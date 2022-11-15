Leon N. Goudeau, Sr. entered into eternal rest. A 1961 Graduate of Cohn High School, Mason Member Stone Square Lodge #8, Past Master of Baton Rouge Consistory #179. Survived by his daughter, DeShannon L. Goudeau; son, Leon Goudeau, Jr.; sisters, Ermel (Orlanders) Plummer and Dorothy Goudeau; brothers, Ray C. (Rose) Northern; grandchildren, Jayla Goudeau, Justin Goudeau, Leon Goudeau, III, Ryan C. Deggs, Aaron Turner, Ahmad Turner and Alyssa Turner. Preceded in death by his wife Eloise Goudeau, mother, Rebecca Northern; father Leonell Goudeau; stepfather, Herbert A. Wells, Sr., daughter, Wendy M. Ross, grandson, Jalen Goudeau. Visitation Saturday, November 12, 2022 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Interment Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
James “Poncho” Parnell, Jr. passed away peacefully at Ochsner on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the age of 84. He was a retired truck driver; resident of Watson and native of Plaquemine, LA. James was a US Army Veteran. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 10am until religious services at 1pm, conducted by Pastor Gray Pearson. Interment at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Poncho is survived by his daughter, Gwen Hughes and husband Joe; sons, James Parnell, III, Darrell Parnell and wife Sheila, and Glynn Parnell; seven grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Catherine Lemoine Parnell; daughter, Connie Parnell Horne; and grandson, Chad Horne. Poncho was an avid hunter and golfer. Please share sympathies, condolences, and memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Kenneth Paul Adams passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the age of 64. He was a former superintendent pipefitter; resident of Brusly and native of Plaquemine, LA. A memorial service was held at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 5 to 9pm with a Rite of Christian Burial at 6:30pm. Please share sympathies, condolences, and memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Leo Williams, Sr.
one of fifteen children, born on March 19, 1944, in Erwinville, Louisiana to the union of the late Sidney and Gertrude Williams. He transitioned from this life into life eternal on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Visitation at Hall Davis and Son Celebration Center, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, November 11 from 12:30 pm until religious services at 1 pm. Leo will be greatly missed by many. He leaves to cherish his memories three children, Patrice Williams Hudson (Anthony Sr.), Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Leo Williams Jr. (Tyra), Stone Mountain, Georgia, and Pakia Williams de Acosta (Herman Sr.), Lawrenceville, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Anthony Hudson Jr. (Jessica), Anique Spriggs, Paige Hudson, Baton Rouge, Kyhmanhe Jackson, Juan Acosta, Herman Acosta, Jr., Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Tia Williams, Stone Mountain, Georgia; five sisters and two brothers. Leo is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Hawkins Williams, parents, three brothers and four sisters.
