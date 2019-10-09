Norman Clyde Richardson
Norman Clyde Richardson entered eternal rest on September 19, 2019 at the age of 60. Survived by his father, Ernest Richardson, Sr.; daughter, Shenia Richardson; sons, Kevin Richardson and Norman C. Matthews; sisters, Joellyn and Barbara L. Richardson, Glynda R. Bonnet and Theresa O’Bear; brothers, Ernest, Jr., Randy, Ken Ray and Andy Richardson; grandchildren, Donnah, Dontre and Danera. Preceded in death by his mother, Helen Richardson; sister, Barbara J. Richardson; maternal and paternal grandparents. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, October 5, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Minister Wanda Brooks, officiating. Interment Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA.
Ernest C. Pollard
Ernest C. Pollard entered into eternal rest on September 27, 2019 at the age of 75. Survived by his wife, Myrtle Pollard; daughters, Terecita Pollard Pattan (Jason), Lashawn Pollard Breaux (Jimmy, Jr.) and Adrian Dogan Carr; sons, Ernest Pollard (Suzette), Warren Walker, Jr. and Derelle Dogan. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. Visitation Saturday, October 5, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 7th St., Port Allen, LA. Rev. Dr. Raymond E. Allen, Sr., officiating. Interment Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Port Allen, LA.
Sister Lillie B Pryer was called to glory on Wednesday, September 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by family, after a brief battle with lung cancer. She was 67 years old. She was born in New Orleans, LA and resided in Rosedale, LA. She graduated from “The” Southern University and A&M College with an Accounting Degree. She retired from the State of Louisiana after working 11 years. She also worked very briefly as a bus monitor for the Iberville Parish School System. Sister Lillie B Pryer was a faithful member of Rose Hill Baptist Church in Rosedale, LA all of her life. Mourning her departure, yet cherishing her memories are her loving and devoted three children, Erica (Cliffton) Woods (Baton Rouge, LA), Eric (Ebony) Mitchell, Jr (Addis, LA), LaKeisha (Gillis) Wilson III (Baton Rouge, LA) and 13 grandchildren. Four sisters Odelia “Lucille” Lewis (Rosedale, LA), Dorothea Myers (Laurelton, NY), Annie Mae (Willie) Griszell (Rosedale, NY), Betty Anderson (Baton Rouge, LA) one brother; Raymon (Darlene) Pryer (Maringouin, LA). A nephew, raised as a brother, Clarence Pryer, Sr., Godchildren; Debbie Allen, Darnell Pryer, and Lionel Adams. A host of neices, nephews, cousins, friends, and relatives. A best friend, Hattie G. Pryer, close classmate and dear friend, Faye “Oscar” Gaines, a cousin (caretaker) Lynette Stockman. Viewing Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. and Service of Remembrance Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Rose Hill Baptist Church, 14470 Highway 77, Rosedale, LA, Reverend Adrian Pryer, Officiating. Interment: Rose Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Professional service entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
