Jerry J. Goux Sr.
passed away at home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on September 1, 2021. He was 88 years old. He was born in Port Allen, Louisiana on January 15, 1933. He was the fifth of five children born to Albert A. Goux and Marie (Scallan) Goux. He is preceded in death by his brother Branch A. Goux, and his sisters Rose Pearson Cox, Garney Inez Smith, and Mae Clegg. He is survived by his children Melanie R. Goux and Jerry J. Goux II, both of Atlanta Georgia. He was raised in Bunkie, Louisiana and moved to Alexandria, Louisiana where he played football for the Bolton Bears. He married his first wife, and the mother of his two children, Rebecca (Smith) Goux in 1952. Jerry served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1955 and received an honorable discharge. He attended LSU on the G.I. Bill where he studied architecture and played 1 year of football. Following college, he continued his family tradition and entered the building business forming Goux Construction Company in 1963. He was a talented builder who designed and built more than 50 residences in Baton Rouge and numerous commercial buildings such as: churches, clinics, offices, factories, nursing homes, and daycare centers. In later years, he enjoyed spending a great deal of time in Atlanta helping his son, also an architect and builder, with his construction projects. Indeed, the only thing he loved more than his two children was his work. He rarely took a vacation and was always ready to begin the next job. He was fortunate to have many friends throughout his life, some were life-long friends. These valued friendships provided much love, laughter, and enjoyment throughout his life. In later years, he became a deeply religious man. His Christian faith was unshakeable, and he knew there was a new chapter ahead. He will be dearly missed by those who called him friend or family, but especially by his children who wish to thank him for everything he meant to them.A private memorial service was held on September 7, 2021 at Green Oaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge.
Jo Ann Graffeo Landry,
73, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a loving mother and grandmother and loyal wife, died Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee. Jo Ann was born April 13, 1948 in Donaldsonville, Louisiana to Joseph Graffeo and Gladys Bergeron Graffeo. She spent most of her childhood in Port Allen, Louisiana graduating from Port Allen High School. Jo Ann retired from Ethyl/Albemarle in 2012 after serving the company in various positions over her thirty- seven-year career. Jo Ann was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church for over forty years and instilled a strong faith in God in her three daughters. Jo Ann was an avid gardener, she also enjoyed traveling, sewing, and caring for “her babies” but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She loved her family with her entire heart, always placing everyone before herself. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Allie P. Landry III; daughters, Nicole Graham (Ronnie), Sara Landry (Chad), and Katherine Bonfiglio (Anthony); grandchildren, Adrienne Stokes (Michael), Blaine Stokes (Destiny), Luca Bonfiglio, and Mae Rose Bonfiglio; great-grandchild Graham Brown; brothers, Kenny Graffeo (Anne) and Mark Graffeo (Julie); sisters Anna Marchiafava and Jan Waddell (Steve); sister-in-law, Sharon Graffeo Lowrey (Brandon); two step-grandsons, Ryan Graham and Danny Stokes as well as a host of loving step-grandchildren, relatives and friends.Preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Gladys Graffeo; brother, Glenn Graffeo; grandson Conner Childress; in-laws A. P. and Louise Landry, and brother-in-law Bo Marchiafava. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Graham, Chad Fahnestock, Anthony Bonfiglio, Blaine Stokes, Luca Bonfiglio, Steven Waddell and Brandon Lowrey. Visitation at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 445 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge, Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 8:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, celebrated by Father Cleo Milano. Interment at Resthaven Cemetery. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Gerald Miletello and his staff as well as Dr. Howard Burris and his staff. In lieu of flowers donations may be made through the Sarah Cannon Cancer Research Fund (https://sarahcannon.com/about/sarah-cannon-fund.dot) or Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church (olomchurch.com) in Jo Ann’s honor.
