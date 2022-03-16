Sister Dorothy Mae “Mother”, “Aunt Ninna”, “Momo”, “Great Momo” Delone
was born on April 15, 1929 to the late Willie Irons and Virginia Woodby in White Castle, La. She was baptized at an early age and became a member of Braziel Baptist Church. Sister Dorothy departed this life on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet Hospital. She leaves to cherish her memories one son Eddie George Delone; Port Allen, La, four daughters Virginia Turner; Addis, La, Glenda Havard; Port Allen, Dorothy Ann Delone; Addis,La, and Judy(Dameon)Banks; Plaquemine, La., ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close relatives. Sister Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, late husband Rev. Eddie George Delone, Sr., two daughters Deloris Delone and Sheila Delone. Six brothers and five sisters. Visiting on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 25325 Hwy 1 Plaquemine at 5p to 7p. Services on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at City of Refuge, White Castle, La at 11 a.m, and viewing starting at 9am until religious services. Professional services Entrusted To A. Wesley Funeral Home in Plaquemine La.
Lawrence Joseph LeBlanc Sr.
On March 6, 2022, Lawrence Joseph LeBlanc Sr. “L.J.” transitioned to his eternal home after 75 years of lighting our world. LJ used his hands to light up many homes and businesses as a licensed electrician for 54 years. He lit up minds by teaching electrical classes at Baton Rouge Community College, Associated Builders and Contractors school as a NCCR Master Trainer, and writing/editing the Electrical Code Training Course Manual. He lit up the rooms he entered with his bright blue eyes, gentle smile, and warm welcome. “Rockin’ Hot”, “TNT-Taint Nothing To it”, “WPA- way pass awesome”, and “Any better and I’d be twins” - are a few famous phrases he shared with family, friends and strangers alike. He had a gift in making others feel at ease and comfortable in being themselves. He encouraged others to use their gifts and be a source of light in the world. LJ recently reminded us of the two most important things in his life: Faith and Family. Always one to practice what he preached, LJ lived and shared his Catholic faith throughout his life. His involvement in his faith began as a young altar boy at Holy Family in Port Allen. He served his church as a catechist with the Confirmation classes at St. John the Baptist in Brusly until 2020. LJ was a longtime retreatant of Manresa House of Retreats in Convent, Louisiana, a tradition he carried from his father. His last visit to Manresa included fellowship with his son-in-law and 3 of his grandsons. LJ entered the seminary in high school and pursued a vocation as a priest until he met Peggy Berthelot. LJ and Peggy were married on April 26, 1969, and were married for 45 years. LJ jokingly called himself ‘Mr. Peggy’ when he volunteered his time building crosses, props, leading small groups, and supporting Peggy’s work in ministry at the Youth Offices of the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge and St. John the Baptist. Known for his generous spirit, unconditional and courageous love, LJ loved cooking pancakes, eggnog, sweet chili, and fruit salad to share with family. LJ spent his teenage and young adult life caring for his siblings and establishing a strong family foundation. He shared his love of woodworking and teaching with his grandsons; going to watch them play ball was a favorite as well. He enjoyed attending NASCAR races and Manresa retreats with his son-in law and working alongside his sons. Oh how he loved his ‘baby girl’ Katelynn. He was an abiding presence in the lives of his family and modeled “being” as a gift. LJ also served in the United States Navy (1969-71) and was very proud to wear his Navy cap and talk of his time on the USS Odgen. He received the Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. LJ is now reunited with Peggy, his parents Leo and Rita LeBlanc Sr., sister Rita Mae LeBlanc Berthelot, brother Rene Michael LeBlanc, dear friends and mentors Luke Broussard and Ralph Louis Altazan. LJ is survived by his mother-in-law and roommate, Margaret Tullier Berthelot; 3 children: Melissa “Missy” LeBlanc DeVillier & husband Bill, Lawrence “Jay” LeBlanc, Jr. & wife Stacy, Ralph LeBlanc & wife Leigh; 9 grandchildren: Gaven