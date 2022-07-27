Adriona R. Beverly
entered into eternal rest on July 10, 2022 at the age of 25. Survived by her parents, Willie and Adrian Beverly; one sister Iesha Howard; brothers, Dwayne Beverly, Willie Buckley, Tommy Cummings, and Tevin Howard(Jasmin); Preceded in death by her aunts Deasie Beverly and Laverne Franklin; Uncle Terry Beverly; maternal grandparents, David Solomon, Sally Solomon; paternal grandfather, Joseph Beverly. Visitation, Saturday, July 23, 2022, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA., 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm. Interment Lady of Knight, Port Allen, LA. Reverend Raymond Allen, Sr. officiating. Entrusted to Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services. www.halldavisandson.com.
Elizabeth Conn-Juehring
In Loving Memory Of Elizabeth Jean Conn-Juehring, 89, of Davenport, IA died on July 17, 2022 surrounded by her family. Visitation place on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Runge’s Mortuary, Davenport IA. Betty was born to Marion and Hilda Conn on November 28, 1932, in Port Allen, LA. Betty was married on July 28th, 1956, in Ulm Germany to Gerald (Jerry) Juehring. She is survived by her brother John Burnell Conn, husband Jerry Juehring; children, Yolanda Kirchhof (Gary), Chris Juehring (Michelle), Ben Juehring (Stephanie), Dave Juehring (Michelle); grandchildren, Dana Petersen (Mike), Sara Farrell (Adam), Carl Epping (Ruth), Nora Epping, Jordan Juehring, Jessica Juehring, Jillienne Slack (Taylor), Dane Juehring, Shelby Juehring; great grandchild, Soren Petersen, George Epping and Donald Epping. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Joseph Marion Conn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to River Bend Food Bank.
Paul Dunn Jr.
Paul was the first child of Paul Dunn Sr. and Viola McDormic. He was born January 8, 1962. He passed away with his wife by his side, at St. Joseph Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, LA. Paul was a truck driver at Away. Marian and Paul lived in Port Allen, LA. Visitation Friday 22, 2022 Hall Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA, 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Funeral Services on Saturday, July 23, 2022, Visitation 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am. Pastor Micheal Joseph officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge, LA. Entrusted to Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services. www.halldavisandson.com.
James “Solee” Lewis Jr.
departed this life on Monday, July 11, 2022 at approximately 11:20pm in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 62, a native and resident of White Castle, LA. Visitation Tuesday, July 19, 2022 Hall Davis’ Center 58790 Iron Farm Road Plaquemine, LA 5pm – 7pm and continue at the Mt Olive Baptist Church 27320 Hwy 405 Plaquemine, LA 9:00am until Religious Service at 11am Wednesday, July 20, 2022 conducted by Reverend Joseph Jones, pastor. Interment in church cemetery. James, Jr. is survived by his son Jerrell Lewis and two grandchildren all from Baton Rouge; mother Willie Mae Lewis of White Castle and four brothers Michael Wayne and Tyron Lewis, White Castle; Steven (Tammy) Lewis, Baton Rouge and Cedric B. Lewis, Addis; one Godchild Reverend Andrew Allen, Addis; four uncles Walter and Alvin (Joyce) Oliver, Plaquemine; Charles (Inetta) Williams, Port Allen and Edward (Lydia) Williams, Baton Rouge; four aunts Margie Williams, Ponchatoula; Shirley S., Ernestine D, and Kitty H. Oliver all of Plaquemine; one great aunt, Willie James Lewis, a host of nieces, nephew, cousins, relatives and friends. James was preceded in death by his son Jeremy Lewis, father James Lewis, Sr.; grandparents Arthur Lewis, Beatrice Williams, James Oliver, Sr. and Mary Lewis Oliver. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Rogers Wilbert Crockett
entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 11, 2022 at the age of 78. Visitation, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Union Baptist Church, 743 Gwin Street, Brusly, LA., 8:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am. Pastor Lesley Crockett officiating. Interment Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Entrusted to Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services. www.halldavisandson.com.
Patrick Little
a resident of Addis and a proud Dallas Cowboys fan, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the age of 53. Funeral arrangements are pending till next week, Friday and Saturday at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church in Plaquemine. Professional services entrusted to Wesley Funeral Home in Plaquemine.
