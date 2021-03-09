Carolyn Parker Simmons
Carolyn Parker Simmons, born in Freeport, Tx and resident of Port Allen, LA, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the age of 64. Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Bryan Simmons; daughters, Jennifer Summers and husband, Richard and Cynthia Simmons and husband Jonathan Bagaley; grandchildren, Mykenzie Simmons, Morgan and Mason Barber, Levi and Zane Bagaley, Taylor Summers and husband Collin Hall; great-grandchildren Raylie and Raegan Hall. Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, Jewel and Viola Parker; infant daughter, Tonya Marie Simmons; sisters, Pamela Sanchez and Debora Colvin. A private gathering to celebrate Carolyn’s life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carolyn’s honor to any police or veteran charity of your choice.
Ray A. Bryant Jr.
Ray A. Bryant, Jr. entered into eternal rest on February 22, 2021. Survived by his parents, Ray A. Bryant, Sr. and Donna L. Bryant; daughter, Raegan Bryant; sisters, Jasmine R. Bryant and Raven Bryant; brothers, Jamal R. Bryant and Jordan Bryant. Visitation Friday, March 5, 2021, 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Service on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Mr. and Mrs. Willis Calhoun officiating. Interment Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son, www.halldavisandson.
Jerry Falcon Hebert
Jerry a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend; passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the age of 89. She was a resident of Plaquemine and a native of Addis, LA. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 8 to 9:30am with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine at 10am. Interment at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her sons, Benny Hebert, Frank Hebert, and David Hebert; grandchildren, Marxie Fontenot (Richie) and Brianne Hebert (Justin); great grandchildren, Emily, Sadie and Avery; and sister, Pat Bossier. Preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Hebert; sons, Tippy, Tim, and Paul Hebert; grandsons, Chad and Blake; parents, Frank and Ollie Hidalgo Falcon; and numerous siblings. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Oliver Jones, Jr.
Oliver Jones Jr., entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the age of 77. He was a Railroad Inspector for Dow Chemical and Veteran of the United States Air Force. Survived by his loving wife, Diane H. Jones; sons, Dr. Stephen Jones (Jamie), Brandon Jones and Deron Jones (Shantell); 5 sisters; 1 brother; numerous grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Friday, March 5, 2021 8:00 am until religious service at 9:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. George Pierce officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA.
Ida M. (Nee Jones) Willis
Ida M. (Nee Jones) Willis entered into eternal rest on February 18, 2021 at the age of 89. She was a Graduate of McKinley High School and Southern University. She was also the former Head Deaconess at New Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Survived by her daughters, Marsha A. Willis and Ruby W. Williams; son, Albert L. Willis; grandchildren, Arthur Williams, IV, Alexandra A. Williams, Amber R. Madison and Kailah A. Willis. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Friday, March 5, 2021 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Graveside Service Saturday March 6, 2021 at 10:00 am, New Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, 76625 Garner Ln., Grosse Tete, LA. Rev. Anthony Royal officiating.
John Dennis Battley
John Dennis Battley entered into eternal rest on February 25, 2021 at the age of 81. He was a Pipefitter. Survived by his wife, Claudia Cross Battley; daughters, Belinda Battley and Jalyn Battley; sons, Matthew Battley and Marques Knighton; sister, Doretha Richardson; grandchildren, Brian Battley, Andre Appleton, Savannah Knighton, Donovan Knighton and Monica Silas. Preceded in death by his parents, Lazin Battley and Alena Joseph Battley. Visitation Saturday, March 6, 2021 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Dr. Albert Haynes officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Louis James Williams, Sr.
Louis James Williams Sr., entered into eternal rest on February 18, 2021 at the age of 35. Survived by his wife, Tiffany L. Williams; parents, Devonne Williams-Campbell and Marty Green; daughter, Taryn L. Williams; son, Louis J. Williams, Jr.; sister, Kelsey Campbell; Grandmother, Amelia Williams. Preceded in death by his grandfather, Johnny L. Williams and Godmother, Annie Mae Slan. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Friday, March 5, 2021 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center. Rev. Jeffery Jackson officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.