim Sonnier, Michael Sonnier, Jody Larson, Michael Berthier, and Benny Williams.
Kelli LeShay Lambert Pinkney
was a native of Brusly, LA & a resident of Baker, LA. Kelli departed this earthly life on Monday, July 12, 2021, at the Capital Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, LLC in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 60 years old. She leaves to cherish her memories, longtime companion Donnie Critney; (1) daughter, Emma Pinkney, Greenwell Springs, LA; (2) sons, Leroy (Michelle) Pinkney, Jr., St. Gabriel, LA & Ronald Pinkney, Sr., Erwinville, LA; (3) granddaughters, Lori Pinkney, Baton Rouge, LA & Genevieve & Linda Giroir, Greenwell Springs, LA; (4) four grandsons, Leroy Pinkney III, Ronald, Jr., Rashard & Rakwan Pinkney, Baton Rouge, LA; (2) great grandsons, Brayden Pinkney & Brandan Materre, Jr., Baton Rouge, LA; (1) sister Loria (Ronald) Jackson, Baton Rouge, LA; (1) goddaughter, Glenda LeBlanc, Baton Rouge, LA; (2) godsons, Jarrett Jackson, Tampa, FL & Milton Scott, Lake Charles, LA; (2) nieces, Jessica & Jericka Jackson, Baton Rouge, LA; (1) nephew, her godson Jarrett; (4) aunts, Deloris Nelson & Sherial Porter, Port Allen, LA, Carolyn LeBlanc, Greenwell Springs, LA, Wanda (Alfred) Pinkney, Brusly, LA; (6) uncles, Daryl Lights & Rodney Bynum, Baton Rouge, LA, Mickey (Tonetta) Bynum, Addis, LA, Johnny (Deborah) Lights & James Bynum, Plaquemine, LA, Larry Bynum, Brusly, LA; & a host of other relatives & friends. Kelli was preceded in death by her daughter, Loria Ann Pinkney; mother & stepfather, Betty Lois Dayries Lambert Royal & Monroe Royal; father Leonard Lambert; grandmother Blanche Bynum & grandfather Lloyd Dayries. Visitation July 31, 2021, 11:00 am to 12:00 noon, Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Home, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Prayer & Words of Encouragement 11:30 am by Minister Dr. Terri Byrd. Interment private. Memorial event will be announced in the near future by family. Remains entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Home.
Michael Edward Supple passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the age of 19. He was a resident and native of Brusly, LA. Even though Michael had physical limitations throughout his life he really lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing video games, and watching sports. Visiting at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Entombment at the Church Cemetery. Michael is survived by his parents, Brad and Hope Supple; brother, Ryan Supple; paternal grandparents, Brenda and Fred Hippchen, and Eddie and Lisa Supple; aunts and uncles, Tanya Dupuy, Kimberly and Randy Wales, and Cory Sorensen; and niece and nephew, Ryder and Rylee Wales. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Douglas and Fayrene Sorensen. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to www.curefa.org to help find a cure for Friedreich’s Ataxia. Special thanks to all of the doctors and therapist who helped Michael throughout the years. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Dillon Ray Allemond passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the age of 28 with his family by his side. He was a resident of Denham Springs and native of Plaquemine, LA. A visitation will be held at River Ministries International Church, Addis on Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 3 pm until memorial service at 3:30 pm, conducted by Pastor Kevin Ray. Dillon is survived by his mother, Callie Coker; father, Frank Allemond and fiancé Donise Rivers; sister, Layne Coker; brother, Nicolas Allemond; nephews, James Graham Padgett, and Noah Jerald Padgett; maternal grandparents, Leslie Matthews Coker and Terry Coker; maternal great grandfather, Lee Roucher, Sr.; aunts and uncle, Casey, Candi and Corey Coker, and Dilila Allemond Martinez; godchild, Everleigh Jayde Mincey; and numerous great aunts, great uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ronald Allemond, Sr. and Marvel Allemond; maternal great-grandparents, Sherman J. Matthews and Marlene “Meme” Matthews; maternal great-grandmother, Winnie Roucher; uncle, Ronald “Ron” Allemond, Jr.; and cousin, Ryan Matthews. Dillon loved to go to the drag races and being outdoors. He also loved spending time with his family especially his nephews and godchild. Dillon had dimples and a smile that would light up a room. We want Dillon to be remembered for his kindness, for showing up, for giving second chances, for acknowledging his own toxic traits and for loving selflessly, remember to always extend grace and mercy. Dillon choose love over everything. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to help the family with funeral cost. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
