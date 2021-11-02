Lanie Kaye Bayham
passed away October 22, 2021 at the age of 60. She was a native of Gros Tete, Louisiana. She attended Port Allen High School. She later became CNA Certified. She is survived by her mother Barbara Chiasson Munson. Brothers: Buster Bayham (Pat), Rusty Munson (Rachelle) and Brennan Bayham. Sisters Tina Mann (Butch), Mary Kay Munson, Tammy M. Devall (Monty) and Shannon Millet (Jason). Daughters: Raychel C. Melancon (Chad), Jennifer C. Fountain (Derick) and Brandie K. Rebelle (Joshua Austin). Grandchildren: Lanie, Chaz, Lexi, Taiten, Cori, Hazel, Brooklyn, Aubrey, Derick Jr., Isabella, Beau, Maverick and Emily. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father John Bernie “JB” Bayham. Grandparents: John and Sylvia Bayham and Ambrose and Mae Chiasson. Brothers: Norman Bayham and Quent T. Bayham. Nephew: Bryan Bayham. A memorial service will be held at a later date
Rodney William Hargroder
passed away on October 27, 2021 as the result of a stroke at the age of 74. He was born in Port Allen, LA on September 22, 1947 and, as usual, left the party way too soon. Rodney was a good man with a charismatic personality who never met a stranger. Rodney graduated from Istrouma High School in 1965 and then earned a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University in Natchitoches. He served his country proudly in the Louisiana Army National Guard Special Forces Unit with extensive paratrooper training. He led a distinguished career in banking, beginning in 1971 at Louisiana National Bank. He was a founding member of the Cortana Kiwanis Club chartered in 1977. Rodney was an athlete who loved playing basketball, volleyball and coaching his sisters’ softball team. Later, he discovered his love for golf which continued throughout the rest of his life. You rarely saw him without a golf club in his hand, taking practice swings indoors and outdoors. Rodney “Papa Rod” had a very special relationship with each of his 8 grandchildren, and they were his pride and joy. They all knew where he hid the candy, and he always pretended not to see them sneak the treats, just as he pretended not to see them when they played countless games of hide-and-seek. He was intentional in maintaining friendships from all stages of his life and touched the hearts of all those who knew him. Rodney will be remembered for his generosity, humor, and the ability to make everyone around him feel special. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Paulette Serio Hargroder, mother Jewell Hargroder, brother Dewey Hargroder (wife Georganna) and sister Darlene Hicks. His children Brian Hargroder (wife Kellie), Lauren Smith (husband Jamie), Leigh Porta (husband Wes), and Lindsey Breaux (husband Neil). His grandchildren Adaire, Parker, Reily, Saylor, Hollis, Ruby, Landry, and Hazel. He is preceded in death by his father Charles R. Hargroder and sister Charlene Simoneaux. Visitation will be at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70809, on Thursday, November 4, 2021, beginning at 9:30 am until funeral service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please honor Rodney’s generous spirit with a random act of kindness and pay it forward.
David Arlen Lowe,
a native of Port Allen and resident of Baton Rouge died on October 28, 2021 at the age of 83. He was a loving son, brother, cousin, and uncle who was a huge fan of Elvis and loved music. David is survived by his brother, Carey Lowe and wife Sandra; sister-in-law, Vonnie Lowe; nephews, Dennis Lowe and wife Phyllis, Guy Lowe and wife Sandra, Ashby Lowe, Kirk Lowe and wife Suzan, Brent Lowe and wife D’ette, Tom Rastin; nieces, Lori Lowe Karr and husband Mike, Amy Lowe Cummings and husband Oliver; as well as numerous great nephews, nieces and cousins. David is preceded in death by his parents, Wilton Lowe, Sr. and Adele Langlois Lowe; and brother Wilton “Dubby” Lowe, Jr. Visitation on Wednesday, November 3, until Mass of Christian Burial a Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 15615 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, La. Burial at Greenoaks Cemetery. David’s family would like to thank the staff of White Oak Post-Acute Care and New Century Hospice for their compassionate care. Special thanks to nurses Helena Joseph, Dionne Jones and Cora Young of White Oak Post-Acute Care and New Century Hospice nurse Mindy for their extra special care of David. Arrangements by Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales, LA.
Oliver “B Man” “Drag” Mason
entered into eternal rest at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 12:56 pm. He was a 72-year old native of Brusly, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Mount Zion Baptist Church until servic conducted by Bishop George C. Pierce; interment at Antioch B.C. Cemetery, Lukeville, Louisiana. Survivors include his devoted wife, Harriet B. Mason; children, Tommy Mason (Emily) and Angela Edwards (Raben Granger); 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five sisters; Goddaughters, Shantell Richard (Donald) and Cornisha Brown (Jedrek); nine brothers/sisters-in-law; host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law; two siblings; two nephews; and a sister-in-law. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
John David Thibodeaux, 80, of Denham Springs, LA passed away on August 12, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospice. Born in Brusly, Louisiana, he was a retiree of Dow Chemical in Baton Rouge, LA, and an Air Force veteran just prior to the Vietnam war. He is preceded in death by parents Clifford Thibodeaux Sr. and Pearl LeJeune Thibodeaux; sister Virgie Lee “Bee” Thibodeaux Curcio; brother Clifford Thibodeaux Jr. and former wife Jo Anne Bryant Thibodeaux. He is survived by loving wife Linda Walden of Denham Springs, LA; nieces and nephews Denise Curcio Stein and husband Jeff Stein of Brusly, LA, and Charlotte Thibodeaux Roberts and husband Eric Roberts of Brusly, LA, Peter Curcio Jr. and wife Cathy Curcio of Franklin, NC, Kelly Curcio and and Lisa of Central, LA, Steve Curcio and wife Marleen Curcio of Brusly, LA, Kim Thibodeaux and wife Gail Thibodeaux of Plaquemine, LA, and Alan Thibodeaux and wife Charlotte Thibodeaux of Baton Rouge, LA; and sister in laws Betty Bryant of Calera, AL, and Joe Ann Baker of Denham Springs, LA. Dave loved boating, skiing, and camping, and often took his young nieces and nephews along. He enjoyed working on old Volkswagons, traveling, and especially ‘shooting the bull’ with friends. He will be deeply missed by his wife, family, wonderful neighbors, and loving friends including; Rodney Pierce family, Sue Andrews, Ralph Shumate, and John Harris. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 6, at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, LA. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until celebration of his life at 10 a.m.
