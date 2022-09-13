Ivy Lawrence Alford, Jr.,
age 91, was born in Livonia, Louisiana, on December 26, 1930. He died in Baton Rouge, La, on September 9, 2022, peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his loving family. Up until the very end of his life, Ivy modeled strong character and a faithful life, providing joyous meals and loving service to family, friends, country, and community. All who knew him will miss Ivy’s sense of humor, commitment to deep and lasting friendships, and his incredible knack for problem-solving. Ivy grew up in Livonia, Louisiana, and attended high school in Port Allen, where he served as the quarterback on the school’s first football team and amassed several intimate friends with whom he maintained close relationships for the rest of his life. He attended LSU, where he studied architecture until he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. After meeting Inez (Kitty) Burns in the fourth grade at Port Allen Elementary School and successfully chasing her through high school, Ivy married his childhood sweetheart in 1951. They resided in Port Allen, Baton Rouge, and Denham Springs. They celebrated 68 amazing years together and raised five children. Ivy served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951-1953. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton, California, during the Korean War, where he was a staff sergeant with the 1st AAA Automatic Weapons Battalion. During that time, he was assigned to the Operations and Intelligence Headquarters Group that directed the Battalion’s military exercises and training and had a top-secret clearance. After concluding his military service, Ivy went to work for the Allied Chemical Company (later Formosa Plastics), where he rose to the position of Maintenance Superintendent. He retired after 35 years of service at the plant and continued to consult, until fishing and travel became passionate priorities. Ivy was a faithful and active parishioner at St. Louis King of France Catholic Church in Baton Rouge (and later St. Thomas More), where he served as a member of the Ushers Society and the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of American Legion Post 28. For over 35 years, Ivy headed a group of family and friends who cooked home-prepared meals six times a year for homeless men who were temporarily housed at the Bishop Ott Men’s Homeless Shelter. He formed a firm opinion that the shelter’s plates were too small and always brought platter-sized paper plates so he could serve larger portions to the shelter’s homeless guests. Ivy and Kitty owned a camp on Graveyard Island on Belle River for many years, where they caught thousands of bass, catfish, bream, blue crabs, and sacalait. The couple hosted many a fish fry at their camp for guests from all walks of life. The food that Ivy and Kitty served was always perfectly prepared and enjoyed with gusto, often to the tune (both joyous and disastrous) of LSU sports. Ivy inherited his knack for cooking for large crowds from his father, Ivy, Sr., and often cooked jambalaya in a large iron pot for church events and family gatherings, working off his own finely detailed recipe that served 200. His hand-written jambalaya recipe was ten pages long and ended with the words, “or you can just buy a jambalaya mix.” Ivy was preceded in death by his adored wife, Inez (Kitty) Burns; father, Ivy Alford, Sr. and his mother, Mary Alice St. Romain Alford; his two brothers – Joseph Donald Alford (and wife, Phyllis Short) and Willie Alford; and a sister, Doris Mae Alford; a daughter-in-law Marsha Newton Alford; and a granddaughter, Casey Moore. He is survived by his brother, Terry (Suzanne Granier), and sister-in-law, Dora Dupuy (Willie), and brother-in-law Richard Burns and by his five children: Daughters - Cynthia Moore (Tim) Lacombe, LA; Kim Fossey, (Richard), of Baton Rouge, LA; and Susan White (CJ), of Denham, Springs, LA; and Sons, Donald Alford (Kathy) of Baton Rouge, LA; and Jim Alford of Maurepas. Ivy is also survived by seventeen grandchildren: Bryan Hebert (Kim); Lauren Lee (Tod); Elizabeth Duffy (Kevin); Charles Moffatt, Jr. (fiancé Leigh-Erin Theriot); Chad Broussard (Kori); Brandon Broussard (Kristen); Jake Alford (Melissa); Elyse Alford (fiancé John Broussard); Madison Ivey (Eric); Hannah Abuvala (Nikhil); Gabrielle Alford; Ivey Alford; Austin Fossey (Brooke); Polly Fossey (Jamie Northrup); Sommer Reville; Kate Goulas (Matt); and Claire Hymel (Guy); 22 great-grandchildren; and one great, great-grandchild. Visiting was Wednesday, September 14 from 9:30 until 11:15 am at Greenoaks Funeral Home (9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge); Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, with the Rev. Michael Alello, celebrant. Interment at Greenoaks Cemetery. The family thanks the many deeply caring health professionals at Hospice of Baton Rouge, in particular Dad’s Hospice nurse, Suzie Boudinot and his personal sitter and newest friend, Aniya Coleman. In lieu of flowers, consider making a contribution to Hospice of Baton Rouge, St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Society of St Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge, or an organization close to your heart.
