William Carey “Billy” Bouy
was peacefully called home by our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the age of 68. Billy lived with Parkinson’s disease for many years. He battled the disease with the most amazing grace, bravery and strength. Billy lived everyday with positivity and determination not to let the disease keep him from doing the things he loved. He was a native of Port Allen, La. Billy is survived by his two daughters, Donielle Bouy Landry and husband Juan, and Hannah Bouy; his two loving grandchildren, Braydn and Eastyn Landry; siblings, Mary Jonelle Bouy Baker, Bert Bouy, John Raymond “Josh” Bouy and Josie Bouy Hall; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph “John”, Jr. and Helen Cazes Bouy. Billy enjoyed raising cattle, hunting with his beagles, playing cards and playing outside with his grandsons. He also enjoyed volunteering at KC functions and St. Vincent de Paul. Billy will be missed by all who loved and knew him. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 8:30 am until Rite of Christian Burial at 12:30 pm, celebrated by Father Ryan Hallford. Interment at Greenoaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge. Special thanks to Masion de Lafayette nursing home staff for the loving care and friendship so freely given to our Dad. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Virginia Marie Thibodeaux LaValley ‘Jenny’
passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, at the age of 73. She was a native and lifelong resident of Port Allen. She was also a lifelong parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. Virginia retired from the Louisiana Department of Revenue and Taxation. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Wednesday, December 8th, 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday, 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Catholic Church celebrated by Rev. Ryan Hallford. Burial in Chenal Cemetery in Jarreau, LA. Virginia is survived by her husband of 55 years, Donald LaValley; children, Sheila Foreman and husband Russell, Melinda Hartley, Robert LaValley and wife Tachel; 10 grandchildren, Daniel, Joey, Tiffany and Mercedes Foreman, Hollie and Abbie Hartley, Robert “Koal”, Lynsie, Hannah LaValley, Miklyn Herrin, MaKenzie Ratcliff; 10 great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Gabriel Foreman, Annabelle Davis, Emmalynn and Shane Hartley, Eli, Tristen, Ezra, Lakin and Brannon; brother, Kenneth Wayne Thibodeaux and wife Vickie; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Avy Joseph Jr and Helena Landry Thibodeaux; siblings, Avy “Sonny” Thibodeaux III, Barbara Rando, Carl Thibodeaux; 2 grandsons, Marvin “Trey” III and Travis Lee Hartley; uncle, Ovide “Pete” Landry Jr, Virginia loved her dog, Tinkerbell. She enjoyed camping, working in her garden, watching the hummingbirds and butterflies. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Reece Howard Martin
“God saw you getting tired and a cure was not meant to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered ‘Come to me.’ With tearful eyes we watched you, as we saw you pass away. Although we loved you deeply, we could not make you stay. Your golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best.” Reece passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the age of 92. He was a retired diesel mechanic with Penrod Drilling; resident of Baton Rouge and native of Clinton, LA. Reece was a US Navy Veteran; once he was out of the service he bought a motorcycle and traveled around the world. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen eligious services at 1:30pm, conducted by Rev. Garland Myzel. Interment at Resthaven Garden of Memories, Baton Rouge. Reece is survived by his wife of 38 years, Aline Altazan Martin; daughter, Reesa Thompson; sons, Mark and Michael O’Lano; grandchildren, Randall, Ryan, Jared and Nicholas O’Lano and Jerrica Smith; eight great grandchildren; brother, Roy Martin and wife Barbara; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his son, Frank O’Lano; parents, Vardaman and Lizzy Martin; sisters, Geraldine Summerall and Shirley Mobil; and brothers, David and Homer Martin. Reece loved to hunt, fish and travel. He was a very kind, understanding and generous man who had an impact on so many lives, he will be missed by everyone who knew him. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Alcide J. Berthelot “Slick”,
age 84, a resident of Brusly, Louisiana passed away on November 24, 2021 after a fierce battle with cancer. Slick was a retired Plant Manager with Ashland Chemical for 32 years. He was a loving husband of over 62 years, father to 4 daughters, and PawPaw Slick to many. He treasured time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved music, playing his collection of guitars, being a practical joker and was always up for a good laugh. Alcide is survived by his wife, Mary Callegan Berthelot; his daughters, Wanda Hofmann (Ritchie), Tammy Medine (Kevin), Dawn LeBlanc (Johnny) and Dana Coody (Brian), his 11 grandchildren, Travis Medine (Kate), Trent Medine, Tracy Medine (Brittany), Lindsay Vallet (Seth), Lainey Petty (Gant), Mandy Comeaux (Brennen) Jacob Pitre, Justin Pitre, Haley Albarez (Ryan), Aimee Rains (Josh) & Brennan Amorello, 12 great grandchildren, Michael, Stewart, Thomas & Louise Medine, Olivia & Abigail Medine, Tucker Medine, Natalie, Briley & Hank Vallet, and Jude & Margot Petty, along with several beloved step-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mathilde “Teal” Clement & his brother, Arnold (A.J.) Berthelot. Pallbearers were his grandsons, Travis, Trent & Tracy Medine, Jacob & Justin Pitre, & Brennan Amorello. Honorary pallbearers were Timothy Berthelot and Marty Berthelot, his godchildren. Visitation at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 57805 Main Street, Plaquemine, on Wednesday, December 1st, 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Greg Daigle. Entombment at Grace Memorial Park, 60455 Bayou Jacob Road, Plaquemine. The family of Alcide wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Michael Castine, Dr. James Craven and the staff at Baton Rouge General Hospital and Our Lady of the Lake. Special thanks to Kayla with Cypress Home Health Care. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude or the American Cancer Society. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
