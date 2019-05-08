Imelda Hernandez “Poopie” LeJeune
Mrs. Imelda Hernandez “Poopie” LeJeune, a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend; passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 80. She was a retired West Baton Rouge Parish School Board employee; resident of Addis and native of Plattenville, La.
Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5 to 9pm and at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Terrie LeJeune Powell and husband Larry, Greg “Whitey” LeJeune and wife Cindy, Lori LeJeune Rhymer and husband Scott, and Jodi LeJeune Joffrion and husband Chris; grandchildren, Derek Blanchard, Neal Bonham and wife Katie, Brian Powell and wife Marie, Greg Powell and wife Leigh Ann, Marc Powell and wife Marilyn, Kayla LeJeune Messina and husband Brandon, Jeri Elizabeth LeJeune, Stevie Gulliory, Jeremy LeJeune and wife Elizabeth, Taylor LeJeune, Austin Rhymer, Kayleigh Rhymer, Kynleigh Rhymer, and Kyler Joffrion; numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Helen “Lala” Benedetto, and Florence “Flo” Randazzo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband, Gerald “Shooney” LeJeune Sr; son, Gerald “Jerry” LeJeune Jr; parents, Lucien and Lydia Guillot Hernan-dez; and brother, Harry “H” Hernandez. Pallbearers will be Derek Blanchard, Neal Bonham, Jeremy LeJeune, Austin Rhymer, Kyler Joffrion, Chad Blanchard, Mike LeJeune and Tyler Boudreaux. Honorary pall-bearers Chris Randazzo.
To know Poopie was to love her, she touched the lives of so many people through her life and her major involvement in her Com-munity. She was a softball coach and player for many years in Addis. Poopie loved playing cards on Friday nights with her card ladies. She loved to dance and spending time with her family.
Please share memories online at www. wilbertservices.com.
Billy H. Oglesby 1944 - 2019
Mr. Billy H. Oglesby, 74 yrs old, from Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on May 3, 2019.
He was born in Pineville, LA to Temple Wallace Oglesby and Hazel Devore Oglesby. He was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge and Port Allen LA. He retired from Operating Engineers Local #406 in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a Vietnam Veteran and served during the Vietnam War as a diver of the original elite Harbor Clearance Unit.
Bill could tease and needle but never with malice, he loved a good joke. He never met a stranger and was known for his kind and giving heart and for helping anyone he came in contact with. His greatest joy was his son Billy and his grandson Aaron. He cherished spending over 52 years with Trisha. He loved spending time at his hunting and fishing camp on Grand River which he built himself. He enjoyed a good western movie and watching his LSU Tigers football games. He wanted the memory of him to be a happy one and to leave an afterglow of smiles when life was done.
Bill is survived by his wife Patricia “Trisha” Stapleton Oglesby; his son, Billy A. Oglesby; his grandson, Aaron W. Oglesby; sisters, Patsy Oglesby Hester, Shawnee Sue Boutwell and her husband Joe; brother, Mike Oglesby and his wife Nicole; sisters-in-law, Cathy Henson Oglesby, Sue Oglesby and numerous nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Johnny Oglesby, James Oglesby Sr., Helen Oglesby Beckham and Joseph K. Oglesby. Special thanks to Sue Boutwell, Cathy Henson Oglesby and Barbara Stapleton Boone for being there from the beginning to the end, and to St. Joseph’s Hospice for all the tender care given to Bill.
Visitation was at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral services at 12:00 pm. Burial followed at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.
Joann Moore (1942 - 2019)
A resident of Port Allen, LA, Joann Moore passed away unexpectedly at
11:26pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age of 76 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Reid; sisters, Jean Toole and Linda Strange; brothers, Loyd Williams, Charlie Williams, and Jerry Bryant; three grandchildren; six great-grand-children; and one great-great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis William Moore Sr.; parents, Johnny and Lucille Williams; brothers, Grover, Warren, and Earnest Williams; and sister, Dora Williams.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to assist with the cost of funeral services. To make a donation, please visit https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/joann-moore. Funeral arrangements are pending with Church Funeral Services, Walker 225-271-4574.
Melvin “Festus” Jones
A native of Baton Rouge, LA and resident of Port Allen, Melvin Jones died on April 21, 2019, at the age 46.
Visiting at Grant’s Westside Funeral Services on Friday from Noon until 4pm and resumes on Saturday from 10am until service at Noon at Second Baptist Church.
He is survived by a son, Jeremiah Parker; two stepdaughters, Hannah and Sadie McMillian; sister, Josephine Jones; two brothers, Joseph and Isaiah Jones; fiancée, Coliesa McMillian; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents, Ruth Washington and Melvin Triche, stepfather; maternal and paternal grandparents; two aunts and two uncles.
