Cleo Grevious,
a lifelong resident of Maringouin, entered eternal rest on October 5, 2020 at the age of 93 at Baton Rouge General Hospital. Sister Grevious leaves to celebrate her life eleven children and their spouses: Shirley Sam of Fordoche, LA; Clarence (Beulah) Greeves of Baton Rouge, LA; Gloria Webb, Delores (Wardell) Jackson, William Grevious, Wallace Grevious, Leonard (Phyllis) Grevious, Barbara Grevious, and Jerome of Maringouin, LA, Sylvia (Lionel) Dorsey of Port Allen. LA; and Willie Grevious, Jr. of Grosse Tete, LA and daughter-in-law Rosalind Grevious of Maringouin, LA; 47 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, loving neighbors, Henry and Joanne Hill, Sr; two caring nieces, Ida (Larry) Johnson and Shirley Grevious Lockman and two caring nephews, Albert (Rachel) Grevious, Sr., and Alvin (Delores) Greavis. Religious Service Saturday October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt Gideon Baptist Church, 77700 West Oak Lane, Maringouin, La. Interment in church cemetery. Professional service entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Evelyna “TeeTa” Guidry
Our sweet TeeTa passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at 7:50 pm at her home with her husband and daughters by her side. She was 93, a native of Breaux Bridge, La and a resident of Port Allen, La. She was co-owner of Tri-G Marine Supply on the Mississippi along with her husband, Earl. She was an avid LSU fan and enjoyed traveling to the games in their motorhome. She also loved to travel the bayous of La on their houseboat, the TeeTa II. She loved to dance even if she had to dance alone. She never knew a stranger and loved talking to children. No matter where she was, she always reached out to touch the hand of a child. She loved to sweep leaves, never using a rake. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Earl; her daughters Kathie Guidry and Janel Collet (Ric); her grandchildren, Hope Hebert (Greg) and Danny Collet; great granddaughters, Kayla and Karli Hebert who were her best friends; Mia and Marla Collet. Sisters, Euline Dupuis, Anna Angelle, and Edna Calais (Nolan); and over 40 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hector and Rose Dore’ Frederick; siblings, Joseph Frederick, Vivian LeBlanc, Hazel Calais, Lee Frederick and Rose LeBlanc. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to The Hospice of Baton Rouge, especially, Cherly and Laura for their special care. Please make donations to: The Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, La 70806 Church Funeral Services of Baton Rouge is in charge of arrangements.
Theodore “Thomas”
Thibodeaux, Jr.
passed away peacefully at Legacy Nursing Home, Port Allen on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 62. He worked maintenance for 15 years with the State of Louisiana and retired from Marchand Construction; resident and native of Port Allen, LA. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 9:30 am until Rite of Christian Burial at 12 pm, conducted by Deacon Minos Ponville, Jr. Interment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. He is survived by his parents, Theodule and Beulah Thibodeaux; and brother, Bill Thibodeaux. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Herbert Michael Bynum, Jr.,
lifelong resident of Brusly, La., entered into eternal rest on September 30, 2020, at the age of 61. He was born on October 3, 1959 in Plaquemine, LA to Herbert Michael, Sr. and Corinne Albert Bynum. Herbert was a graduate of the class of 1979 from Brusly High School. He later earned a degree in refrigeration and air condition from Plaquemine Vocational School. Herbert was a routes man for sixteen years with Cintas until his medical retirement. Herbert is survived by his wife Devlin “Ann” Dukes Bynum, three daughters, Danielle Pierre (Brandon Cain, Sr.) of Baker, LA, Ariel Bynum and Asia Bynum of Brusly, LA; two sons: Patrick Crawford, Sr. (Tiffany Stafford), and Devon Bynum, of Brusly, LA; eight grandchildren: Patrick Crawford, Jr, Paigedrick Crawford, Brandon Cain, Jr., Peyton Stafford, Quincy Smart, Tyzary Hudson, Zalayah Cain and Paige Crawford; six great-grandchildren: Riley Crawford, Pasen Crawford, Kaden Spears, Andrea Smart, DeQuincy Smart, and D’Mani Smart; two God children: Martha Ann Mitchell and Brenda Kelly; mother-in-law: Louise Dukes. A host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Herbert Jr. was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Bynum, Sr. and mother, Corinne Albert Bynum, uncle Joe Williams and aunt Gladys Williams. Granddaughter, Peja Crawford, and father-in-law Alvin Dunn. Many more loved ones and friends. Visiting at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Home, 9348, Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Religious Service at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 1101 Charles T. Smith Dr., Baton Rouge, LA, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Conducted by Rev. Dr. Daniel E. Johnson, pastor. Interment: Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.hallsinc.net.
