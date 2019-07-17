Port Allen residents will see a slight increase in their utility bills beginning next month, an 87-cent bump to their solid waste fee, members of the City Council were told at their meeting last Wednesday.
Karla Swacker, business development and municipal marketing manager of Republic Services, said the increase was similar to a cost-of-living increase and is built into the company’s contract with the city.
She said the four percent increase could have been higher due to a change in the economics of recycling.
China, which purchases most of the recycled material on the West Coast, has tightened its restrictions on the amount of non-recycleable material it will allow, Swacker said.
“Due to the adverse market conditions created by international disruption in (the) sale of recycled commondities, we are requesting that a change be made this year in the distribution of the prices to support the economic viability of the recycling program,” Republic Services manager Stephen Carville said in a letter to the council.
“This is not a request for money in addition to the price increase,” he continued. “The total amount of the price increase will not change, only the distribution of the increase.”
Currently, Port Allen residents are paying $21.54 per month for garbage pickup, bulk and yard waste pickup and recycling.
That figure is divided by category, with $15.75 going to garbage pickup, $2.63 to bulk waste pickup and $3.16 to recycling, but Swacker said her company elected to change the distribution of fees instead of asking for a higher increase because of the instability of the recycling portion of its services.
The August bill will reflect the change with a total due for each household to $22.41, with a 34-cent increase in the distribution to recycling opposed to the 13 cents it would have changed it to without the upheaval in recycling.
“Republic is committed to sustaining the recycling program through this unexpected period with hopes that the market conditions can be restored to some better level in the future,” Carville continues in his lettter.
“By processing and selling the material through our Material Recycling Facility, we are working both to reduce processing costs and maximize our market potential for the materials,” his letter states.
“Port Allen residents are doing an excellent job in participating in the recycling program and keeping the contamination levels to acceptable standards,” Carville wrote.
“We appreciate their cooperation in helping this program run at its best level,” he concluded.
Mayor Richard Lee III said that while he understood the recycling issue, he was concerned about the number of complaints residents are submitting to City Hall.
“There’s a lot of things coming up that the people are not going to be happy about,” he said, after remarking that the City Council was likely going to have to increase sewer user fees soon.
“We are expecting better service from you,” Lee said.
Councilman Hugh Riviere said the complaints about garbage pickup seem to come in spells and wondered why.
“It just seems like when it’s bad, it’s really bad,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.