Bobbie Joan Richard
gacy Nursing Home, Port Allen on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the age of 82. She was a resident and native of Plaquemine, LA. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, September 15th, at 10 a.m., conducted by Pastor Bernadette Schultz, at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Bobbie is survived by her children, John Cavalier (Jeanann), Toni Breaux (Gary), Dean Cavalier (Kim), Gregory Cavalier (Rochelle), Melissa Rhymer (Marc), and Alfred Orillion (Casey); fourteen grandchildren, twenty six great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren; sister, Margie LePere and husband Charles; five nieces and five nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Dennis Gueho; parents, Walter and Thelma Gregoire Richard; and sisters, Jacqueline LeBlanc (E.J.) and Agnes Loupe (Ralph). Bobbie was a people person that enjoyed dancing and she had a love for music. She enjoyed any games that interacted with people. She loved to play bingo and going to the casino. She also loved to crochet blankets and dolls. The family would like to thank Legacy Nursing Home of Port Allen Staff for the care and compassion they provided. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dementia Society of America (dementiasociety.com). Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Gary “Pokey” Smith,
a Construction Worker, departed this life on August 22, 2021, at Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital in Pearland, TX at the age of 59. Gary was a 1980 graduate of Port Allen High school. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Andrea West Smith; 3 children, Brittney Smith (Mindy), Lou Alma Glasper, and Brian Keith Smith (Taegier) all of Hammond, LA; 2 brothers, Vernon Clyde Smith of Jacksonville, FL, and Reginald Smith of Plaquemine, LA; 2 bonus daughters, Ebone’ West and Gabrielle Curtis; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services September 11, 2021, 1:00 p.m., at Professional Funeral Services, 1151 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA. Burial at Heavenly Gates, 10633 Heavenly Gates Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to the caring staff of Professional Funeral Services “Celebrating Life”, 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA 70767, 225-383-2001. Please visit www.pfsneworleans.com to sign guestbook.
George Louis DeBenedetto, 92, devoted husband and loving father, a native of Brusly, LA, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Sterling Estates West Cobb, Marietta, GA. Funeral Mass was held at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marietta, GA. E ntombment at Greenoaks Memorial Park mausoleum with military honors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rocco DeBenedetto Sr. and Camella Corrente DeBenedetto; eight brothers, Frank, Charlie, Russell, Nick, Pete, Joe, Rocco Jr. and Anthony; and two sisters, Anne and Mary. George served in the Korean War from April 1952 - February 1953. He attended Tulane University in New Orleans prior to be hired by Lanier Business Products. He worked for Lanier Business Products for 28 years and retired as executive vice president of marketing and international operations. Following retirement, George helped establish Omni Business Products in Atlanta in 1988 until his second retirement. On September 14, 1986, George, along with two other couples, founded La Societá Italiana, Inc. and was the first president. George was an avid gardener, vintner and took pleasure in helping others. George was loved and respected by family and many friends and business associates. George is survived by his wife Marge DeBenedetto of Marietta, GA, son Terry Schubach, sister Catherine Spitale of Zachary, La., and many nieces and nephews. The family received friends after mass on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 12:30 pm until 3:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to “Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cancer Home”, 760 Pollard Boulevard, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Margaret Haynes Spragio,
a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, aunt and sister, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet at the age of 79, three days shy of her 80th birthday surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Addis and native of Plaquemine. Her family was her world and she loved to cook for them along with their friends. She also enjoyed visiting the casino, watching Jeopardy and following the Tigers and Saints. Visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 pm celebrated by Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Due to COVID masks will be required. Burial at Grace Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Louis J. Spragio, Jr.; daughters, Jill Spragio and spouse, Ally Dever, Jamie Spragio Simpson and spouse, Greg; grandchildren, Landon and Chance Simpson, Trenton Simpson and wife, Candace, and Sarah Simpson; great grandchildren, Adaline and Harrison Simpson; sisters in law, Twillah Haynes and Debbie Dupuy (LJ); nieces and nephews, Brandi (Will), Robby (Lezlie) and Bryan; great nieces and nephews, Dylan, Sean, Elliott and Jessica. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Josephine Canova Haynes; brother, Robert Haynes; sister, Johanna Haynes and nephew, Bobby Dupuy. Pallbearers will be Landon, Chance and Trenton Simpson, LJ Dupuy, Jim Guidry and Hilton Guidry. Honorary pallbearers will Greg Simpson, Harrison Simpson and Gary Breaux. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. www.heart.org Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com
Loretta Marie Theriot Welch passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge at the age of 85. She was a native of Larose and resident of Addis. Loretta was a devoted wife of 68 years and mother to her four children. Loretta had the opportunity to travel around the country while her husband worked for various pipeline companies and made many lifelong friendships. She retired from the Louisiana Attorney General Office and also worked at the Department of Labor. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Tuesday, September 14th, at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Entombment in the church mausoleum. Loretta is survived by her husband, Marvin C. Welch; children, Wendell Welch and wife Nora, Terri Welch; four grandchildren, Tristan Welch, Ty Welch and wife Brittney, Kaytlin Matherne and husband Terry, and Dylan Welch; two great-grandchildren, Keaton and Tatum Matherne; two sisters, Lilly Dufrene and Patsy Hornbostel and husband Charles. Loretta was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Lynn Welch; son, Danny Keith Welch; granddaughter, Madison Hope Welch; parents, Albert Sr. and Julie St. Pierre Theriot; siblings, Donald, Albert and Lester “Butch” Theriot, Alberta Arceneaux, and Iona LeBlanc. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
