Two up and two down so far for the Port Allen boys basketball team at the Brusly Invitational Tournament.
The Pelicans are 2-0 in the tournament following a 55-52 overtime win over McKinley Thursday night and a 66-44 win over Baker Friday.
In Friday’s matchup, Port Allen (5-3) led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter, but a second-quarter rally allowed the Pelicans to seize control of the game and cruise to a win.
Eric Antoine snagged an offensive rebound and scored with two minutes remaining in the first half, which gave Port Allen a 31-15 lead. The Pelicans defensive pressure in the second quarter caused problems for the Buffaloes. Port Allen went into the break up 36-18.
The third quarter was more of the same with Port Allen controlling the tempo and converting Baker turnovers into easy baskets.
Port Allen led by as many as 26 points in the third quarter. The Pelicans had 12 players score Friday, led by Gerrod Franklin with 13 points for the Pelicans. Antoine was also in double figures with 12. Jalen Knox added eight. Lemoyne Cobb paced Baker with 13 points.
Port Allen tops McKinley in OT thriller
In Thursday’s tournament opener, Port Allen lost a 10-point halftime lead, but rebounded to claim a 55-52 win in overtime over McKinley.
“Last year we lost seven games by three points or less,” said Port Allen head coach Derrick Jones after Thursday night’s win. “This was a testament to our growth over the past year. Our guys never got rattled, they kept their poise, kept defending, kept playing the right way down the stretch. Give credit to McKinley, they scrapped and they fought. They played really hard and they’re well-coached. Our guys just made plays down the stretch, believed in each other and were able to pull it out.”
Knox’s layup late in the second quarter gave Port Allen a 33-23 lead going into halftime.
The third quarter was not kind to the Pelicans as they managed five points, getting outscored 15-5 in the frame as McKinley tied the game at 38 heading into the fourth.
Port Allen began the fourth with a 5-0 burst capped by Tawasky Johnson’s steal and breakaway one-handed flush 40 seconds into the quarter.
McKinley tied the game at 47 on a free throw with under a minute left. Both teams missed free throws that eventually sent the game into overtime.
Franklin started overtime with back-to-back layups that put the Pelicans up 51-47 with 2:44 left to play. Johnson’s free throw with 1:15 left gave the Pelicans a 54-49 lead as Port Allen held on for the win. Franklin led Port Allen with 14 points, followed by Knox with 10. Julien Jarvis added nine and Johnson had eight.
Port Allen closes out the tournament Saturday at 4 p.m. against Zachary.
“Zachary’s a 5A, they have size, they’re well-coached,” Jones said. “They guard you man to man. We’re looking forward to it. Right now it’s all about us growing. We’re still trying to find out who we are, becoming who we are. That’s why we scheduled the way we did. We intentionally had a really hard challenging schedule to get us ready for February and March.”