DeVillier & fiance Emily Eherenman, Collin DeVillier, Ryan DeVillier, Landon LeBlanc, Madeline Hamilton, Jacob Hamliton, Katelynn LeBlanc, Brady LeBlanc, and Beau LeBlanc; sisters, Bernadette Settoon (Johnny), Susie Berthelot (Riley “Peewee”), Jenny Hanner & brother Leo LeBlanc, Jr. (Angelina “Pug”); In-laws: Ted Berthelot (Karen), Jeffery Berthelot (fiancé LeeAnn Ardoin), Terry Berthelot Jarreau (Brett), Chenny LeBlanc & special friend Mary Ann David. All services celebrating LJ’s life will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, LA. Visitation Friday, March 11, 2022, from 9:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrian. Interment at Grace Memorial Park Plaquemine, LA. The family is inviting you to spread “light” through donations to Catholic Relief Services or The Wounded Warrior Project. In lieu of flowers, please bring a canned good to donate to the St. John Food Bank. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Joseph Calvin Schapaton,
a resident of Port Allen, La. passed away suddenly on March 8, 2022 at the age 82. Joseph was born July 3, 1939. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy Schapaton. Joseph retired from DMS Copolymer after 35 years. He was a member of Father Louis Savoure’ KC Council 8878 Lakeland and Fourth Degree Antoine Blanc. He was an active member in his church community at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He loved to cook and enjoyed gardening, sitting in his outside kitchen, and spending time with his family and grandkids. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Dorothy Schapaton; daughters, Debbie Courville (Phillip), and Jenny Richard (Mike); sister, Rita Chenevert; brother, Horace Schapaton Jr.; grandchildren, Al Courville (Raven), Paul Courville (Heather), Emily Doughty (Jude), and Corey Richard (Brooklyn); great-grandchildren, Cameron, Conner, Kaitlyn, Hunter, Brantley, Hailey, Jude Parker, Bailee; and special niece, Susan Connor. Preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Horace Schapatone; sisters, Mildred David and Eva Ballard; brothers, Clifton and Norman Schapatone. Pallbearers will be Al Courville, Paul Courville, Mike Richard, Corey Richard, Donnie Chenevert, and Philip Daigle. Visitation at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads on Friday, March 11, 2022 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. The Mass of Christian burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, La. for 1:30 pm. Entombment will follow in Chenal Mausoleum.
Elizabeth Ann Beard Gauthier
passed away at her home in Addis on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the age of 67. She was a native of Lafayette and resident of Addis. She was a homemaker who later worked as a cashier at Harry’s One Stop. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Friday, March 11th at 11 a.m. until religious service at 2 p.m., conducted by Adam Beard and Kenneth Beard. Burial in Grace Memorial Park. Elizabeth is survived by her children, Melina Ann Gauthier, Jessica Lynn Gauthier, Allen Gauthier Jr., and Jesse James Gauthier; sister, Wanda Ruth Beard; four brothers, Kenneth James Beard and wife Patricia, Daniel Beard, Adam Wayne Beard and wife Tena, Harold Timothy Beard and wife Michelle; grandchildren, Tiffany Nicole Gauthier, Tyler Joseph Gauthier, Bobby Lee Kelley Jr., Haylie Nicole Mendoza and Kody Alvarez; one great-grandchild, Ezra Gauthier. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Louise Boudreaux Beard; son, Anthony James Gauthier; three brothers, James Lee Beard, Lindsey Beard and Calvin Joseph Beard. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Oliver Taylor Jones
entered into eternal rest on February 28, 2022 at the age of 68. Survived by his wife, Rabaneal Jones; 7 daughters, Letitia, Carolyn, Oreatha & Roberta Jones, Aridana (Keymon) Hollins, Zajuania (Leonard) and Sherlane Cole; son, Jermaine (Lynette) Cole; Goddaughter, Cheryl King; Godson, Louis Jones; 3 sisters, Carolina Jack, Polly Varise and Linda Porterie; 2 brothers, Floyd Green and Robert Jones; 29 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 3 special nieces, Joyce Brooks, Jequelle Varise and Tamika Atkins. Visitation Saturday, March 12, 2022 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor David Decuir officiating. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinville, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
