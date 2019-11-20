Elijah Williams, Sr.
Elijah Williams entered into eternal rest on November 5, 2019 at the age of 79. Survived by his children, Denise Williams of Galveston, TX, Tammy Williams (Rev. Larry) Dixon of Baker, LA, Kerry Willams, Everette (Linda) Williams, Elijah (Michelle) Williams, Jr., Taris Williams and Corey (Stacey) Simms; two sisters; one brother; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Beulah Hall Williams. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, November 16, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am , Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA.
Ernest J. Gaines
Ernest J. Gaines, internationally acclaimed author, Writer in Residency Emeritus at the University of Louisiana at Layfayette (UL), native and resident of Oscar, Louisiana entered into eternal rest at the age of 86 on November 5, 2019 at his home with his devoted wife of 26 years, Dianne Gaines. Ernest J. Gaines was born on January 15, 1933 on River Lake Plantation in Oscar, Louisiana in Point Coupee Parish. He was the son of Adrean Jefferson and Manual Gaines and was raised by his beloved great-aunt, Augusteen Jefferson. He lived and worked on that plantation until he was fifteen. As a child he wrote letters for the old people who could not write, and read letters that they could not read themselves. He absorbed with love the culture in which he lived. At the age of fifteen, his mother and step-father sent for him to join them in California where they had gone for better work and opportunities. Ernest was the oldest of his siblings born in Louisiana and was not able to continue his education there because of the lack of schools for African-American children in certain areas of the South. It was when he went to California that he was first able to go to a library. He loved the library and reading but soon realized that there were no books about him or his people. He concluded that with so many books in the library, it must not be too difficult to write a book and decided to do just that. At the age of sixteen, he convinced his mother to rent a typewriter for him. His first attempt at what would become the novel, Catherine Carmier, was rejected by a New York publisher. In disgust, he burned his work in the backyard; but the desire and determination to write never left him. After attending high school and serving in the United States Army, Gaines returned to college. His first short story, The Turtles, was published when he was a student at San Francisco State. It drew the attention of Dorothea Oppenheimer who became his literary agent until she died. Gaines went on to write ten books of fiction which have been translated in 19 countries. His work, while situated in Louisiana, addresses universal challenges to human dignity of all people. His characters illustrate the human capacity to confront oppression with dignity and strength. Four of his works have been made into films (The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974; “The Sky is Gray”, 1980; A Gathering of Old Men, 1987; and A Lesson Before Dying, 1999). In addition, Gaines’ life and work have been presented in three documentary films, sixteen scholarly books and 25 doctoral dissertations. Gaines holds honorary doctorates from 19 universities. He was a charter member of the Fellowship of Southern Writers. Gaines was named the first Louisiana Humanist of the Year by the Louisiana Endowment of the Humanities. In 1993, he received a John D. and Catherine T. MacAuthur Foundation Fellowship. The Chevalier honor was presented to him in Paris by Pamela Harriman, the United States ambassador to France, in 1996. At that time, Gaines was a visiting professor at the University of Rennes, where he taught the first creative writing class in the French University System. Ernest James Gaines, the little boy from Cherie Quarter, went on to receive the National Medal of The Humanities from President Bill Clinton; the National Medal of The Arts from President Barak Obama; the Order of Arts and Letters in Paris; the National Book Critics Circle Award; and numerous other awards. In presenting the National Medal of the Arts at the White House, President Barak Obama praised Ernest J. Gaines “for his contributions as an author and teacher. Drawing deeply from his childhood in the rural South, his works have shed new light on the African-American experience and given voice to those who have endured injustice.” Among his other honors, Gaines was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters, received the National Governor’s Association Award for lifetime contribution to the arts, and the Louisiana Center for the Book Writer of the Year Award. He also received the Aspen Prize for Literature, the Cleanth Brooks Award for Lifetime Achievement from the Fellowship of Southern Writers, the Sidney Lanier Prize for Southern Literature, the Celebration of Black Writing Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Hurston/Wright Foundation Northstar Award. In 2015, he and his wife, Dianne, received the Foundation for Historic Louisiana Award for the Preservation of the Cherie Quarter Church and Cemetery at River Lake