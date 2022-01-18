Rosa Mary “Nanny” or “Noon” Blanchard
passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the age of 84, at Pointe Coupee Healthcare in New Roads. She was a native of Pierre Part and longtime resident of Port Allen. Rosa Mary was a retired accountant from the State of Louisiana. Visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Friday, January 14th, 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Alex Harb. Entombment in the church mausoleum. She is survived by her son, Brad Blanchard; nieces and nephews, Rhona Reeves, Denise Theriot, Kim Jarreau, Wendell Theriot and Roxanne Theriot; and loves of loving great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kennedy and Enola Dugas Blanchard; her sister, Mildred Blanchard Theriot Gravois. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Austin Seay Bridgforth III
was born February 15, 1930 and died January 14 at Old Jefferson Community Care. A native of Kenbridge, Virginia, he graduated from Kenbridge High School, where he participated in all sports. He was a proud graduate of Virginia Military Institute, where in majored in civil engineering and was a registered engineer. While there he participated in intramural collegiate sports. It is written in the year book “Austin has made a lasting impression on the institute”. “We appreciated his humor and his gracious attitude toward the rest of his Brother Rats.” In the fifties he established the VMI South Side Social Club. Upon graduation from VMI, he was employed as a civil engineer at North Carolina Department of Highways and later for the city of Danville, Virginia. In 1958, he moved to Louisiana to work with family. He was assistant manager of Bulk Transport in Port Allen where he oversaw the purchase and maintenance of a fleet of 160 18-wheelers. He developed and implemented the safety program and purchase of the land and buildings for the construction of five terminals. While there, he designed a soil cement spreader for the trucks used in the construction of our present interstate highways. In 1973, he became the owner of Ditchwitch of South Louisiana. He was awarded the prestigious single dealership international award of excellence in 1988. Austin was an avid sportsmen. He loved golf, hunting and fishing. He was proud of his five holes-in-one on the various golf courses he played. He loved his golf buddies: Bob Stewart, Tommy Thompson, Jimmy McCall, Buck Singletary and Bill Cocreham. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Baton Rouge Country Club, and Sons of the American Revolution. He was married for 64 years to Ernestine Gillen Bridgforth. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Lillian Laufersweiler, his parents Mr. and Mrs. Austin Bridgforth, Jr and a sister, Kitty Sue (Mrs. Clyde Hooker) of Martinsville, Virginia. He is survived by his son-in-law, Steve Laufersweiler, three grandchildren, Lindsey Flinn and spouse Patrick of Chicago, Illinois, Austin Laufersweiler of Washington DC and Owen Laufersweiler of New York, New York, two great-grandchildren, John Austin and Aaron Flinn, and two nieces, Deborah Belanger of Shreveport and Katherine Boaz of Mont Vale, Virginia. Austin was always the epitome of the Virginia gentlemen, but he loved Louisiana and living here. We would like to thank the staff at Old Jefferson Community Care for their compassionate care and Terry Washington of Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to First Presbyterian Church at 763 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802.
Isaac Gilmore Sr.
“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him will not parish, but have eternal life.” John 3:16 NASB (New American Standard Bible). Isaac Gilmore Sr, a believer of God and His word, a husband, father, paw-paw, friend and business man, transitioned from his earthly house to his eternal home on Jan 06, 2022 at the age of 80 years. He was of a tender heart and a meek spirit. Mr. Gilmore worked many years with Bear Industries in Port Allen La. He also owned and operated ‘Isaac Gilmore Sr. Trucking Co’ after retiring from Louisiana State University after 35 years. A hard worker, dependable, and a kind man to all he came in contact with. He will be greatly missed. Viewing Saturday January 15th 2022 at 12:00pm until memorial service at 1:00pm. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service, 9348 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge, LA, 70807.
