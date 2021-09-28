James Lee Booker,
a native of Plaquemine, LA, born July 6, 1954, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was a man of many talents as a musician, artist and a carpenter. James is survived by his sisters, Katherine B. Pierce and Lora B. Griffin of Plaquemine, LA, and Mary B. Wilcox of Port Allen, LA; Brothers Lawrence and William Peter Booker of Port Allen, LA and a very devoted friend Stephanie Washington. He was preceded in death by a son, Tito James; parents Leola Smart Booker and Victor Booker, Sr; Brothers Robert and Victor Booker, Jr.; sisters Gloria Hamilton and Gracie Kinchen. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Patricia Ann Hebert ‘Pat’ Brunner
passed away on Friday, September 23, 2021 at the Butterfly Wing in Baton Rouge at the age of 76. She was a lifelong resident of Brusly. Pat was the second generation owner and operator of Hebert’s Red and White Grocery in Brusly. After she closed the store in 1993, she went to work for Buddy’s A/C and A1 A/C until she retired. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Wednesday, September 29th, from 9 a.m. until religious service at 12 p.m., conducted by Rev. Shawn Ostoj. Entombment at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly. Pat is survived two children, David Doiron and Debbie Doiron Martin; son-in-law who she loved like a son, David Martin; grandchildren, Jacob Doiron, David Martin Jr., Allen Martin and Patrick Martin. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Lewis Brunner; parents, Allen “Greek” and Estella “Stella” Hidalgo Hebert. Pat will be remembered for her silent generosity. Over the years she gave to family and friends generously without seeking recognition. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Selma Dupuy Cedotal,
age 91, native of White Castle, former resident of Port Allen and currently a resident of French Settlement, Louisiana passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, and friend. Selma enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and dancing. She was also a devout Catholic who said the rosary daily. Selma retired as the Director of Tourism for West Baton Rouge Parish with 20 years of service. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her seven children, Gerald “Frugi” Cedotal Jr. (Glenda), Danny Cedotal (Marlene), Myra Brooks (Danny), Karen Day, Ray Cedotal (Faye), Sally Picard (Ken), and Paula McCarthy Belgard (Charlie); fifteen grandchildren; thirty one great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; three brothers, O.J. Dupuy (Betty), Lennis Dupuy (Doris), and Nelson Dupuy (Verda); one sister-in-law, Barbara Simoneaux and one daughter-in-law, Gloria Cedotal. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Cedotal Sr.; infant son, David Cedotal and son, Kenny Cedotal; two granddaughters, Jamie Cedotal Landry and Krystal Cedotal; parents, Octave and Electa Landry Dupuy; four sisters, Hazel Kleibert, Eyoula Brown, Eunice Mayon, and Marion Hebert and four brothers, Percy, Wilfred, Tony “Boy”, and Ronald “Butch” Dupuy. The family would like to thank Paula, Charlie, Steven, Ashley, Cassie, and Zack for taking such good care of mom. A visitation Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 8:30 am until 10:45 am at Ourso Funeral Home in White Castle with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with burial in the White Castle Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.oursoWhiteCastle.com for the Cedotal family.
Emmett Ray Worley, Sr. passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Baton Rouge General on Bluebonnet in Baton Rouge, at the age of 65. Emmett was born in Fort Worth, Texas but considered himself a Brusly native after moving there when he was 12 years old. Emmett was a musician at heart. He started playing at the age of 9. Emmett earned his license as a funeral director and embalmer and worked in the funeral industry for about 10 years. He then served the community in law enforcement in Port Allen, Iberville Parish and as the Chief of Police of Brusly. Emmett was very proud of the fact that by the time he left the Brusly Police Department he had solved all the cold cases. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Saturday, September 25, from 9 a.m. until time of religious service at 1 p.m., conducted by Rev. Gray Pearson. Burial in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church cemetery in Brusly. Emmett is survived by his wife of 33 years, Elaine Williams Worley; two children, Holly Marie Berthelot and husband Bobby; Emmett Worley Jr.; granddaughter, Nova Marie Turk; three sisters, Billie Hunter, Loretta Jackson and husband Jimmy, and Darlene Hemminger and husband Timmy; brother-in-law, James Smith; and former spouse, Eunice Frosch. Emmett was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Lillian Davis Worley; sister, Bobbie Smith. Emmett had a love of music and would play with just about anyone who asked. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Patricia Ann Hebert Durbin,
76, of Brusly, LA (born and raised in Addis) died peacefully in the presence of family on Thursday, September 23, in the neurological intensive care unit at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Charles “Larry” Durbin of Brusly; children, Karen Durbin Budd and husband Brian, and Kevin Durbin; grandchildren, Lance and Lacey Budd and Lexi and Gabby Durbin; siblings, Michael Hebert and wife Amy, Janet Hebert and Cynthia Gaye Anderson; brother-in-law, Vincent “Whip” Wilson and her entire extended family that she dearly loved. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Milton “Boo” and Geraldine Foret Hebert of Addis as well as her siblings, Milton “MJ” Hebert, Jr. and wife Fette Hebert, Paul Curtis Hebert and wife Sarah Hebert, and Mary Louise Wilson. Patricia was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a tremendous lover of dancing and a member of the Westside Cloggers for years. She has previously worked at Copolymer but spent 37 years as a secretary at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. She loved her church and hometown community tremendously. Visitation from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matthew Lorrain and Rev. Matthew Dupre, on Tuesday, September 28th at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. Entombment in the church mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Williams Syndrome Association (Williams-syndrome.org). Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
