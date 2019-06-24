The Port Allen Rotary club awarded three students with family members who work in law enforcement or as first responders $1,000 college scholarships during the Wednesday, June 19 School Board meeting.
The club began the Thank an Officer scholarship program in honor of the three Baton Rouge officers who died and three who were critically wounded during an ambush in 2016. Since then, they have awarded several local students scholarships with plans to continue.
This year, recipients were: Amber Jenkins of Brusly High School, Chelsey White of Port Allen High School, and Cole Carpenter of Brusly High School.
