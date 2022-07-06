Barbara Gremillion Bennett
passed away at her home in Port Allen at the age of 93 surrounded by her family. She was a lifelong resident of Port Allen. Barbara was a retired school teacher who made children her focus in life in her home and in school. She taught for many years at Holy Family and St. Anthony Schools. Barbara was instrumental in the development of the Preschool at Holy Family. She served two terms as a member of the West Baton Rouge School Board. Visitation at Holy Family Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 6th, 9 a.m. until eulogy at 10:45 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. James Singarayer. Cremation followed with entombment of ashes in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum at a later date. Barbara is survived by her children, Mary Bennett, John Bennett (Debra), and Robin Fontaine (Darrel); siblings, Gaynor Gremillion and Carole Coman; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar L. Bennett Jr.; parents, Charles and Mae Couvillion Gremillion; great-grandchild, Cooper Saia. Pallbearers will be Bennett Saia, Bart Saia, Patrick O’Brien, Brennan Landry, Hudson Templet, Bennett Charles Saia Jr., Mike Mertz and Derek Templet. Barbara was a very active parishioner at Holy Family Church. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Holy Family Chapter and the West Side Women. Barbara was also active in her community as a volunteer at the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Church or School in her name. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Brian Gremillion, Kathy and Jackie with Serenity Private Care, and Michelle with Life Source Hospice. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Amanda Clara Darbonne,
a loving mother, grandmother and great friend, passed away peacefully at The Carpenter House on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the age of 77. She was a resident of Port Allen and native of Flora, LA. Amanda was a graduate from the Louisiana School for the Deaf and Beauty School. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen, on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 6 to 9 pm, and a graveside service was held at Cherry Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 172 Cherry Grove Rd., Dry Creek, LA 70637, at 10:30 am. Preceded in death by her husband, Delrie Darbonne; stepson, Jessie Darbonne; sister, Linda Longlois; parents, Erble and Eddie Longlois; and godson, Shane Vascocu. Survived by a cherished cousin, Bill and Sue Vascocu; friend, Pat Monier; daughters, Angela Goss, and Carol Nemo; grandchildren, Kerri Nemo, Gabrella and Victoria Goss; three great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Smith (Bertin); and numerous stepchildren, nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Darrel Darbonne, William Darbonne, Scott Clark, Joey Kay, Martin Gonzales and Manny Gonzales. Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Mchella and Sam Leonard. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
James Stanton “Big Bean” Hartley Sr.,
a great ball player and an amazing father passed away July 1st 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loved ones, at the age of 65. He was a lifelong resident of Port Allen. In his younger years he was first known by his height. He picked up the nickname Bean because he was tall and slender like a bean pole. His height of 6’ 6” was paired with an amazing athletic talent. He dominated on the basketball court and the baseball field. He was also a man of many, many words and a memory out of this world. He loved to tell stories of the great times he had, his life was full of great times. He loved many and many loved him. Due to his illness he retired from Honeywell after 36 years. Big Bean leaves behind his two sons, James Stanton Hartley Jr. (Megan Jones) and Adam Joseph Hartley; his sister, Janet Lynn Hartley Landry and husband Aaron; brother, Steven Wayne; nephews, Jason Thurmond and wife Esmeralda, and Chad Landry and wife Meagan; nieces, Kaci Landry and Nicole Camp; grandchildren, Lucille and Carter Hartley, Airyana Jade Hebert, Gracie-Jean Rydeen, Adrien-Jo Hartley; former spouse, Lori Ricks. Big Bean was preceded in death by his parents, Dannie Sr. and Imogene Southall Hartley; brother, Dannie “Slim” Roger Hartley Jr.; niece, Marlena Kauffman. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Tuesday, July 5th, 5 to 9 p.m., and again on Wednesday, 9 a.m. until time of religious service at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Ricky Sinclair. Burial in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Baker. Pallbearers will be Aaron Landry, John Odie Lambert, Robert Lively, Chad Landry, Jason Thurmond and Stephen Finley. Honorary pallbearers will be Steven Hartley and Carter Hartley. The family would like to thank Sarah Hoffman for her care and compassion. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Carrie Mae Blanchard Caballero
passed away at her home in Brusly on Friday, June 24, 2022 surrounded by her family. Carrie was born on June 5, 1946 in Paincourtville, LA. She is survived by her children; Christopher (Carolyn) Boudreaux, Christine Boudreaux, and Scott Boudreaux; sisters, Loretta Blanchard and Karen Blanchard; extended family, Jenny O’Neil and Sherry Hollingsworth; grandchildren, Phillip, Byron (Brianna), Austin, Blake and Scott Jr. (TE); and great-grandchildren, Taylin Netterville and Waylon Boudreaux. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leo Caballero Jr.; parents, Andrew and Rita Blanchard; and brothers, Andrew Blanchard Jr. ‘A.J.’ and Ronald Blanchard ‘Flop.’ Services were Wednesday the 29th of June, 2022 at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church, Paincourtville, LA from 9:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am with interment in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were her grandsons; Phillip Netterville, Byron Boudreaux, Austin Boudreaux, Blake Boudreaux, Scott Boudreaux Jr. (TE) and her godson, Kevin Blanchard. Special thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge, her nurse Holli Delapasse, and Chaplain Trina McCoy and aids. Landry’s Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Ryan David-Joo Null
died on April 14, 2022, in his home in Wentzville, MO. He was born October 12, 1988, and raised in Brusly, LA where he graduated from Brusly High in 2006. While attending Brusly High, he proceeded to win 3 State Championships in wrestling. From there he served in the U.S. Army from 2006-2009. He was an avid LSU & New Orleans Saints fan, so much that he named his dog, Saint. He was preceded in death by his Grandmother, Sue Null. He leaves behind his Mother, Kim Daniels, Father, Dustin Null, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, Grandfather, John Null, plus 3 other Grandparents, Fiancée, Jasmine Moxley, and numerous family and friends. Burial services will be held at, Grace Cemetery, Plaquemine, LA, on July 9, 2022 @ 2PM. He is loved, and will be remembered forever!
Melvin “Mel” Whaley
passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge at the age of 80. He was a native of Norfolk, VA and resident of Brusly, LA. Mel was an Air Force Veteran who served eight and half years as an E-5. He retired after working 25 years in the shipyard industry. Visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Thursday, June 30, 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Jon Koehler. Entombment in the church cemetery. Mel is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pat Alexander Whaley; four children and spouses, Heidi and John Purk of Toledo, IA, Ward and Kristen Doescher Whaley of Hanford, CA, Jamie Whaley of Brusly, Dustin and Teresa Buhler Whaley of Clinton; four grandchildren, Brittani West, Ricky West, Tyler Peterson and Cameron Whaley; siblings, Jack Whaley and wife Grace of Virginia Beach, VA. Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm and Margaret Tarkington Whaley; siblings, Bill Whaley. Pallbearers were Teresa Whaley, Cameron Whaley, Ricky West, Heidi Purk, Tyler Peterson, Josh Badeaux and Paul Dubroc. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
