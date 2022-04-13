Patterson DeCuir
was born on November 5th, 1957, in New Roads, Louisiana. He passed away peacefully at his home in Port Allen on Sunday April 3rd, 2022, at the age of 64. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Jannet Ann Gremillion. Lovingly remembered by his son Gregory DeCuir, two daughters; Desiree Patin (Adam) and Victoria Stewart (Damien), two grandchildren; Olivia Patin and Darren Stewart, three sisters Rose Collins, Janice Flot and Edna Key with host of nephews and nieces and many more friends over the years. He is preceded in death by a Father Gussie DeCuir, Mother Joyce Ricard, a brother Russel DeCuir, and a sister Lillian Alpough. Visitation at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads from 8am-10am on Saturday April 9th with services following at Immaculate Conception Church in Lakeland at 10:30am.
Philip N. Pecquet II,
a loving son, brother and uncle; passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the age of 57. He was a baker at Our Daily Bread in Baton Rouge; resident and native of Port Allen, LA. Visiting at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Baton Rouge, LA on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 9:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, celebrated by Father Brent Maher. Entombment at Greenoaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA. Philip is survived by his mother, Janis M. Pecquet; siblings, Beth Goad and husband Dale, Charles Pecquet and wife Sharon, Andrew Pecquet and wife Lisa, and Kelli Moller and husband Jan; and nieces and nephews, Marilee and Patrick Goad, Ian, Jacques and Isabelle Pecquet, Marie Elise and Nicholas Pecquet, Annalise and Joseph Moller. Preceded in death by his father, Philip Pecquet. Philip loved his family, and especially enjoyed getting together with them. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Greater Baton Rouge Foodbank www.brfoodbank.org. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Robert Ray Perrault
We prayed for the healing of your body but God healed your soul. Spread those beautiful wings and fly PawPaw. Your “Toot Toot” loves you more than I’ll ever be able to put into words. A golden heart stopped beating the day Bobby was called to his heavenly home. Bobby was a heart transplant patient that lived 11 years more than expected. Bobby passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Ochsner Main Campus in Jefferson, at the age of 73. He was a native of New Roads and resident of Erwinville. Bobby was a graduate of Catholic of Pointe Coupee High School, where he lettered in all 4 sports. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting, fishing and all outdoor sports. Bobby was a Department Manager employed by AKM Volks Constructors and a friend to everyone that met him. Per his wishes, Bobby was cremated. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, April 22 at Erwinville Recreation Center, 5110 Rougon Road, Port Allen, from 5 to 9 p.m. and again on Saturday, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m., celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Entombment of ashes will follow in Chenal Cemetery Mausoleum in Jarreau. Bobby is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mary Anne McCaa Perrault; John Emerson Perrault and wife Kayla, Gretchen Leigh Perrault, and Bradley Robert Perrault and wife Liz; grandchildren, Gibson Luker and Landry Michael Perrault, Kyle Cedotal, Kaitlyn Blanks, Rachel Perrault and Siena Perrault; siblings, Shirley Aucoin, Patsy Vosburg and Sherry Gail David (JD); sister-in-law, Betty Perrault; godchildren, Michael “Todd” Perrault and Megan Jarreau Cannon; and his beloved dog, Coon. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Emerson Joseph, Sr. and Melecie Sicard Perrault; brother, Emerson Joseph Perrault, Jr.; brothers-in-law, Numa Aucoin and Anthony Vosburg. Bobby was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, Knights of Columbus in Port Allen and Old Miss Hunting Club. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you please consider donation in his memory to the Heart Transplant Patient Assistance Fund at Ochsner. Checks can be made out to Ochsner Clinic Foundation at 1514 Jefferson Highway BH 607, New Orleans, LA 70121. Please add Robert Perrault’s name in the memo line or include a note with his name. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Sharon Guillot Dozier
Sharon passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at the age of 53. She was a resident of Plaquemine and native of Addis, LA. A memorial visitation will be held at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 3 to 5pm. Her ashes will be laid to rest at a later date in St. John Cemetery, Thibodaux, LA. Sharon is survived by her children, Chad Dozier and wife Brittany, and Crystal Dozier Salvato and husband Michael; grandchildren, Presley, Beckham and Jameson; brother, Dale Guillot and wife Teresa; nephews, Dale and Clay Guillot; and numerous other family members. Preceded in death by her parents, C.R. “Jack” and Edna Rush Guillot. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Virginia Valdry
a noted community advocate and a resident of Windsor Square in Los Angeles for 41 years, passed away on April 2 at her home in L.A. She was 81-years-old. A deep lover of God, family and community, Virginia was known for volunteering her time, talents and treasures to efforts that uplift and improve the lives of others. She was particularly dedicated to assisting women and children in underserved communities and worked with Women Aware and the Beverly Hills West Chapter of The Links Inc. on various initiatives in support of this cause. “Virginia possessed a beautiful spirit and was always concerned about helping those less fortunate,” said Dr. Warren Valdry, her husband of 59 years. “Throughout her life, her actions always demonstrated her great devotion to God, family and people. I am just so thankful that she always had my back during our many years of marriage and I am so thankful to have had her in my life,” he added. A celebration of her life is planned in Los Angeles and Louisiana at a later date. A native of Mix, Louisiana, Virginia was born on December 13, 1940 to the late Joseph Conway Rodney, Sr., and Rosalie Gaudin Rodney. Raised on a farm on the banks of False River, she developed her lifelong expertise in horticulture and pomology at an early age and she perfected her skills over the years. Virginia was an inquisitive and intelligent student, who displayed confidence in her cognitive and physical abilities as reflected in her academic achievements as well as her interactions with her peers. One of her siblings recalled, “Virginia had a very strong sense of self. She demanded respect from her classmates and her teachers on many occasions.” After graduating from Rosenwald High School, Virginia briefly contemplated enlisting in the U.S. Armed Forces, but instead enrolled in Southern University – Baton Rouge where she majored in accounting. While attending college in 1961, she met the man who would become her husband, following an introduction to him by her sister, Mary. Warren, who hailed from Bueche, Louisiana, taught architectural illustration at Rosenwald High School and was immediately smitten by Virginia. Their mutual attraction went from courtship to marriage on September 26, 1962. One year later, the couple relocated to Los Angeles, along with their infant son, René Fitzgerald. Settling comfortably in L.A., Warren continued to teach high school and soon the family was blessed with the birth of a daughter, Andrée Blanche. For a brief period, Virginia worked as a circuit board technician at Philco-Ford. Her position enabled her to contribute to groundbreaking advancements in early high-speed computers and modern appliances. Ultimately, she decided to focus on raising her children and managing the family’s real estate development portfolio. Virginia also devoted considerable time to participating in the Parent Teacher Association at the children’s school. In addition, she volunteered as a classroom assistant and frequently chaperoned students during field trips while continuing to provide expert management and oversight of the growing Valdry real estate business. A faithful practitioner of Catholicism, Virginia regularly attended Mass and her intense faith greatly influenced her values and core beliefs. One of her children remarked, “Although she is now away from her earthly life, we must find peace in the understanding that she is free from pain and in a better place.” Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Conway and Rosalie Rodney; and her brothers, Francis Regis Rodney; the Rev. Joseph Rodney, SSJ; and Raymond (Bernadine) Rodney. Cherishing her memory are her husband, Warren Valdry, Ph.D.; son, René (Janet); daughter, Andrée; brother, Charles (Judith) Rodney Sr.; and sisters, Mary (William) Vercher and Hilda (Ron) Ford. She will also be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces, great grandnephews, cousins, Links, Heir-o-Links and many friends.