Plantation. After his retirement, Gaines and his wife built a home on property along False River that was once part of the plantation where he was born. For 20 years they have been activists in preserving the cemetery where his ancestors and two of his brothers are buried. Each year on the last Saturday in October, they organize and host a cemetery beautification day honoring all who lived and died in Cherie Quarter. In 2006, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation established the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence. The award “honors the legacy of one of America’s finest literary treasures.” The $15,000 annual prize is awarded to an emerging African American writer selected by a committee of judges who are successful authors and professors. In 2010, UL formally opened the Ernest J. Gaines Center, an international research center on Gaines and his work. Gaines’ original manuscripts, papers, all editions and translations of his work, his awards, prizes and other memorabilia are housed in the Center. Mourning his passing, but celebrating his life are his wife of 26 years, Dianne Saulney Smith Gaines; stepdaughters, Maria Smith Williams and Jennifer M. Smith; stepsons, Jonathan A. Smith and Stephen M. Smith; siblings, Lois Young, Charles Colar (Elizabeth), Norbert Colar, Joseph Mack Gaines, Michael Colar (Linda), Deborah Colar (Jesse), Leonard Colar, Sambra Colar, La Vern Colar (Gennisa), Oze Gaines (Linten), Leonard Gaines, Sr. (Checkita), Beatrice Johnson, Helen Harris, Carolyn McCullam (Robert), Mary Thomas (Frank) and Isiah Gaines, Sr. (Patricia); step grandchildren, Annalisa M. Smith and Nicholas M. Smith, LaKeisha Nowicki (Kyle) and Samantha Bencomo (Louis); former daughters-in-law and special friends, Bianka LaBeouf Smith and Sharon Smith Gardner; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Manuel Gaines; mother, Adrean Colar; stepfather, Raphael Colar; brothers, Lionel Gaines, Eugene Gaines, Nathaniel Gaines and Manuel Gaines, Jr. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation and Family Hour Friday, November 15, 2019 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, November 16, 2019 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center. Reverend Levert Kemp, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Ernest J. Gaines Center, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, P.O. Box 43539, Lafayette, LA 70504, (337) 482-1848, gainescenter@louisiana.edu. or Mount Zion River Lake Cemetery, P.O. Box 81, Oscar, LA 70762.
Jacqueline Richardson
Jacqueline Richardson entered into eternal rest on November 1, 2019 at the age of 54. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, November 16, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen. LA
Oscar James Bourgoyne
“ Oscar “OJ” James Bourgoyne passed away on November 15, 2019, on his 80th birthday, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was the beloved husband of 54 years to Yvonne Faunce Bourgoyne and they built their lives together in Port Allen. He was born in Plaquemine, to the late Victor Joseph and Cecile Brady Bourgoyne. Oscar is survived by his children, Tonia Badran (Napan), Sherrill Bellcase (Brett), Patrick Bourgoyne (Andree), and Terry Bourgoyne (Carolyn). Oscar was the proud grandfather of Miriam Badran, Hana Badran, Christopher Badran, Arden Bellcase, Piper Bellcase, Anna Bourgoyne and Brady Bourgoyne; three great-grandchildren, Kentleigh Badran, Kali Frederick and Kate Frederick . Oscar was preceded in death by his two brothers, Victor Bourgoyne (Audrey), Rhodes Bourgoyne (Emily) and one foster brother, Joseph Henry Bourgoyne (Marilyn). He retired from Cargill after 44 years of service. Oscar was an usher at Holy Family Catholic Church for almost 50 years! His dedication to his Church could be seen in his daily volunteering activities of Church maintenance and liturgical preparations. He was an active member of the Holy Family Knights of Columbus Council #2875 for 48 years. Visitation at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen on Tuesday, November 19th, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Patrick Broussard. Entombment at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly, Louisiana. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the staff at Our Lake of the Lake, especially Dr. Terry Stelly, and the friends that have supported and loved them while Oscar was ill. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
James Davis Sr.
James Davis, Sr., a resident of Baton Rouge, he died on November 6, 2019, at age of 66. Visitation at Grant’s Westside Funeral Services in Port Allen until Funeral Service at 1pm at funeral home. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Davis; two children, Margaret Davis and Antonio Overstreet; father, Morris Davis, Sr., two sisters, Katherine Robertson and Loretta Griffin; three brothers, Morris, Larry and Andrew Davis; five grandchildren, Darren and Dejuan Washington, Jasmin Hill, Sa’Breia and Tyariel Sam; six great grandchildren; two Godchildren, Tamara and Kingston and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by two sons, James Davis, Jr. and Juankius Davis; mother, Lena Davis; and two siblings, Diane and Juanita Davis.
