Walter David Landry, Jr.
passed away on September 16, 2022. He was born in Plaquemine, Louisiana. He was 92 years old. He grew up in White Castle, and lived in Brusly, Louisiana for the last 49 years. His parents, Walter D. Landry, Sr., and Beatrice Whaley Landry, and brother, Darrell “Boss” Landry, sister-in-law, Thelma Landry preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lucy Peavy Landry; sons, David Paul Landry (Anh Vu) and Whelman Joseph Landry; his grandsons, Grant Howard Vu Landry and Watson Vu Landry; his sister, Katherine Landry Hymel; his sister-in-law Donna Peavy and friend Deborah Rochelle. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Jackie Mistretta (Bryan), Joni Russo (Scott), Jim Landry (Deanna), Dena Hymel, Darlene Ramirez, Caryl Hymel (Alisha Babin), Dewayne Hymel (Donna), and special great-nephew Daniel Lusk (Erin). He graduated from White Castle High School in 1947 and Louisiana State University in 1954. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as 1st Lieutenant. He retired from the State of Louisiana Fire and Police Civil Service. Walter was an active member of Whaley-Savoy American Legion Post 212, where he served as Post Commander for several years. He was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. Walter loved his hometown and enjoyed conversations with family and friends regarding life in White Castle and Iberville Parish. In Brusly, he quickly developed friendships and became an active citizen there. He served as president of the Brusly Lions Club for several years. Walter was a unique individual and was always ready to give his opinion on any subject in both an entertaining and instructive manner. Pallbearers were Daniel Lusk, Caryl Hymel, Neal Harmon, Jim Landry, Michael Redmann and Grayson Brewer. Honorary pallbearers were David Prejean, Don Hood, Henry Soniat and Richie Burtt. Visitation took place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 402 S. Kirkland Dr., (River Road) in Brusly on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow celebrated by Fr. Arun John. Internment in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery. Rabenhorst Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
LaClede Tate
God called LaClede Booker “Demple” “Mrs. Tate” Tate into eternal rest at her earthly home on Monday, September 12, 2022. She was a resident of Baker, Louisiana and a retired educator of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. She served in numerous ministries at New Pilgrim Baptist Church, Zachary, LA. Viewing at New Pilgrim Baptist Church on Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 4-6:00 pm; viewing resumed at the church on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon conducted by Rev. Dr. Derrick Williams; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include her daughters, Carmelia (Terry) Bynum, Brusly, LA and Tiwana (Chris) Rayburn, Baker; siblings, Nellie Johnson, Julia (Alfred) Marshall, Sr., Baker and Albert (Joan) Booker, Baton Rouge, LA; grandchildren, Madison, Akeiya, Kiara, Kristen and Kasey; seven great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell Tate, Jr.; son, Mitchell Tate, III; parents, Norwood and Mary Booker, Sr.; grandson, Reginald Thomas, Jr.; and six siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Loretta Sicard
2 Timothy 4:7 “I have competed well; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith.” Loretta Ann Andre Sicard, age 79, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away peacefully on September 11, 2022. Loretta was born in Erwinville, LA on November 9, 1942 to Emory and Dorothy Andre. Having grown up in rural Louisiana, Loretta enjoyed her country upbringing and cherished her time there. Upon the sudden death of her father, she moved to Baton Rouge where she resided for the remainder of her life. Loretta attained her State Board of Cosmetology license and delighted in her field of study. During this time, she met the love of her life, Donald Sicard, and began her greatest adventure when they married in 1964. Their love story lasted 58 years. They had 3 beautiful children (Donna, Mary and Andre) that brought Loretta so much joy. She was the happiest in her kitchen preparing delicious meals and desserts. She especially delighted in preparing and serving lemon pies and chocolate cake that she produced from scratch. Loretta touched many lives with her love and generous openness to anyone she met. Whether it was through a smile, a hug, a complement or a dessert, Loretta could be counted on to bring joy to others. Eventually she was blessed with two granddaughters, Ashley and Kelli Albert. What set Loretta apart was the grace which with she cared for her special son, Andre. Loretta felt that God gave her a special needs child because he knew she would love and care for him always. This was her true vocation – one of service to others. Loretta’s devotion to God and the Blessed Mother drew others to request prayers in their intercession. She prayed many hours for those needs and the needs of her family, thanking God for the many graces bestowed upon her. Loretta is survived by her darling husband, Donald; daughters Donna Sicard Albert (Craig) and Mary Sicard Hornsby (Irby) and son Andre Sicard; granddaughters Ashley and Kelli Albert; siblings: Janice Andre Laiche; Mary Morales Rogers, Dottie Morales Richard (Jim), and Walter Morales III (Jenny); and numerous members of the Sicard, Andre and Morales families. Preceded in death by: Emory J. Andre (father), Dorothy B. and Walter Morales (mother and stepfather), Marcie and Mildred Sicard (mother and father-in-law). Visitation at St. Jude Catholic Church, 9150 Highland Road on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 10:00 until noon with Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Interment at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Vincent de Paul Conference at St. Jude Catholic Church, 9150 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 in Loretta Sicard’s name.
