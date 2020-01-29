Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot got some resistance from the members of the Parish Council over his request to approve a part-time fire chief, but the proposal eventually passed 8-1.
Council member Caleb Kleinpeter provided the single nay vote.
The change comes several months after longtime Fire Chief ??? retired in August and a replacement proved hard to find.
Berthelot said 10 candidates applied for the position after it was advertised, but only three took the required test required by the state.
He said Tim Crockett passed the test and was the parish president’s recommendation to fill the empty post. The seven who did not take the test did not fill out the necessary paperwork properly, Berthelot said.
The proposal will have to be approved by the state Civil Service Board because it requires a fulltime fire chief when it is a parishwide position and in municipalities with populations over 7,000. Berthelot said. A public hearing will be held by the Civil Service Board before the proposal can be adopted.
“We went through the proper channels to do this,” Berthelot said, and was informed of the procedure necessary to make the change.
State Fire Marshal Butch Browning was on hand to speak in favor of Berthelot’s proposal.
“PeeWee asked me a lot of questions about making the change,” he told members of the council. “The bottom line is its your choice to do it or not.”
Browning said there is a procedure already in place to return to a fulltime fire chief in the future but for now, “My opinion is to find the most qualified person you can.”
He continued by saying firefighting is not a popular career choice for young people today, “and you have the same problem here in West Baton Rouge.”
“All over, applicants are hard to come by,” Browning said.