Michael Patrick Kelly
Michael Patrick Kelly, a native of Coatesville, PA and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA entered into eternal rest at the age of 30 on Friday, November 8, 2019. After graduating from Central High School and earning an Associate degree from Baton Rouge Community College, he devoted eight years of service as a firefighter with the Central Fire Department. He was also employed with TMI Enterprise for four years as a Technician. Like father, like son, Michael enjoyed bike racing and shared the love for horses. He was the 2002 AQHYA Stake Race World Champion. Above all, his family and friends meant the world to him. He was a beloved Husband, Father, Son, Brother and Family man. Michael was the life of the party, adored by many and a stranger to none. He was the center of our hearts and will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Kelly and maternal grandfather, Pat Tabone. He is survived by his wife, Rachel Vielee Kelly of Baton Rouge; beloved son, Hudson Daniel Kelly of Baton Rouge; mother, Cheryl Tabone Kelly of Garden City, MI; sister, Kayla Kelly of Garden City, MI; paternal grandfather, Larry Kelly (Robin) of Baton Rouge; paternal grandmother, Barbara Kelly of Honeybrook, PA; maternal grandmother; Gloria Tabone of Traverse City, MI; Aunt and Uncle, Sandy and Brian Stimson of Cedar, MI; Uncle Gary Tabone of Charlevoix, MI; Uncle John Kelly of Baton Rouge; Aunt and Uncle Dawn and Bill Cahill of Honeybrook, PA; Aunt and Uncle Jennifer and Joey Entremont of Pride, LA; Cousins, Patrick Stimson (Kristen) of Denver, CO, Breanne Stimson (Aaron Lehn) Intrelochin, MI, Tony and Caroline Tabone of Boyne, MI, Matt Tabone of Phoenix, AZ, Austin and Brittney Cahill of Pottstown, PA, Scott Cahill of Honeybrook, PA; Jordan Duhon of Pineville, LA, Justin Duhon of Wahiawa, HI and Joey Duhon of Pride, LA. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Kathy Walker (Ray) of Walker, LA; Father-in-law, Louie Vielee (Susan) of Port Allen, LA; sister-in-law, Holly Williams of Baton Rouge, sister-in-law, Wendy Vielee (Andy) of Port Allen, LA, sister-in-law, Summer Vielee of Zachary, LA, sister-in-law, Jennifer Zerangue (Matt) of Lake Charles, LA, brother-in-law, Jason Allen of Zachary, LA and sister-in-law, Brandi Vielee of Los Angeles, CA. Services at 12:00pm Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 10:00am to service time at the funeral home. Entombment at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Thelma Fussell “Sally” Landry
Thelma “Sally” Jeanette Fussell Landry, peacefully passed away at her home in Port Allen surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the age of 80. She was a native of Franklinton, LA and a homemaker. Visitation Thursday, November 21st from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Friday, November 22nd at Holy Family Catholic Church, Port Allen, 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Todd Lloyd. Interment in Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. Sally is survived by her four children, Michael Ray Landry (Trisha), Carrie Dickey (Ray), Dawn Byrd (Ferral) and Nancy Richard (Charlie); 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren. Sally was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Anthony A. “Ray” Landry; parents, Otis and Velma Morgan Fussell; sister, Juette Bourg; six brothers, Howard, Jewel, Richard, Daryl, Harold and an infant brother. Sally was an active member of the Port Allen Food Bank from 1988 to 2016. She helped to organize the Ladies Auxiliary Port Allen Fire Department, serving as the First President in 1971. The family would like to thank Bridgeway Healthcare and Hospice of Plaquemine; especially Dr. Grimes; nurses, Jamie Ross and Ashley Kelly; aide, Meagan Smith and social worker, Whitney Delmore for their care and compassion during Sally’s final weeks here on earth. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Jean Register ‘Mama Jean’ Waits (1925 - 2019)
Jean Rae Richardson Register Waits, born in Wilson, NC, Oct. 2, 1925 (94), Mama Jean, passed peacefully Nov. 11, 2019. A former resident of Birmingham, AL and a resident of Port Allen for over 65 years, Jean opened the original Kut-N-Curl Beauty Salon in Port Allen in 1957, mentoring many young hairdressers for over more than 50 years. Jean shared a love for God, family, hairstyling, travel, singing, quilting and technology, even learning how to use a computer in her seventies. Preceded in death by parents, Steve Otis Sr. and Bessie Stringer Richardson; husband, James Dawson Waits Sr.; former husbands, Jerry Register and John T. Witt; son, Ronnie G. Register; sons-in-law, Ronald Smith and Albert Grove; siblings, Clarence Z. Richardson, Shirley R. Johnson, Steve O. Richardson Jr. and step-brother, Bill Cooper. Mama Jean is survived by children, Stanley Register (Shiela Landry), Derita Register Smith, James D. “Jimmy” Waits Jr. (Marilyn Chapman), and Dawn Waits Grove, 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; sister, Bess Richardson Hebert Gardner. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen 10 am until service at 11:30 am on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to your favorite charity in her name. The family would also like to thank Terry and Charlotte for their kindness as she closed the final chapter of her life. Please join family and friends Saturday in celebrating her wonderful long life. More information, thoughts and memories may be shared at www.wilbertservices.com, or her Facebook Page.