Standly Norwood
John 3:16, For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. A private funeral service was held Sat. October 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. (due to COVID-19) at New Hebron Baptist Church, 111 Byrd Street Carriere, MS for Standly Norwood, age 59, of Carriere, MS formally of Baton Rouge, LA who died October 4, 2020 at Slidell Memorial Hospital. A public viewing was held from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., at New Hebron Baptist Church. Interment at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2020 at the South East Louisiana Veteran Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Drive Slidell, Louisiana. He was a member of New Hebron Baptist Church, and served as the president of the usher board and worked in various positions in the church. He graduated from Scottlandville High School in Baton Rouge, LA in 1979 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Southern University and A&M College Baton Rouge, LA. He also served in the United States Army for 4 years and was honorably discharged at the rank of Captain. Left to cherish many fond memories are his wife, Melinda Norwood; Children, DeStandreana Norwood of Albany, GA, Larry “Seymour” Hart, Jr. of Carriere, MS, Carissa (Shermaine) Bolden-Windham of Wiggins, MS; Grandchildren, Staven Kinnard, Jr. of Wiggins, MS and Britain James Hart “BJ”, Siblings, Lester (Dianne) Norwood, Sr., Linda Scott, Gloria Norwood, Addie (John) Houston, and Robert (Carol) Norwood, all of Baton Rouge, LA. Sister-in-Laws, Carrie Spencer, Easter Milton, Alice Robinson, Ethel Janie (Richard) Kemp, all of Carriere, MS. Four nephews whom he took under his wings, Detoine (Thaya) Rucker, Jr, Ramsey Rucker and Travis Norwood (deceased) all of Baton Rouge, LA and Tyionia Bolar of Carriere, MS, who was like another daughter to him. He was preceded in death by his mother and father Fred and Ruby Norwood; one brother, Fred Norwood; one sister Hester Sue (Norwood) Washington; three nephews, Travis Norwood, Steve Garrand, and Frederick Scott. Mother-in-Law, Carrie Dees Robinson; Brother and Sister-in-Law, Ted & Charlene Robinson; Brother-in-Laws, Benard Robinson, Alonzo Robinson, Fred Robinson, and Harrell Scott; Sister-in-Law, Thelma Green Bellows. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Baylous Funeral Home, 300 N. Blanks Ave. Picayune, MS 39466.
Cleveland J. “Dado” “Balutte” Lopez
Cleveland passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Baton Rouge General at the age of 89. He was born in Harvey, grew up on Eureka Planation in Bayou Goula and was a current resident of Addis. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Cleveland was a self-employed barber for 54 years. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 15th, at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine (masks required) from 1 p.m. until Rite of Christian Burial at 3 p.m., conducted by Deacon Bob McDonner. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park. Cleveland is survived by his wife, Susie Phelps Lopez; a sister, Shirley Savoy; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan “Jo Ann” Breaux Lopez; parents, Wilfred and Lelia Hebert Lopez; two brothers, Roy Joseph Lopez and Raymond Lopez; grandparents, Olezphore A. and Theresa Guillot Hebert. Cleveland was a member of American Legion Post #167. No reception will be held following services due to Covid restrictions. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