Linda Ann Chauvin
“Lovie” Hicks (1948 - 2019) Linda Ann Chauvin Hicks, known to her children, family and friends and two wonderful grandsons as Lovie, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away at her home in Baton Rouge Monday, April 29, 2019 surrounded by her husband, daughter and son, two sisters and her lifelong friend, Joann Dodd, after a courageous battle with acute myeloid leukemia.
She fought the battle that began December 8, 2017 for one year, 4 months and 22 days. Linda was born January 29, 1948, in New Roads, Louisiana to Sidney and Lottie Belle Chauvin and lived in Erwinville, Louisiana until she was married November 22, 1969 to Steve E. Hicks of Baton Rouge at which time she and Steve began their life together in Baton Rouge near the north gates of LSU while Steve was at-tending LSU Law School. November 22 of this year would have been their 50th anniversary. Linda and Steve were members of Our Lady of Mercy Cath-olic Church, Baton Rouge. From 1967 – 1973, Linda was employed at Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith stockbrokerage in Baton Rouge where she and Steve met.
Following this brief time working outside the home, Linda dedicated herself for the rest of her life to working in the home and caring for her children, Allyson and Christopher, and eventually her amazing grandsons, Mason and Cooper. Linda was one of five children born to her parents who preceded her in death.
She also survived her brother (Sidney T. Chauvin) and sister (Faye Chauvin Moore) who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Steve, her daughter, Allyson Christin Hicks of Baton Rouge, and her son, Christopher Chauvin Hicks of Raleigh, North Carolina; her two wonderful grandsons, Mason Thomas Melan-con, and Cooper Sheldon Hicks who she loves to the moon and back; her sisters, Johnnie Belle Chauvin Flynn, and Suzette Chau-vin Lowe, both of Baton Rouge; three brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law (Kerry and Nancy Hicks, Central, LA; Wayne and Gwen Hicks, Baker, LA; and Donovan and Michelle Hicks, Baton Rouge) and numerous nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
In Linda’s words, she was born to be and cherished her life as a mother, a grandmother, a wife and a friend. She excelled at all four beyond any words of praise. With an infectious laugh and smile that endeared her to so many, she was happiest when she was with her family, especially Allyson and Mason and Christopher and Cooper. Her greatest pleasure in life was in spending time with Mason and Cooper whether in her kitchen baking cookies, making ginger bread houses or around the swimming pool at her home or on a soccer or baseball field or a basket-ball court. She was known by her friends, Allyson’s and Christopher’s friends and many parents attend-ing U-Hi football games as “Psycho Fan” for her yelling and screaming at the refs and the opposing teams, a unique skill she developed in her earlier years as a cheerleader at Port Allen High School or when attending Chris’ baseball games at CYO. She loved college football, especially the LSU Tigers and the games in Tiger Stadium or watching the games with friends at their home or her home. When at home she enjoyed working in her yard or bossing around the men who helped in caring for her yard because it had to be as perfect as possible.
During Allyson’s and Christopher’s high school years, her home was the go-to home for their friends, a safe and caring place for them to be during these years. In later life she enjoyed the opportunity to assist Steve in the very early years when Provident Resources Group began business in 1999. She especially enjoyed assisting her daughter, Allyson, any way she could whether at Allyson’s home, caring for Mason, running errands for Allyson or assisting with her interior design business. She was also grateful to see Christopher join Steve as a senior executive at Provident after a successful 18 years with a national investment banking firm in New York.
Visitation was at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Avenue, Baton Rouge, from 8:30 am – 10:30 am on Friday, May 3, 2019 until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am, concelebrated by Father Cleo Milano and Father Miles Walsh. The Hicks family wishes to express their gratitude to the amazing physicians, assistants, nurses and aids in the Leukemia Department at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, and especially Dr. Elias Jabbour (and his team of Kelsey Moakler, PA, and Lucy Paterson, RN) whose care and compassion for Linda from December 14, 2017 until his last visit with Linda on Friday April 26, 2019 was so comforting to Linda and our family.
In the words of Dr. Jabbour a few hours after Linda’s passing, he noted to the family that Linda was a true hero; he said he learned so much from Lovie, her courage, her tenacity and her love of life. We also wish to thank all the wonderful nurses and technicians at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center for their care of Linda during those brief times she was in Baton Rouge during her battle with cancer, as well as the entire Amedisys Hospice team that cared for Linda in her final three days at home.
The family wishes to thank “Linda’s Friends” who kept up with the updates Steve provided to them as she battled cancer and all who sent so many prayers and good thoughts her way.
Finally, the family also wishes to thank those friends who traveled to Houston to visit Linda and Steve during Linda’s fight against cancer. Linda and her family would be most appreciative for any and all memorial donations to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Our Lady of Mercy Traditions for To-morrow Fund, or the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. The family has entrusted Linda’s final arrangements to Rabenhorst Funeral Home and Crematory, 825 Government St., Baton Rouge LA., 225-383-6831; www.rabenhorst.com.
