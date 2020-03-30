West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley "PeeWee" Berthelot along with Mayors Richard Lee, David Toups and Scot Rhodes and Parish Council Member Atley Walker, Jr. urged residents to obey the stay-at-home order announced by Gov. John Bel Edwards last week.
This is the third video update provided by WBR Government.
Port Allen Mayor Lee made a special request for residents to avoid flushing anything besides toilet paper, as the sewer system is experiencing back-ups due.
View the full video below.
