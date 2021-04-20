Rev. Kenneth J. Moore
entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the age of 63. Survived by his wife, Angela T. Moore; daughters, Kiara Moore, Courtney Moore and Destine Snearl; sons, Kenneth C. Moore and Ryan Trusclair; sister, Stephanie Moore; brothers, Glinton Moore (Iris) and Reginald Moore; two grandchildren. Visitation Thursday, April 15, 2021 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation continued Friday, April 16, 2021 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 7th St., Port Allen, LA. Rev. Dr. Raymond E. Allen, Sr. officiating. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Robert Thomas,
a native of Lafayette and resident of Addis was called to glory April 1, 2021 at the age of 65. Visitations and religious services Saturday, April 17 at A. Wesley’s Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr., Maringouin, La from 9 am until 11 am religious service, conducted by Pastor Larry Johnson. Interment Greater Bethany B.C. Cemetery in Maringouin. During his battle with cancer, he never lost his faith in God and that is the joy that we must keep in our hearts today as we celebrate Robert’s homegoing and reunification with his parents, his wife, his big brother, Milton Webb and his younger brother and road dog (as he called him), Ivy Thomas and other loved ones. Let us not forget to share our deepest condolences with his siblings he had to leave behind, such as: his oldest sister, Barbara Bessix (Joe), his big brother and confident, Verus Thomas, his big sister, Seathere Stines (Darrell) and his baby brother, Kenneth Thomas (Samynthia). Our hearts are also saddened for his children and grandchildren, his cousins that he grew up with, such as, The Feast and etc., his host of nieces, nephews and circle of friends. Professional services Entrusted to A. Wesley’s Funeral Home Maringouin, La.
Scott Edward Hillen
On Tuesday, April 13, 2021 Scott Edward Hillen age 52 passed away quietly in his home. “.... neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 8:38-39. To know what kind of man Scott was you only had to see the love on his children’s faces when they were with him. He will be sorely missed and ever loved by his family. He is survived by all five children listed oldest first: James, Lori, Jacob, Kaylee, Jennifer; one granddaughter Scarlet; mother, Mary Gouedy Hillen; sisters, oldest first Marcelle Soliman, (Ed), Juliet Daub, (David); friend and companion Adelyn Ortlieb; friend and ex-wife Deborah DeGruy Hillen; niece Amanda, nephews Donato, Blake, Zacki; aunts, uncles, cousins in the Hillen, Gouedy and Jenkins families. Preceded in death by his father, Edward Homer Hillen and a nephew Adam Mucciacciaro. Special thanks to Scott’s daughter Lori, son James, sister Marcelle and ex-wife Deborah for taking care of arrangements and other business. Special thank you to Standard Alloy of Port Allen. There will be a gathering of family and friends to honor Scott’s memory Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1:00 pm at 26970 4-H Club Road, Denham Springs, La 70726
