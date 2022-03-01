Henry Banks Jr,
72, a resident of Baton Rouge, La, entered eternal rest on February 19, 2022. Survived by his wife Thelma Banks; his mother Saluta Banks; one daughter Alicia Bynum; two sons Jermaine Banks, and Timothy Metevia Sr; one sister Pamela Rosette; three brothers Major Banks, John Banks, and Dwayne Banks Sr; 7 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild; along with a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father Henry Banks Sr.; sister Mary Batiste; brother Tommy Banks Sr; and grandparents. Visitations will be held on March 4, 2022, from 1-3:00 p.m. at Hall Davis and Sons in Port Allen. Visitation will continue on March 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.until religious service beginning at 11:00 am. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 7th Street Port Allen, La, 70767. Burial will be held at Veterans Cemetary on Monday March 7 at 10 a.m.
Jerry J. Bourgeis
Jerry passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge at the age of 75. He was a native and lifelong resident of Port Allen. Jerry started his career at the Port of Baton Rouge as a longshoreman. He then moved to the City of Port Allen as a meter reader. He was a volunteer fireman for the City of Port Allen. He was a devout Catholic and usher at Holy Family Catholic Church. Jerry was a member of the dulcimer group. He was also a former school crossing guard at Holy Family School. Visitation was at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen on Wednesday, February 23rd, 8:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Ryan Hallford. Burial in Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. Jerry is survived by his siblings, Geneva Lorio, Gloria Jarreau and husband Jimmy, Ethel Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois and Yvonne Bourgeois; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Clovis J. Sr. and Mary Murry Bourgeois; siblings, Clovis J. Bourgeois Jr. and Mary Joyce Bourgeois. Jerry never met a stranger and made fast friends with everyone he encountered by sharing a joke. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Thelma Mary Taylor entered into eternal rest on February 15, 2022 at the age of 84. Survived by her two daughters, Monique Taylor and Daniece Richardson; six sons, Eddie, III, Janssen, Isiah, Jonathan, John & Garriett Taylor. Visitation Friday, February 25, 2022 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation continued Saturday, February 26, 2022 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1187 Rosedale Rd., Port Allen, LA. Pastor Roland Glover officiating. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Mr. Lee Alan Ladd
55, of Union City passed away 1:00 p.m. Sunday, February 13, 2022, at his home. Memorial services were held at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Brother Ron Gray officiated. Lee was born November 17, 1966, in Union City, son of Victor Canella of Brusly, Louisiana and the late Sherry (White) Canella. He attended Second Baptist Church in Union City. He is also survived by one son, Dusty Ladd of Union City; one brother, Victor Canella, Jr. (Dachelle) of Geismar, Louisiana; one sister; and one niece, Victoria Canella.
Bradford Joseph Fabre,
Age 65 went to be with our Lord & Savior February 16, 2022. Bradford was a native of New Roads & resident od Addis, La. Bradford was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother & friend to many. He is Survived by is loving wife Minnie David Fabre, son Jeremy Fabre (Donna), daughter Krystal Fabre (Luke Allen). His grandchildren, Kade & Gaige Allen, Mylana, Colebyn, Coltin, Austin, Aaliyah Fabre, Adrianna & Mac Holmes & Emma DeBenedetto, whom he took as a grandchild. Sisters Janice Williams (Clayton) & Jeanette Fabre. Brother in law Wiley David Jr. Proceeded in death by son, Gregory Fabre, parents Elmo & Janice Fabre, in laws Wiley Sr. & Erminie David, sister Melinda Fabre & niece Michelle Mendoza. Services Friday, February, 25 at the Church Of Addis 6781 Hwy 1 Addis, La 9 a.m. Visitation services at 9 a.m. Until 11 a.m. religious services. Pallbearers were his grandchildren, Jermy Fabre & Luke Allen. Honorary Pallbearers, Clayton Williams, Wiley David Jr. & the Back Addis Gang. Professional Services Entrusted To A. Wesley Funeral Home Maringouin, La.