Kiara Janae Moore,
even though an angel here on Earth, she gained her heavenly wings on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the age of 30 at Baton Rouge General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to cherish her memories, a devoted and loving mother, Sharon A. Adolph, and a dedicated sister, Courtney J. Moore. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth J. Moore, her maternal grandparents, Freddie and Louise Adolph, Sr, uncles, Freddie Jr., and Billy Ray Adolph. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, January 15, 2022, 10:00AM at Second Baptist Church, 914 N. Acadian Thwy West. Rev. Leo D. Cyrus, Pastor. Bishop Calvin Emery Officiating. Visitation at 8:30AM until service at 10:00AM. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services “Celebrating Life” 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA 70767, (225) 383-2001. Please visit www.pfsneworleans.com to Sign Guestbook.
Joseph E. Sharon, Jr. (aka J.E. / Moe)
a resident of Port Allen and a native of Plaquemine, LA passed away peacefully at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice on September 28, 2021 at the age of 85. A celebration of life was held at the Plaquemine Elks Lodge, 59195 Belleview Drive on Sunday January 16, 2022 from 2pm until 4pm.
Pansy Comeaux Gassie
Pansy passed away at her home in Jarreau on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the age of 65. She was a native of Plaquemine and a homemaker. Visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Thursday, January 13th, 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Burial in Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. Pansy is survived by her loyal husband and caregiver for the last four years, James “Jim” Gassie; daughter and spouse, Amy and Stephanie Scott; grandsons, Peyton, Jericho and Elijah Scott; siblings and spouses, Norman Comeaux Jr. and Pat, Linda Varnell and Rodney, Robin Comeaux Castrogovannie and husband Rickey. Pansy was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Scott Jr.; parents, Norman and Dolores Mixon Comeaux. Pansy and Jim were soulmates who experienced many firsts together. They enjoyed camping and fishing together. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Tammy Kerbow, Pansy’s caregiver, for her constant care and compassion. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Vernon “Perry” LaBauve, Sr.
passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the age of 76. He was a retired instrument technician with Triad Electrical; resident and native of Brusly, LA. Perry was a US Army Veteran during the Vietnam Era. A memorial service will be held at the VFW Hall, Addis (masks are required) on Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 1 to 4 pm with services at 3:15 pm. The family would like to invite all who attend to wear something bright, fun, LSU or Saints related to remember how much Perry loved life. Perry is survived by his wife, Barbara Daniel LaBauve; son, Vernon “P.J.” LaBauve, Jr. and wife Claire; stepdaughter, Trisha Skal and husband Fred; stepson, Brad Helms; grandchildren, Maddie, Max, Khalil, Kameron, Kolton, Joshua, Katelyn, Lauren, and Madison; great-granddaughter, Braelynn; sister, Betty Ann Straub; brothers, Francis LaBauve and wife Pat, and Johnny LaBauve and wife Beverly; mother of Maddie and Max, Nikki LaBauve; mother-in-law, Betty Daniel; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Raymond LaBauve; mother, Alma Pickett LaBauve Johnson; and brother-in-law, Calvin Straub. Perry loved Cajun dancing, cruising, and his LSU Tigers and the Saints. The family would like to thank The Hospice of Baton Rouge for their love, compassion and support to both Barbara and Perry during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Hospice of Baton Rouge. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Claudia Lasserre Langlois passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Landmark Nursing Home in Plaquemine. She was born in Lakeland, spent her childhood in Iberville Parish, and moved to Addis in 1959 where she raised her family. A private service will be held out of caution with the spread of COVID. Entombment will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly with her husband of 50 years. Claudia is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Claudia “Tootie” and Dennis Day, Carolyn “Lukie” and Alonzo Goldman; a son and daughter-in-law, Joseph Raymond “Ray” and Sheryl Langlois; a sister, Berald Langlois; six grandchildren, Shanna Hopper (Jay), Jacques Angelloz (Amber), Clint Goldman, Blake Goldman (Melissa), Joe Langlois (Suzi), Jason Langlois (Stephanie); 12 great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Prewitt, Cade Prewitt (Cassidy), Harper and Finlee Angelloz, Addison Mayers, Clint Goldman, Jr., Gregory, Garrett and Grace Langlois, Anna, Ella and Aiden Langlois; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Millie and Phoebe Keene. Claudia was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Joe” W. Langlois, Jr.; parents, Joseph and Hermance Guidroz Lasserre; brother, Joseph “Frenchie” Lasserre. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jacques, Cade, Clint, Joe, Jason, Blake. Honorary pallbearers will be Garrett and Gregory. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Administrator and Staff at Landmark of Plaquemine Nursing Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude or charity of choice. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Nick Landry,
88, passed away January 9, 2022 in Baker, LA. He was born December 12, 1933 in Brusly St. Martin, LA, to Nicholas and Effie Landry. At age 12, Nick started working and continued to do so for 69 years. He worked in several places. He also worked real estate for several years. Nick loved to cook, fish and hunt. He loved his family and his church. Nick was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and the Knight of Columbus where he was a Grand Knight. He is survived by his close friend Eloise Higginbotham, daughters Vicki Cannon, Amanda Mayeux and his sister, Verda Ledoux. He had 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 daughters, Paula “Polly” Berwick, and Gloria Yammarino. Visitation Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home. Funeral services Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:00 am.
