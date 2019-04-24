Davis Johnson
Davis Lee Johnson was born on February 12, 1971 in Baton Rouge, LA to Daisy Lee Johnson. He was the oldest child of four children. He departed this life on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Promise Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA.
Visitation Saturday, April 20, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Ottis Bowman, Sr. officiating. Interment Winnfield Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Jesse ‘Punchy’ Wilson Jr.
Jesse “Punchy” Wilson, Jr., a loving husband, father, and grandfather departed this earthly life on Sunday, March 24. He was the son of the late Jesse and Ethel Lego Wilson. He was a 1964 graduate of Iberville High School and a graduate of Southern University. He dedicated his life to helping others.
He was the owner of Wilson’s Construction Company, a former Iberville Parish Police Juror and political and project management consultant. He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Carolyn ; 2 daughters, Ingrid, Baton Rouge and Jillian, Austin, TX; son and daughterinlaw, Rodney (Shonda), Baton Rouge; 6 grandchildren: Jordan and Nayah Lawrence, Zachary and Jonathan Wilson, Santoh and Trust Breaux; 2 sisters: Pam Wilson, Port Allen and Marilyn Wilson, Plaquemine; 3 brothers: Jerald, Sr. (Prenella), Plaquemine; Frank (Carolyn) and Jackie (Lisa), Baton Rouge; aunt, Mary Rylander Young, Plaquemine; 3 sisters in law: Sheryl (Harold) Mellieon, Plaquemine; Josephine Smith, Atlanta, GA; Louise Smith, Washington, D.C.; 2 brothersinlaw: M. Olander (Gloria) Smith, Atlanta, GA and Michael Smith, Sr., Dorseyville.
Preceded in death by his parents: Jesse and Ethel Wilson, Sr. and one sister, Saundra Wilson. In lieu of flowers, you may choose to donate to JP Minority Entrepre to keep his legacy alive online http://pages. today/wilson5 or by mail 7350 Jefferson Hwy, Suite 485 Box 153 Baton Rouge, LA 70806.
Kenneth Wayne “Ken” Sprull (1953 2019)
Our beloved brother Ken Sprull passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 66. He was born on January 16, 1953. Ken is survived by his siblings: Landry Sprull Jr, Gerald Sprull (Monica), Andrew Sprull, Kathryn S. Franklin (Jimmy), Valencia Sprull, Charlene S. Crockett (Kirk) and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and family friends. Ken is preceded in death by his parents: Landry Sprull Sr. and Lena England Sprull. Funeral services were held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 10:00am at Hall Davis Funeral Home at 1160 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA.
Burial was in Shiloh Missionary Baptist church cemetery, Highway 190, Port Allen, LA 70767. Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Services in charge of arrangements.
Katherine ‘Katie’ Catanzaro Scalise
A native of Sunshine and resident of Cinclare in Brusly. Katie was a retired “shampoo lady” at Kut and Kurl Beauty Shop in Port Allen. She passed away on March 19, 2019 at 5:45 p.m., at her home surrounded by her family, at the age of 92.
Katie devoted her entire life to taking care of her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Katie was a devout Catholic at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. She started and ended each day with the rosary.
Katie is survived by her two sons, Basil J. Scalise and wife Jennifer Love Scalise, and Frank Scalise; a daughter, Alice Scalise Prejean and husband Larry Prejean; four grandsons, Michael Scalise and fiancée Tammy Marionneaux, Eric Prejean and girlfriend Kallie Ruggiero Somme, Anthony Scalise and wife Avia Spencer Scalise, and Jared Scalise; two greatgranddaughters, Michlynn Scalise Adams and husband Cole Adams, and Molly Scalise, with a third greatgrandchild due in October; one greatgreatgrandson, Hampton Cole Adams Jr.; a sisterinlaw, Genevieve Catanzaro. Katie was blessed with step (bonus) grandchildren, Mason Spencer, Cody, Micah and Lawson Tranchino, and M.J. Somme. Katie was surrounded by many, many friends but would like to thank her dearest friends, Margaret Narretta and son Jerry and family, Sue Fourroux, Pam Hebert, Linda Mott and Kay Ramagos for all the love and compassion they have shown throughout the years. Katie was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Charles Scalise; parents, Frank and Felicie Bonona Catanzaro; four brothers, Phillip, Joseph, Tony and Louis Catanzaro; four sisters, Felicie C. Panepinto, Mary C. Boeta, Lena C. Canella and Jenny C. Valenti. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebra ted by Rev. Matt Lorrain at 12 noon at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly.
