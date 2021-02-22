Francis N. “Frankie” Frankie Benedetto
was a man of character, intelligence, strength and style – a true gentleman. He was charming, kind and gentle of spirit and will always be remembered for his welcoming, dimpled smile. Frankie passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the age of 79, at Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary. He is survived by his wife and golfing partner of 47 years, Marlene Landry Benedetto of St. Francisville; daughter, Cassandra Benedetto Allain and husband James Edward Allain Jr. of Port Allen; son, Derek F. Benedetto and wife Farrah Seale Benedetto of Baton Rouge; five grandchildren, Jessica Frances Allain, Victoria Lynn Allain, Christina Allain Sanchez and husband Christopher Sanchez, Allaire Frances Benedetto and George Francis Benedetto; two sisters, Frances Anne Gascon of Brusly and Mary Sue Whitelaw of Little Rock, AR; mother-in-law, Ann Landry, and numerous nieces and nephews. Frankie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles D. and Genevieve Pecquet Benedetto; brothers-in-law, Tommy Gascon and Ernest Whitelaw; father-in-law, Dudley Landry and first wife, Mearline Harville Benedetto. A native and resident of Port Allen prior to moving to St. Francisville, Frankie was a graduate of LSU, an Air Force Veteran, a third-generation grocer, a co-founder of Hubben’s Supermarket and founder of Benedetto’s Market. He was also a real estate developer in West Baton Rouge Parish, a member of The American Legion 160, Knights of Columbus 2875, both in Port Allen, and a former member of the Lions Club. He made a Cursillo (264) in Prairie Ronde, LA. Frankie was a parishioner of both Mount Carmel and Holy Family Catholic Church. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. Inurnment will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum, Brusly, LA. Memorial gifts in Frankie’s memory may be made to the Nim Pecquet Foundation c/o Holy Family School Foundation, 335 N. Jefferson Avenue, Port Allen, LA 70767 or Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 4950 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70809.
Theodore J. ‘Teddy’ Marquette
Teddy passed away peacefully, with his children by his side. Teddy was a native of Port Allen and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He was a member of the United States Air Force & a retired, dedicated member of UA Local 198, Plumbers, Steamfitters & Refrigeration Fitters, as a pipefitter. His hobbies included hunting, freshwater fishing & finding roadside treasures. He is survived by his wife, Denise Cheveallier; six children, Kimberly M. Lemoine, Donna M. Hanks & her husband Jeff, Kristy Marquette, Amber H. Gourdon & her husband, Jeremy, Michael Marquette & his girlfriend, Belinda Perkins, Daniel Marquette & his girlfriend, Sarah Lockhart; 10 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his brother, Alfred J. Marquette, Jr.; and his parents, Alfred J. and Eunice L. Marquette. A inurnment gathering will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 10:00 am. A special thank you to the doctors and staff in the ICU at Ochsner Medical Center, in Baton Rouge for their compassionate care. Deceased’s Funeral Arrangements. Inurnment at Greenoaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA.
Michael Allen Bryant,
age 68, of Port Allen, Louisiana Mike passed away peacefully at his home after a courageous battle with early onset Alzheimer’s/Dementia on Monday February 15, 2021. Those who knew Mike know he hated being fussed over and he’d rather give than receive. In lieu of funeral services a Celebration of Life in remembrance of Mike will be planned at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Mike’s tribute page at sealefurneralhome.com. Mike was born at Warner-Brown Hospital in El Dorado, Arkansas, on March 8, 1952, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Jack and Cornelia Irene (Carter) Bryant. Growing up in Smackover, AK, Mike graduated from Smackover High School with the Class of 1970. After a brief stint in college on a band scholarship Mike decided to follow in his grandparents footsteps and opened his own plumbing business. Mike’s energetic personality lead him to “sales” where he enjoyed a successful career in life insurance and industrial outside sales where he thrived making lifelong friends. Later he pursued a pipefitter trade in the construction field before becoming ill. His many talents and vast knowledge of building/repairing things led him to building his own home of which he was extremely proud. A devoted husband, father, stepfather, and grandfather, Mike loved and cared attentively for his family. In addition to the love for his family, his favorite hobbies included: genealogy research, history, antiquing and collecting. He enjoyed reading, traveling, hunting, fishing and had an unforgettable passion for all types of music. Mike was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Left to treasure Mike’s memory; wife of 24 years, Georgina Bryant; son, Allen Bryant; and daughter Laura Bryant; stepchildren Trent and wife Christi Blair; Misty Blair and fiancé Glen Burns; and Meghan Blair. 17 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Dave Cosner; sister Suzie and husband Tom Hunt; Aunt Faye and Uncle Ronnie Martin; Jim and wife Janie Bryant; family friends Ken and Barbara Rapier; Kerry Rushing; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; special dearest companion “Baby Boy” Dutch. Preceded in death by his parents and his beloved sister Rebecca (Becky) Cosner; and cherished friend John Rushing. Special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice of Plaquemine, LA and staff. We sincerely appreciate all the acts of kindness and sympathies expressed by everyone.