Beth Ann Bergeron Toups died peacefully at home, surrounded in love by her family, Thursday, January 13, 2022 after a brief illness. Beth, 88, was a model of love, faith, hope and hospitality throughout her life. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and daughter, the sixth of seven children, she was born on April 26, 1933 in Addis, Louisiana. She was a 1951 graduate of St. John High School in Plaquemine, one of “The Addis Girls,” as they were known. She met and married the love of her life, Henry Octave Toups, III, with whom she created a family of seven children. She was a charter member of Addis Recreation and The Civic League of Addis, She was a member of the Addis Volunteer Department Ladies Auxiliary, Addis Historical Society, High Steppers Dance Club, was a lifetime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, an active member of the Zippers and Bereavement Committee. She loved hosting and playing Pokeno with different groups as time changed the players and the stakes! Her life’s work was raising and caring for her Magnificent Seven. She loved her great adventures whether at home or traveling with family and friends: sister trips, bus trips, pilgrimages, girls trips to the casinos and the Bergeron three day reunion she hosted every Easter. She always had an open door, a pot of coffee and time for all. She loved to cook and share with all who stopped by. If she knew you, she prayed for you, if she didn’t know you, she still prayed for you. Her family treasures her thoughtfully hand written cards and letters. She was the most perfect example of kindness and faith and love. Survived by children, Suzie Naquin and husband Terry, Julie Graffeo and husband Mark, Tommy Toups and wife Maria, David Toups and wife Melissa, Donald Toups, John Toups and wife Valerie. Also survived by grandchildren, Emily Domingue and husband Mike, Clay Naquin and wife Allison, Casey Batts and wife Ashley, Kyle Batts and wife Emily, Ben Batts, Alissa Haddock and husband Ben, Katie Dimm and husband Eric, Addie Beth Graffeo, Taylor Manola and husband Blake, Madison Toups, Nicole Toups and fiancé Stephen Cady, Brandon Toups and wife Bethany, Megan Toups, Grace and Hayden Toups. Also survived by great grandchildren, JJ Louviere, Sevin and Ryan Drue Domingue, Chandler, Ruston and Hayes Naquin, Bella Guerrero, Jackson and Andrew Batts, Audrey, Shelby and Josie Batts, Sean Ledet, Henry, Oliver and Caroline Dimm, Presley Slater, Caleb David, Hunter, Kyleigh, Mason and Gabby Cady, Bayleigh and Brooks Toups. Also survived by sisters, Jean Kershaw and Peggy Hardy, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Henry O. Toups, III; daughter, Lisa Batts; parents, Addie and Clement Alvah “Bib” Bergeron, Sr.; grandson Drew Naquin; godmother, Carmen Hebert Caldwell; siblings, C. A. Bergeron and wife Marilu, Petsy Brecheen and husband Speedy, Iris Bennen and husband George, Ted Bergeron and wife Dolores, and brother-in-law Cliff Kershaw. Her passion was sharing love and life with all her family and friends. She will be remembered as Beth, Bay, Mom, Gommie, Gammie, Grandma, Granny Beth and Beth Ann. No matter what name was given, she answered with joy. She was one of a kind. Irreplaceable. The greatest gift she gave us was love, and the greatest gift we can give her is to love one another as she did. Many thanks to the caregivers at St. Joseph Hospice, especially Stacey Harris, Baton Rouge General Hospital ACE team, Baton Rouge Rehabilitation Hospital and Our Lady of the Lake Neurology Critical Care Unit, especially Marleigh. Visiting at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 402 S. Kirkland, Brusly, Louisiana on Tuesday, January 18th, from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., celebrated by Father Matt Dupre. Entombment in Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Hospice or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Building Fund. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com. “And let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me.”
