Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 52F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 52F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.