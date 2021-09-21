Carolyn E. Jarreau Swanson
passed away on September 14, 2021 at Opelousas General Hospital at the age of 59. She was a native of Port Allen and current resident of Krotz Springs. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Sunday, September 19th, 5 to 9 p.m., with recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m., conducted by Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Per her wishes, cremation will follow. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 42 years, Daryl A. Swanson, Sr.; five children, Joshua Swanson (Jamie), Courtney Swanson, Daryl Swanson, Jr., Abby Barker (Steven), Kirk Prestridge (Jennifer); eight grandchildren; sister-in-law who Carolyn considered a daughter, Vita Swanson; godchild, Theresa Patin; siblings, Terri Saizan (JL), Cheryl Moses (Marshall Jr.), Stephanie Cazes (Mike), Natalie Badeaux (Mitch) and Joseph Jarreau Jr. (Charla); and a host of nieces and nephews. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Audrey Lemoine Jarreau, three grandchildren, two brothers, Chris and Ronald Jarreau. Carolyn was a seamstress that volunteered with Born With Angel Wings. She enjoyed making rosaries and jewelry for her family. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Charlie Compton,
age 83, husband, father, grandfather, and dear friend to many, entered into eternal rest peacefully on September 1, 2021 at Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana. He leaves to cherish his devoted life and precious memories: his children Veronica (Tyris) Holiday, Curtis Davis, Charlotte Davis, Charmaine Pugh, Shannon Harris, Kathylenia Harris, Celestine (Clifford) Williams, Stephanie Coleman, Carol (Jorge) Nunez, Charles Compton, Mernika (Ronald) Pichon, 46 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, sister-in-law; Delores (Louise) Ellis, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Charlie “LaLa” Compton was preceded in death by his wife, Celestine Compton; father, Chaney Edward; mother, Louise Compton; mother-in-law, Delores Stevenson; brother, Willie Compton, sisters-in-law Janice Stevenson, Joyce Parker; brother-in-law Joseph Stevenson, daughter Tanya Coleman, son-in-law Lawrence Pugh, granddaughter Kenyetta Williams, and his Godsister, Carolyn Louise Campbell. Relatives, friends, and former employees of Public Service Energy attended the Homecoming Service on September 18, 2021 at Professional Funeral Services, officiated by Reverend B. Hooker, 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA 70767 at 11:00 a.m. Interment: St Joseph Baptist Church Cemetery, Plaquemine, LA. Services entrusted to the caring staff of Professional Funeral Services “Celebrating Life”, 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA 70767, 225-383-2001. Please visit www.pfsneworleans.com to sign guestbook.
Matthew “Matt” Daniel passed away at his home on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the age of 47. He was a Senior IT Architect; resident and native of Addis, LA. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly at 1 pm, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Interment at the Church Cemetery. Matt is survived by his wife, Megan Daniel; children, Seth, Piper, Cami and Grant Daniel; father, Allen Daniel; and siblings, Rachel Daniel and Aaron Daniel. Preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Comeaux Daniel; siblings, Mary Kris, Mary Holley and Seth Daniel; and sister-in-law, Cris Garcia. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation to a charity of your choice. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Tilton Ray Lands
passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was 85, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and resident of Elk Grove, California. He is survived by 3 sons, Michael Lands Bryant of Brusly, LA; Virgil Ray Lands and Gregory Rene Lands; 2 daughters, Tena Yvonne Lands and Marvesa Lands; aunt, Chevelle B. Williams; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife Adrian (nee Walston), parents, Elsie and James Lands, stepson, Larry McPeters, mother-in-law, Mabel Walston, father-in-law, Albert Walston, former wife, Lora (nee Smith), eight brothers, and three sisters. Visitation at Morgan Jones Funeral Home, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Funeral services held Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Interment at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd, Dixon, CA. Funeral services will be live streamed via https://www.morganjonesfuneralhome.com.
Lloyd Joseph “Picky” LeBlanc
passed away while at Clarity Hospice at The Crossing, with his two sons by his side. He was 92 years old and a native and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Picky is survived by his loving wife, Vera Ann Vercher LeBlanc; sons, David Lynn LeBlanc and Darrell Joseph LeBlanc (Carolyn); adopted grandson, Corey Wayne Marshall (Christy); grandchildren, Heidi (Flynn), Landon (Kristy), Brandy (Wayne), Anthony (Courtney), Brandon (Brittany), Jene’ (Nick), Jacelyn (Michael) and Brandi (Michael); 13 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Dimple and Betty Vercher and Sis LeBlanc; and numerous nieces and nephews. Picky is preceded in death by his parents, Teleismar “Nab” and Felicie Cavalier LeBlanc; daughter, Robbie Ann LeBlanc Alexander; brothers, Clements “Snooky” and Michael LeBlanc; sisters, Betty Ballard and Larkeal Perrault; sister-in-law, Mae Weller; and in-laws, Earl and Emma Vercher. Picky retired from Westinghouse with over 35 years of service, working his way up from journeyman electrician to supervisor. After retirement, he opened a business rewinding small electric pool motors and for many years enjoyed working and interacting with his longtime customers until he could no longer do it because of his failing health. Picky and Vera enjoyed going to Morley’s Marina-back Brusly, dancing and visiting with friends they had met over the years. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the doctors and nurses who cared for Picky during his declining years and to the staff at Clarity Hospice at The Crossing for their caring support during his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Visitation at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 9:00 am until the time of funeral services at 11:00 am. Burial at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Corey Marshall, Jacob Marshall, Brandon LeBlanc, Landon LeBlanc, Anthony Lachney and Nathan Lachney. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.
Douglas MacArthur Paul “Pete” Pizzolato, Sr.,
born in Donaldsonville, LA, and a resident of Erwinville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the age of 78, eight days prior to his 79th birthday. Pete was a loving father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was a very successful business owner which included hauling dirt and shell, peddling fruit from the bed of his truck and later opening his own fruit stand, Pete’s Farmer’s Market, where he worked until retirement. Pete enjoyed evenings on his back porch swing, working in his yard, growing a large garden, dancing and enjoying a drink with his friends that were more like a second family. He took pleasure in sharing all of his homegrown produce with his neighbors and friends, and would never turn down a home cooked pot of his fresh vegetables. Pete is survived by his children, Karen LeBlanc, Doug (Gana) Pizzolato, Tammy (Greg) Allemond, and Jentyle (PT) Ivey Pate; grandchildren, Joey LeBlanc, Dustin, Katlyn, and Devin Pizzolato, Ashley and Grant Boudreaux and Christian Hale; great grandchildren, Autumn and Wyatt Pizzolato, Isabella Marcotte, Gracie, Eli, and Abby Hale, Tynley and Kase Ivey; his siblings, Frances Sims, Gene (June) Pizzolato, Harry (Sally) Pizzolato, Dave (Linda) Pizzolato, Carol Ann (Mike) McDaniel; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob “Jake” Pizzolato, Sr. and Elma Talbot; siblings, Catherine “Kitty’ Stubbs, Sherel “Bobby” Pizzolato, Mamie Terrell, Robert Pizzolato, Vincent “Vince” Pizzolato, J.B. Pizzolato, Jr; grandchildren, Stacey LeBlanc and Romney Ivey, Jr. Visitation at Resthaven Funeral Home, Tuesday, September 21, at 12:30pm, with services starting at 2:30pm. Burial in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. The family would like to thank his good friends, dance partners and his wonderful neighbors for sharing their love and kindness with our Dad over the years. He was one of a kind and will truly be missed.
