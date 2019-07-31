At its meeting last Thursday, the West Baton Rouge Parish Council heard a breakdown of how the parish cleaned up after Hurricane Barry and positive audit reports on its own finances and on those of the Utilities Department.
Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot launched the report on parish workers’ efforts to get the debris cleared from Hurricane Barry with praise for several key employees.
“All these guys did an awesome job,” he said, referring specifically to chief administrative officer Jason Manola, Deano Moran, the parish’s director of homeland security and emergency preparedness and John Andre, roads and drainage supervisor.
He then turned the podium over to Andre to finish the report.
“We have been picking up trash since last week, so we started earlier than any other parish, I think,” Andre said, and that in all, 155 loads of debris were picked up.
He also told council members parish workers, with assistance from prison workers provided by Sheriff Mike Cazes, filled about 24,000 to which he added another 12,000 or so filled by residents for a total of over 36,000 bags that were distributed in West Baton Rouge.
“Everything went smoothly,” Andre said. “I told my workers I appreciate everything they did.”
It was then time for the council members to praise parish workers for their efforts.
“You did a wonderful job and it shows,” said Councilman Gary Spillman. “The parish’s people should be very proud.”
“The parish workers did a great job,” said Councilman Phil Porto Jr. “I want to commend them.”
He also gave Moran and Tony Summers, the assistant director of emergency preparedness, a “thumbs-up” for their efforts.
“They did a great job of keeping in touch” and keeping council members apprised of the situation during the storm, Porto continued.
Then came the two audit reports. Blaine Crochet of Hawthorn, Waymouth and Carroll, LLP, presented the audit for the council while Ken Alford of Provost, Salter, Harper and Alford, LLC, provided the analysis of the Utilities Department audit.
Both audit reports were positive, although Alford pointed out the Utilities Department audit required the reporting of the lack of a certified public accountant (CPA) on its staff to oversee its finances.
“It’s very common for an organization of this size to not have a CPA on its staff,” he said. “The cost to remedy that situation probably outweighs the advantage of not having that finding.”
Parish Finance Director Phillip Bourgoyne said he expected that issue to be resolved before the next audit of the Utilities Department.
In regard to the Parish Council audit, Crochet said, “We noted no compliance issues” and gave the audit its “highest rating possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.