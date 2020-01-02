(Editor’s note: Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot left for a vacation around Christmas and will not return to work until several days into the new year. In his absence, Finance Director Phillip Bourgoyne provided the Parish Council’s outlook on the new year.)
The West Baton Rouge Parish Council “is anticipating another good year of steady growth” in 2020, according to Finance Director Phillip Bourgoyne.
“As existing subdivisions continue to be completed and the parish continues to grow, it is our hope that additional retail businesses will follow,” he said. “The parish continues to review and monitor its retail plan adopted in 2018 to adjust to any changing circumstances.”
Bourgoyne talked about two industrial projects—one confirmed and one still being considered—that he expects will also improve the parish’s economic situation.
Capital Region Solar on 500 acres off Rosedale Road is under construction is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2020, Bourgoyne said.
The electricity-producing company is installing 197,000 solar panels that are expected to be able to provide power to about 5,000 homes.
“ExxonMobil is considering a $22 million expansion to their Port Allen facility,” Bourgoyne said the company recently announced.
The company said the expansion to the lubricant blending plant is in addition to a $12.2 million upgrade the company announced in September.
The recently proposed expansion could provide about 150 construction jobs if ExxonMobil moves forward with its plans to construct new storage tanks to increase its manufacturing capacity.
Bourgoyne said the Parish Council will continue an aggressive improvement plan for its infrastructure “to help facilitate smart growth in our parish by using existing fund balances and securing grants.”
The parish will also continue its overlay program that will see a portion of McLin Road by the new Caneview K-8 get widened and overlaid. In all, West Baton Rouge will have 5.15 miles of new overlay throughout the parish.
Bourgoyne said there were a multitude of other infrastructure projects planned for 2020,
“The Big Stumpy watershed will get about $1.3 million in improvements by clearing serviceable rights-of-way by improving drainage with better maintenance, including addition dredging and debris clearing,” he said.
The parish completed its two new water wells by the Louis A. Mouch Multipurpose Center. The new wells will aid the parish’s infrastructure upgrade “to keep West Baton Rouge Parish well ahead of the population growth curve,” Bourgoyne said.
“Continuing on the infrastructure upgrades, the parish expects the first phase of the new 20-inch water line, starting at the Intracoastal Canal and ending at St. Francis Street in Brusly, to be completed by the end of January with the second phase ending in Addis set to be finished before the end of 2020,” he continued.
Bourgoyne said the parish’s Public Utilities Department will upgrade water line to eight inches on McLin, Maxine, Nolan David and Andre Lane and rehabilitate the water tower on Section Road.
And in what will ultimately be one of the most important infrastructure improvements in the parish’s future, the Parish Council is continuing to get the La. 1/La. 415 connector shovel ready in anticipation of the funding to be released in the state’s 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.
