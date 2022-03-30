Andre Aaron
age 35 passed on March 14, 2022. Visitation on Monday March 28, 2022 from 9 am until religious services at 11 am at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. Baton Rouge, La. Interment at Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen, La. Andre Aaron leaves to cherish son Andre Aaron Jr., mother Lynette Aaron; two sisters; Cassandra Tenner, Myshanyel Aaron; seven brothers; Ronald (Lanika) Aaron, Wendell Aaron, Keon Aaron, Steven Aaron, Lawrence Aaron, Marlon Aaron, Joshua Aaron. Preceded in death by Father Nephus Muse; one sister Karonda Aaron. And a host of other relatives and friends.
Leonard Joseph Alexander Jr.
Lenny passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2022 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge at the age of 78. He was a native of Port Allen and resident of Denham Springs. Lenny was a US Army Veteran. He was a retired PBX Repairman who started his career at South Central Bell, ATT and retired from Lucent technologies after 35 years. Lenny enjoyed coaching youth football for 16 years, golfing, hunting and fishing. He was a talented artist that did oil paintings. Per his wishes, he was cremated and a visitation held at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Friday, March 25th, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Lenny is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judith “Judy” Chiasson Alexander; three children, Lynn Alexander and wife Denise, Polly Alexander all of Denham Springs, and Christie Alexander Roberts and husband Ricky of Erwinville; seven grandchildren, Mandi Taylor and husband Michael, Corey Evans, Brittany Williams, Halie, Thomas, Jake and Emily Alexander; four great-grandchildren, Kelsie, Kaylynn, Karlee Tyler and Mackinzie William; brother-in-law, Carl Daigle; two godchildren, Rusty Altazan and Chris Daigle. Lenny was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Sr and Doris Altazan Alexander; siblings, Gary Alexander and Janice Alexander Daigle. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations please donate to your favorite charity. The family would like to thank the staff at Our Lady of the Lake for their care and compassion during his hospital stay. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Joseph Calcagno
Joseph, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend; passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the age of 91. He was a retired pipefitter with Local 198 and also worked at Hancock Bank as a coin vender. Joseph was a resident of Lobdell and native of Plaquemine, LA. He was a US Air Force Veteran who served during the Korean War and was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 167. Joseph was a devout Catholic and was devoted to The Blessed Virgin Mary. Visiting at Holy Family Catholic Church, Port Allen on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, celebrated by Father Ryan Hallford. Entombment at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery Brusly, LA. Joseph is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty DiBenedetto Calcagno; daughter, Vicki Glaser; daughter-in-law, Nan Calcagno; grandchildren, Ashley Bayham and husband Barry, Darin Glaser and wife Dawn, Amanda Harrington and husband Scott, and Allison Hebert and husband Daniel; great grandchildren, Abbie Bayham, Madisyn, Kaitlyn and Lauren Glaser, Gavin, Brody, John-Paul and Isabella Harrington, Braylon and Brooklyn Hebert; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his son, George Calcagno; parents, George and Frances Santangelo Calcagno; and sisters, Annie Orcino, Frances Orcino, and Maggie Gullotto. Pallbearers will be Darin Glaser, Scott Harrington, Daniel Hebert, Barry Bayham, Steve Gullotto and Dale Adams. Honorary pallbearers will be Braylon Hebert, Gavin, Brody, and John-Paul Harrington, Michael “Boo” Santangelo and Jay DiBenedetto. Joseph was a graduate of Plaquemine High School where he was a proud member of the boxing team. While in the service he also boxed for the Air Force. Joseph took pride in everything he did paying meticulous attention to detail in every aspect of his life. He was greatly loved and respected by family, many friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made for masses at Holy Family or to St. Joseph Hospice. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Justin Wayne Fabre, “Jet”,
a native of Jarreau, LA and a resident of Port Allen, LA, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the age of 76. Funeral conducted on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Hall Davis and Son Funeral Home, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge LA. Viewing from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.. The funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son, www.halldavisandson.com.
Virginia Ann Givens
was born to the late James Spillman and Mae Tillman on November 29, 1957 in Kenmore Quarters of Pointe Coupee Parish. She peacefully departed this life on Sunday, March 13, 2022 in Maringouin, Louisiana. Virginia Ann Givens was a lifelong resident of Maringouin, Louisiana. Visitation services Friday, March 25 at A. Wesley’s Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin, La 3 to 7 p.m. Religious services Saturday March 26 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church 8900 Gravois Ln Maringouin, La 9 am until 10:30 Religious services. Conducted by Pastor Warren A. LeJeune, Jr. Interment church cemetery. Virginia leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter; Kimberly Givens of Port Allen, Louisiana; one son; Gregory Givens of Maringouin, Louisiana; one grandchild; Bailey Givens of Port Allen, Louisiana; her mother; Mae Tillman of Maringouin, Louisiana and a host of other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home in Maringouin Louisiana.
Charles Ray Phillips entered into eternal rest on March 13, 2022 at the age of 66. He was a lifelong resident of Port Allen, LA and a Master Carpenter. Visitation Friday, March 25, 2022 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation continued Saturday, March 26, 2022 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Dr. Freddie Lee Phillips officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Mildred LeFebvre Whitehead,
born on March 7, 1927, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends in Port Allen, Louisiana on March 19, 2022. She was known as MiMi to some, Mae to others. In her youth, MiMi was fiercely competitive and loved a good challenge, and channeled that competitive nature as a student at Port Allen High where she and her teammates helped capture the State championship in basketball. Her drive for new challenges gave her the strength to enter Our Lady of the Lake Nursing College. After graduation, MiMi moved to Baton Rouge, married James “Jimmy” Whitehead, welcomed two children, Michael and Christine, and lived in what is known as the Old Goodwood area when it was the quiet side of Baton Rouge. During the majority of her life, MiMi utilized her competitive drive as a nurse to care for the sick and elderly. For almost 25 years she was the director of nurses at Convention Street Nursing Center, where, under her tutelage, became one of the best nursing centers in the Baton Rouge area. MiMi touched the lives of so many Baton Rouge families as she cared for their loved ones in their golden years. After Jimmy’s passing, MiMi retired to Port Allen where she lived with her daughter Chris and granddaughter Katie. MiMi lived out her own golden years, enjoying the outdoors and flower gardens she helped create. If you didn’t know where MiMi was, it was a good guess that she was outside enjoying the sun. She passed along her green thumb and love for gardening to her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy; parents, Sam LeFebvre and Nellie Allain; siblings, Charles Samuel LeFebvre and Helen “Sis” Loup. She is survived by her daughter, Christine Perry and son, Michael Whitehead (Genny); grandchildren, John Whitehead (Kim), Eric Whitehead (Stevie), Katherine “Katie” Perry; great-grandchildren, Harrison and Theodore. Brother, Herman “Honey” LeFebvre (the late Margie); and MiMi’s cat, Annie; and a host of nieces and nephews. Services at Holy Family Church, 369 Jefferson Ave., Port Allen on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass proceeded by a graveside service at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.