Robert “Bobby” Gerald Edwards,
77, of Addis, LA passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was born on August 31, 1944, in New Orleans, LA. He graduated from South Houston High School. Bobby was married to Suzanne Firmin Edwards for 51 years. He worked as a project planner & scheduler for multiple petrochemical facilities. He had a love of the Lord and spent several years as a BiVocational Pastor in Kinder, Oakdale, and Westlake, Louisiana. Anyone who knew Bobby knew he was a diehard LSU fan. He loved cheering on the Tigers. He also enjoyed music and playing the guitar and the piano. He had a wonderful talent to play music by ear and always said he never learned to read music. Bobby was also an animal lover. He had multiple pets throughout his life that he doted on including the last two he is survived by, Roscoe and Ramie. Bobby also loved to travel. After his final retirement, he and Suzanne traveled the world including 44 countries. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Edwards Lott; brothers, Troy L. Edwards and Milton Carlaine Edwards; and his parents, George and Anna Edwards. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Edwards; his son, Timothy G. Edwards (Cari); and grandchildren, Lauryn A. David, Blake A. David (Melissa), Dylan C. Knighton, Dean P. Edwards, and Sophia M. Edwards; and three great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Mikee, and Colton. A memorial service was held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Church at Addis 6781 LA-1, Addis, LA 70710. Visitation began at 1:00 pm until services at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Church At Addis 6781 LA-1 Addis, LA 70710; 225-749-3756 or online at https://addis.churchcenter.com/giving or Catholic Counseling Services of New Orleans at 2814 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans, LA 70118; 504-861-6245 or online at https://checkout.square.site/merchant/JSYKV712HCABN/checkout/DIWKRDCTIQWRKFAL73U T2NMC. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Patricia Jewell Sanchez,
a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away at her home in Addis surrounded by her family on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born in New Roads on March 8, 1939 and was a resident of Addis. Patricia was the founder, owner and operator of Pat’s Income Tax Service in Plaquemine until retiring. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Thursday, January 13 from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Ryan Hallford. Burial in Grace Memorial Park. Patricia is survived by her husband of 39 years, soulmate and love of her life, Louis Sanchez; children, Terry Falcon (Linda), Ginger Tate (Brian) and Blaine Falcon (Laurie); step-children, Prissy Gee (Mike), Danny Sanchez (Gina), Rodie Sanchez; grandchildren, Corey Falcon (Rachale), Hunter Falcon (Amy), Taz Tate (Brittany), Stevi Tate (Marlon), Codie Falcon Carline; great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Conner, Jett, Luci, Diem, Craig, Kamryn; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Butch Jewell and Gerry Vosburg (Nelton); fur baby, Maddie. Patricia was preceded in death by her son, Craig Falcon; parents, Edwin and Agnes Robillard Jewell. Patricia was an artist and master gardener, who enjoyed fishing and crabbing in her happy place, Grand Isle. She also loved traveling. She was a member of the Iberville and West Baton Rouge Master Gardeners Club, winning yard of the month often. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Brenda Joyce Selvage transitioned to her heavenly home at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Monday, January 10, 2022. She was a 67-year old native of Erwinville, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Hall Davis on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 9:30 am until service at 11:30 am. Service will be conducted by Pastor Paul Murray. Interment, Port Hudson National Cemetery. Survivors include her daughters, Nealiea Luster (Kendrel) and Myiesha Simpson; grandchildren, Floresha Lovings, Brendon Morris (Cintrell), and Michael Powell Jr. (Diamond); great-grandchildren, Tristan, Lyric, Brendon Jr., Dream and Ke’ior; sister Sara Hartley (John), brother Richard Hayes Jr. (Annette), other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis Mortuary. Masks are required.
