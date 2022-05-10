Morris G. Mabile
passed away peacefully on Friday, May 6, 2022 at St. Clare Manor in Baton Rouge. He was 89. He was a resident of Port Allen and a native of Paincourtville. He was a retired superintendent with the Port Allen Sewer Department and a Veteran of the US Airforce. He attended Port Allen high school and LSU. Visitation was at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 9:30am until Service at 11:00am. Burial followed at Grace Memorial Park. Morris is survived by his wife of 60 years Marilyn Landry Mabile; daughter: Stacey Mabile Hebert and husband Kirby of Port Allen; 3 grandchildren: Whitney Hebert Byrne and husband Scotty of Gonzales, Brennan & Tanner Hebert of Port Allen; 3 great grandchildren: Emily, Adeline and Matthew Byrne of Gonzales; Great friends and family: Mike Ortego, Mike McDaniel, Yvonne Bourgoyne and Lloyd and Betty Bouchereau. Morris is preceded in death by his parents Moise and Odele Landry Mabile and special friend Oscar Bourgoyne. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Marlene Lange Mayers
Marlene went to be with the Lord on April 30, 2022, at the age of 89. She was born February 13, 1933, in Spergau, Germany and was a resident of Port Allen, LA. A private family service will be held. Marlene is survived by her husband of 60 years, Thomas L. Mayers and numerous children. Preceded in death by her son, Tommy Mayers. Heaven has gained the all time best grasscutter! Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Ronald Wayne “Ronnie” Seaton
went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the age of 71. He was a native of Baker and current resident of Port Allen. He was an Army Veteran, former employee of Cash’s Casino and former Local 198 Pipefitter. Visitation was at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen of Monday, May 9th, from 10 a.m. until time of religious service at 12:15 p.m., conducted by Rev. Mike Hebert. Burial followed in Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary at 2 p.m. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Roxanne Foret Seaton; three daughters, Tracy Ding and husband Yanqiu, April D’Amico and husband Anthony, Dawn Schaefer; six grandchildren, Matthew Ding, Kameron and Kody Hubbard, Maria Schaefer, Avery and Aaron D’Amico; sister, Ann Slocum and husband Ricky; two brothers, Richard “Dennis” Seaton and wife Sharon, Harold Seaton and wife Faye. Ronnie was preceded in death by parents, Stanley and Lula Hudson Seaton; sister, Linda Porche. Ronnie enjoyed bowling and golfing. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