Shirley Robert Chustz
entered into eternal rest on February 12, 2021 at the age of 66. Survived by her husband, James E. Chustz; daughter, Shannon Chustz Girod; son, Timothy Chustz; sister, Cynthia Duhon; brother, Tyrone Robert; grandchildren, Philip Mason, Jr., Peyton Mason, Elijah Chustz, Aaron Chustz and Gabrielle Chustz. Visitation Friday, February 19, 2021, 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 10:00 am, Holy Family Catholic Church, 369 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, LA. Father David Allen officiating. Interment Chenal Cemetery, Jarreau, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Robert Critney Sr.
departed this life on Thurs., Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:35am at OLOL Medical Center. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Brenda Critney; 2 daughters Robin Odom, Reika (Daniel) Johnson; 3 sons Robert (Fabara) Critney, Jr. of Lukeville, LA and Ricky (Latonia) Critney of Addis, LA and Renwick Critney of Baton Rouge, LA. 1 Step-son Derrick Coon of Houston, TX, 2 step daughters Emily C. Tate and Amanda Coon of Baton Rouge, LA; 22 grandchildren, 1 great grandson. 1 brother Howard (Joyce) Critney of Port Allen, LA and 1 sister Rosalee (Oliver) Dickerson of San Antonio, TX. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Religious Service 10:30am at Nazarene B.C. Addis, LA on Sat., Feb. 20, 2021. Interment in Nazarene B. C. Cemetery.
Margaret Gremillion English
passed away peacefully at St. Clare Manor on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the age of 88. She was a teacher’s aid at Holy Family for many years and was a former receptionist for Dr. Guy Otwell; resident of Port Allen and a native of Plaucheville, LA. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Monday, February 15, 2021 from 8:30 am until Rite of Christian Burial at 10 am, conducted by Father David Allen. Interment at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Cemetery, Plaucheville, LA. She is survived by her children, Valarie Wilson and husband Michael, Hayde English and wife Adele, Clint English, and Blaine English and wife Stacey; twelve grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sister, Theresa Christiana; and brother, Albert Gremillion and wife Myra; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Hunter English; parents, Abby and Mae Brassette Germillion; sister, Dolores Germillion; and brother, Russell Germillion. Margaret loved her grandchildren and to garden. She was an accomplished seamstress and former Jazzercise instructor. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Michael Thomas “”Mike”” Misuraca, II
passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the age of 59. He was an owner and operator of a Shelter Insurance Agency and Louisiana Exchange; resident of Watson and native of Port Allen, LA. Due to Covid a private family service will be held. He is survived by his son, Michael Thomas Misuraca, III; parents, Michael Thomas Misuraca and Mary Fresina Misuraca; sisters, Victoria M. Millet and husband Brett, Vincel M. Simpson and husband Larry, and Myra M. Black and husband Joseph Scott; nieces and nephews, Collin Millet, Morgan S. James and husband Peter, Madison Simpson and fiancé Josh, Julia Black, and Joseph Scott Black, II. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Vince and Anna Mae Carona Fresina; and paternal grandparents, Vito and Evelyn Tinnerello Misuraca. Mike was a graduate of Holy Family Catholic School in 1975, Port Allen High School in 1979 and LSU in 1983 where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Accounting. Throughout his insurance career he earned multiple certificates and acknowledgements including CPCU and CIC. Mike was known for his fun-loving spirit. He had a love for and great knowledge of music. Mike was on the National Board of Directors for the Rotary Club, on the Options Board of Hammond and Volunteers of America. Special thanks to the entire staff at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet, especially Dr. Dhaval V. Adhvaryu and Dr. Roy Culotta and to the nursing staff at Superior Home Health. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Michael Shawn Oubre
a loving husband, dedicated son, caring friend and devoted member of the community, Michael Shawn Oubre was brought home into the loving arms of his Lord at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, after a courageous fight with cancer at the age of 48. A native of Morganza, Louisiana and resident of Port Allen, Louisiana, he was a proud and successful Real Estate Broker and owner of M. Shawn Oubre, Broker & Associates. He was the founder and former owner of Cou-yon’s Cajun Bar-b-q in Port Allen and former owner of Cou-yon’s on Burbank and Monjuni’s Italian Restaurant on Highland Road. A man with plenty of character and zest for life, he will be remembered by many for his friendship, giving spirit and service to others. Shawn loved to pass a good time, cheer on the LSU Tigers and enjoy a delicious meal with his beloved family and friends. A devout member of Christ the King and Holy Family Catholic Churches, he tended mass as a eucharistic minister, lector, usher