Paul B. Lousteau (1941 - 2019)
Paul B. Lousteau I of Morgan City, LA went home to be with Jesus on October 26, 2019 at age 78. Paul was born to Charles J. and Leola Lousteau on September 10, 1941 in Addis, LA. He grew up in the Baton Rouge area and was active in the local 4H club, football and basketball teams, band and drama club until his grad uation from Brusly High in 1959. He then enlisted with the United States Army and after completion of basic training was sent to complete a 6-month course with the Army Security Agency in Fort Devens, MA for training in classified subjects. He was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany during the Berlin Crisis of 1961 and thereafter was given an honorable discharge. Paul met his wife, Angela Civello Lousteau of Baton Rouge, LA in 1965. They married in 1966 and went on to have seven children. In 1967, Paul enrolled at Northeast Louisiana State College and graduated with his Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences in 1971. He and Angela moved their family to the Morgan City area in 1972 where he worked for several different chain and independent pharmacies over the span of his career. In addition to being a loving father and grandfather, Paul also loved to play music and sing. Throughout his life, he played the saxophone and sang in various bands but it wasn’t until his older sister, Joan Lousteau Henry, introduced him to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ that he began playing and singing for Jesus. He loved playing and singing at all the different churches in the area, which brought great joy to his life, and he made many friends doing the thing he loved. Paul is preceded in death by his son, Darren; his daughter, Nicole; his parents Charles and Leola; and his siblings, Rodney and Joan. He is survived and greatly missed by his loving wife, Angela and his children, Danielle, Paul II, Aaron, Kristopher, Joshua; their spouses and his grandchildren, Ciara, Alexondra, Isabella, Emily and Katy and his sister Janet Lousteau Bantuelle. His memorial service/celebration of life was held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 beginning at 4 p.m. at The Crossway Ministry, 113 Lydia St., Patterson, LA 70392.
James Gordon “Jimmy” Prejean (1936 - 2019)
James (Jimmy) Gordon Prejean, born March 10, 1936 died November 12, 2019. He was a native of Brusly and long-time resident of Houma. He is survived by daughter, Rose Prejean Rollins (Bill), grandchildren Alex, Dillon, Drake (Haylie) Rollins and great-grand daughter Leah Rollins, sister-in-law Beverly Prejean and brother-in-law Eugene Reeves. Preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Betty, daughter Sharon, parents Emile, Jr. and Beulah Guerin Prejean, brothers E. T., III (Irene) C. Rod Prejean, Sr., Wayne (Dolores) and sister Carol Reeves.
Stella Bello Peck
Stella passed away peacefully with her loving husband and family at her side on Friday, November 15 at Our Lady Of The Lake Hospital, at the age of 89. She was a native of Bueche, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Stella was a devoted wife and mother for most of her life. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Phillip Peck; daughters: Janice Duke Leckert (Spouse John), Carolyn Duke, Angela Duke Ferrara(spouse Chris); sons: Terry Duke (spouse Robin Roussel Duke), Ivan Duke (spouse Patti Whitcomb Duke); sister: Brenda Bello Badeaux (spouse Billy); stepdaughter: GiGi Peck Leek (spouse Dennis) grandchildren: Brad Leckert, Jason Leckert, John Leckert III, Amy Bonaventure Triche, April Bonaventure Gremillion, Clay Duke, Anna Duke Betton, Kate Ferrara Dorland, Christopher Ferrara, Connor Ferrara, Taylor Duke, Phillip Duke, William Duke; along with 14 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents: Evelyn and Joseph Bello, Sr.; brothers: Joseph, Jr. and Ronald Bello; first husband: Thomas Dempsey Duke; son: Kelvin Duke. Visitation at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 19 from 10am until mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am. Stella enjoyed cooking, fishing, traveling, taking Sunday drives and most of all, playing cards with her family. She will always be in the hearts and minds of her family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Stella to the National Diabetes Foundation or charity of your choice.