Elizabeth Chustz
Gosserand,
a loving, generous, and devoted wife, sister, aunt, step-mother, cousin, and friend; passed away on September 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and caretakers. Liz was born on July 29, 1951, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and was a native and current resident of Erwinville and a long-time resident of New Roads. She was a graduate of Port Allen High, and LSU where she received a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology. She was a long-time manager of the lab at Pointe Coupee General Hospital from which she retired. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Gosserand; parents, Agnes Berthier Schlatre (Charles) and Roger Chustz; sister and brother-in-law, Laure’ Chustz Flatt and Lloyd Flatt; sisters-in-law, Joan Bizette, Diane Fields, and Marie “Shootie” Gosserand; and grandparents, Lucille and Robert Berthier and James F. and Leontine Chustz. Liz is survived by her siblings, Skip Chustz, Melanie Perkins, Bert Chustz (Chris), Stephen Chustz (Cindy); in-laws, Paul Gosserand (Phoebe), Thomas Gosserand (Dana), Steve Gosserand (Connie) and Holly Gosserand Crosby; Marshall’s children and grandchildren, Brandon Gosserand (Brandy) and Grace; Dr. John Lang Gosserand (Robin), Langdon and Sydney; Dr Jamie Kaye Otillio (Chris), Louise and Henry; nieces and nephews, Chadd Chustz (Cheryl), Lucas, Aeden, and Laela; Sarah Millman (Adam), Lucy and Wesley; Anna Mechling Wolf (Brian), Ainsley, Brooks, and Olivia; Austin Perkins; James Chustz, Grayson and Katelyn; Becky Chustz, Grady, Dawson, and Lennon; Thomas Chustz; Allison Taylor (Zach), Caroline and Mason; Stephanie Chustz (Connor); and Nicole Chustz; as well as many friends from high school, college and work and a host of cousins, aunts, godchildren and neighbors that she loved dearly. Visitation was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lakeland on Monday, September 12, 2022, from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Entombment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Our family would like to offer special thanks to the many special people who cared for Liz, Tommie Langlois, Janice Paul, Geneva Becnel, Pam Lucas, Carol Veals, Janice Zeno, Cindy Bradley, Brenda Bonaventure, Denise Lucas, Kim Coye, and Carla Dunn. Our entire family has come to love each and every caregiver for the kindness and care they provided Liz. Special thanks as well to Dr. Ashley Bordelon and Pointe Coupee Hospice for their compassionate care. Memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland or Pointe Coupee Hospice. Please share sympathies, condolences, and memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Gean “Paw” Green Sr.,
62 of Port Allen, LA transitioned from this world to eternity on September 6, 2022. Viewing will be held Friday September 16th, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at First Baptist Church in Baker, LA. Religious services follows on Friday, September 16th at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church.
Mary Joyce Phillips Mouch;
passed away peacefully at 90 years young at her home on Saturday, September 10, 2022 and was reunited with the love of her life Louis Mouch, Jr. Her six faithful and loyal children surrounded their small but mighty and devout Catholic mother in the last days of her life. Mary was a resident of Addis and native of Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 9:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am, celebrated by Father Matt Dupre. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Mary is survived by her six children, Cindy Crochet, Louis “Bootsie” Mouch and wife Ruth, Kenneth Mouch and wife Vicki, Susan Landry and husband Gary, Wayne Mouch and wife Debbie, and Janice Windham and husband John; nineteen grandchildren, Cory Crochet, Kristi Rabalais, Jeremy Mouch, Kayla Richoux, Dylan White, Emily Batts, Britani Bonadona, Brady Mouch, Tina Davis, Dustin Landry, Ponch Landry, Lacey McGlothlin, Keri LeJeune, Micah Landry, Nickki Guidry, Hunter Mouch, Jessica Simon, Jake Windham, and Jennifer Windham; thirty six great grandchildren; brother, Earl Phillips and wife Joyce; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Louis Mouch, Jr.; great granddaughter, Grace Mouch; son in law, Clint Crochet; parents, Alcee and Adeline Bonaventure Phillips; and siblings, Nelta Jarreau, Seibert Phillips, Calvin Phillips, Nellie Catania, and James Grady Phillips. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Mary was a woman of few words, yet her spirit touched all who knew her. Cindy will miss her best friend, two o’clock coffee will not be the same for her sons, Bootsie and Kenneth, Wayne will especially miss their deer watching visits in the cool winter months, Susan will miss her smile at Friday lunches and beauty shop visits, and Janice provided her mother with the most tender and loving care. Mary will remain a legacy of love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will always remember her sitting quietly behind the shade of the outstretched arms of the Oaktree on the front porch swing. Special thanks to Bridgeway Hospice for their care. Please share sympathies, condolences, and memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