and commentator. Shawn was a 25-year member of the West Baton Rouge Knights of Columbus Council 2875 and volunteered time by serving the community, particularly during LSU church activities and Lenten fish-fry suppers. He was an active Realtor, a Commissioner on the South Burbank Crime Prevention District Board and a former Board Member of the Baton Rouge Apartment Association. He is survived by his wife, Michelle Rabalais Oubre; his father, Michael Oubre; his mother, Colette Prestigiacomo; his brothers, Dr. Aaron Oubre (Lauren) and Jeremy Prestigiacomo (Liana); his sister, Ashley Smith Howe (Joe); father-in-law, Larry Rabalais; sister-in-law, Doree Rabalais; nieces, Ana Claire Block, Skylar “Sissy” Prestigiacomo, Riley, Alaina and Reese Howe; nephews Kaden, Landon and Tucker Prestigiacomo; dear friends, Keith Neely, Holli Keller, Jimmy Brabner, Mark Ebarb and Luke Chiniche; and his greatly beloved cats. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, June and John “Buddy” Purpera, Rita and Murphy Oubre, and Phil and Virginia Prestigiacomo; aunt Linda Dawson; uncles Peter Corey Purpera and Blaine Oubre; mother-in-law, Dora Rabalais; stepfather, Jerry Prestigiacomo; and cousin, Jamey Purpera. Visitation at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21 with a 7 p.m. recitation of the rosary. A Christian Burial Mass to follow at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Morganza celebrated by dear friend Father Jason Palermo. Interment in the St. Ann’s Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be by invitation only. All friends and family are welcome to gather for visitation prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, a donation account to benefit church improvements at Shawn’s home church parish has been made in his memory. Please make donations to The Cottonport Bank, Account Number: 5012005277. P.O. Box 1284 Port Allen, La. 70767
Richard R. Ramagos, Sr.
passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, February 16, 2021 on his 84th birthday. He was a retired barber and a bus driver for WBR Parish; resident of Addis and native of Plaquemine, LA. Richard was a US Navy Veteran. Visiting at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Monday, February 22, 2021 from 9:30 am until 11:30 am with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly at 12 pm, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Interment at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patsy Haydel Ramagos; children, Cindy Hebert and husband Mark, Danny Ramagos, Hazel Delapasse and husband Maurice, and Patty Hunt and husband Keith; grandchildren, Dwayne Hebert, Mandy Hebert Lambert, Claude Delapasse, Kayla Delapasse, Jesse Hunt, Nicole Ramagos, and Celeste Delapasse; and great grandchildren, Hannah and Hailee Ramagos, Kade Bourgoyne and numerous other great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his son, Richard “Trip” Ramagos, Jr., parents, Sidney, Sr. and Mabel Quatrevingt Ramagos; and brother, Sidney Ramagos, Jr. Pallbearers will be Kade Bourgoyne, Claude Delapasse, Dwayne Hebert, Jesse Hunt, Keith Hunt and Mark Hebert. Richard was a storyteller and jack of all trades. Special thanks to Father Matt and his office staff, Deacon Minos Ponville, Jr., Pastor Tim Webb, OLOL doctors and nurses, Chateau D’Ville, Comfort Care Hospice, WBR and Port Allen Firemen, Donna and Mickey Hunt, Kade Bourgoyne, Sherie at Dynamic Therapy, the many friends, family and neighbors for all of their loving care, support and devotion. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Roslan Marie Snearl
entered into eternal rest on February 9, 2021 at the age of 72. Survived by her daughter, Uchaka Snearl Johnson; sons, Alton Snearl, Jr., Ron Snearl, Kevin Snearl and Kendell Snearl; grandchildren, Juston Bracken, Ron Jarvis, Kevaniesha Snearl, Asia Jarvis, Rhoniese Jarvis, Darryon Snearl and De’Andre Dunn. Visitation Friday, February 19, 2021 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery, Morrisonville, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Edward J. “Fuzz” Babin, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the age of 91. He was a retired supervisor with Louisiana DOTD after 35 years; resident of Erwinville and native of Grosse Tete, LA. A private family service will be held. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Evelyn Thibodeaux Babin; children, Billy Babin, Joyce Lemoine (Aristede), Bobby Babin (Suzanne LaCour), and Sandra Olinde (Michael); eleven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; and brother, Leroy Johnson (Geraldine). Preceded in death by his son, Joseph Edward Babin (Judy); grandson, Kevin Babin; parents, Eddie Babin and Mabel St. Romain Johnson; and sister, Dorothy Saizon (Robert). Pallbearers will be Joey Babin, Bubba Babin, Randale Babb, Chad David, Jason Guidroz, and Hunter David. Honorary pallbearers will be Ethan Guidroz and Jaxon Babb. Fuzz enjoyed fishing, gardening and woodworking. Special thanks to Pointe Coupee Hospice, especially his nurse JoAnn Christmas and his Home Instead caregivers, Jessica Jarvis and Brenda Jackson for their loving care and devotion. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
