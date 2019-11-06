Acting on an anonymous tip, officers with the Port Allen Police Department checked out a report of two men in dark clothing seemingly wandering the streets near Avenue G Saturday evening.
“We received a call to let us know there were two suspicious men in their area,” said Chief Esdron Brown. “That’s the value of community policing.
“Sometimes someone in the public sees something we don’t,” he continued. “They can call in anonymously so there’s no reason not to report something suspicious.’
The anonymous call led to the arrest of a Port Allen man on a charge of possession of a Schedule I narcotic, heroin.
Around 7:50 p.m., Sgt. Briant Landry and Reserve Officer Frank Picard responded to the call and located one of the suspects.
While checking him out, he was identified as Shallon Cooper and he had warrants out for his arrest, one for driving under suspension and a second for no insurance.
There had been reports of minor crimes in the area, graffiti and vehicle burglaries, so police were cautious but vigilant. Cooper matched the description and was believed to be one of the reported suspects.
Cooper’s explanation of where he lived conflicted with the story officers got from his brother—Cooper said he had been living with his brother since three days ago but the brother said it had been three weeks.
Landry said the brother, who was the second suspect described in the anonymous call, was not arrested with his brother.
“His brother was completely compliant and he gave me no cause to arrest him,” he said.
A routine pat down of Shallon Cooper did not turn up anything, but he admitted on the way to the Detention Center he had two small bags of heroin in his shoe.
Landry said Cooper was in possession of about two grams of the narcotic.
Brown said the brothers were renting the house where they were living and advised other landlords to carefully screen prospective tenants.
“Having one bad tenant can affect a street, even an entire neighborhood,” he continued.