Interment followed in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were her two sons and four grandsons. Honorary pallbearers were Larry Prejean, Jerry Narretta and Cole Adams. The family would sincerely like to thank everyone for the endless prayers, cards, flowers, food, phone calls and visits during mom’s illness. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Michael Robertson Sr.
(1955 2019)
A resident of Port Allen, Michael Robertson Sr. died on April 5, 2019, at age 64. Visiting at Grant’s Westside Funeral Services on Friday from noon until 5 p.m., and resumed on Saturday from 8am until service at 10am at the funeral home.
He is survived by wife, Diane Robertson; three children, Michael Jr. (Jessica), Alvin and Shantell; stepdaughter, Richarda (Tarrus Sr.); 14 grandchildren, Khirsten, Katara, Christopher, Jordan, Jarious, Francis, Javon, Michaelin, Asher, Allie, Destiny, Gabriel, Tarrus Jr. and Beshawn Jr. who was like a son; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Karen Ann Davis
A native and resident of Morganza, La. she passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans. She was 66 years old, a graduate of Morganza High School and LSU Nursing School in New Orleans. She was a Registered Nurse having worked for Pointe Coupee Parish School System for 36 years. She was a Master Gardener, enjoyed raising cattle and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and family.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Greene Davis of Morganza; daughter, Heather Davis Poff and husband Jason of Houston; sons, Jeremy Davis and wife Angie of New Roads, Seth Davis and wife Taylor of Port Allen; mother, Lois Dugas of Morganza; motherinlaw, Lorean Davis; grandchildren, Mason and Cole Davis. She is preceded in death by her father, LeRoy F. Dugas. A visitation was held at St.Ann’s Catholic Church in Morganza on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Services were conducted by Father Brent Maher. Entombment was in St. Ann’s Mausoleum. Pallbearers were Byron Witty, Lane Leonards, Brock Rivet, Caleb Adkins, John Allement, Brandon Bueche. Honorary pallbearers will be Kelly and Ricky Rivet.
Myrtle Jacobs Collins
Myrtle, 83 year old native of Port Allen, LA, was born February 9th, 1936 and passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on March 19, 2019. She retired from the Dietary department of OLOL hospital in 1998. Survived by 3 children, Joe Collins III, Jacqueline Jones, and Sandra Collins; 4 sisters, 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Robert C. Jacobs and Margaret A. Jacobs; 4 siblings and 2 children Nona Collins and Larry Collins. Also a very special daughterinlaw Mary L. Blount.
Religious Services were held on Monday, March 25, at Hall Davis and Sons, 1160 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, conducted by Pastor Randall Ellison. Viewing was held from 9 11 am, followed by 11 am service and burial at Lady of the Knight Cemetery in Port Allen, LA.
Nelwyn D. Courtney, age 89
A resident of Brusly, La., passed away April 16, 2019. Nelwyn is survived by her devoted husband of 72 years Alvin Earl Courtney; daughters, Donna Courtney (Marion H. “Mickey”) Hunt and Rhonda Courtney Wells; grandchildren, Pamela Barrilleaux, Jason (Lee Ann) Murphey, Rachel Prudhomme, Shelby Wells, and Courtney Wells; Greatgrandchildren, Kayla Boswell, Kasen Parrish, Adriana, Aaliyah, Ariana,
and Willow Shifflett, Aden Raila, Gerald George, Sierra, Gabriel, and Josh Prudhomme and Taylor Gossen; brother, Rev. H.H. “Spud” (Julie) DeMent; sisters, Alpha Mae Raborn, Hazel “Dugan” Newman and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ephraim DeMent and Garnet Shelby DeMent, and her brother, Leon N. DeMent, Sr. Visiting hours took place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 1:00 pm, officiated by her brother, Rev. H.H. “Spud” DeMent and Pastor Keith Horton. Burial followed at Resthaven Gardens
of Memory. Pallbearers were Andy Maduro, Jason Murphey, Leon DeMent, Jr., Marvin Newman, Benard Raborn, and Keith Hunt. The family of Nelwyn wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. David West and Staff and Jennifer and Cindy at Cardinal Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Edward “Eddie” Oliver Knighten (19252019)
Eddie entered eternal rest peacefully at his home on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Louise Knighten and son Grover Harrison, Sr. Survived by sons Edward, Eardis, Keller W. Knighten, Darrow Harrison, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, April 22, 2019 at 10am until religious service at 11am, Greater New Guide Baptist Church, 3445 Fairfield’s Ave Baton Rouge, LA
