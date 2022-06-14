The West Baton Rouge Department of Parks and Recreation presents professional entertainments and art and science classes in four locations throughout the parish. All of the activities are open to the public and are appropriate for youth ages 5 to 11 years, families, and adults. The entertainments feature ballet and hip hop dance, puppetry, theater, and storytelling. The art and science explorations provide participants hands-on experience with different art media while learning about famous artists and their works. Art instructor, Maria Bridevaux, presents the art and science explorations.
The professional entertainments, locations, dates and times follow.
June 21 & 22 (Tuesday & Wednesday) Kabuki Dance DROP THE B.E.A.T.
Kabuki Dancers are performing artists from Louisiana’s Acadiana region. Through dance, spoken word, poetry and the drums, learn what it means to Drop the B.E.A.T. (Bullying Ends After Talking) with the Kabuki Dancers.
Tuesday 10:00 a.m. Performance Port Allen Community Center Wednesday 10:00 a.m. Performance Addis VFW Hall
June 30 (Thursday) Hobey Ford’s Animalia
Hobey Ford is one of our greatest puppeteers. He is a two-timed winner of puppetry’s highest honor, the UNIMA Citation of Excellence and is the recipient of three Jim Henson Foundation grants. It is exciting to have him perform in West Baton Rouge.
Hobey Ford’s Animalia is a spellbinding, magical, up close exploration of the animal world, from the metamorphosis of a butterfly and a tadpole, to the flight of a bald eagle and the playful romp of otters. The show is performed to music as Hobey breaks out of the traditional puppet theater booth, turning the whole area in front of the audience into his performance stage.
10:00 a.m. Performance Addis VFW Hall
1:00 p.m. Performance Port Allen Community Center
The public is also welcome to participate in the following art and science explorations presented at the Port Allen Community Center on the following Tuesdays at 1:00 p.m. Please call 225-931-8175 to register for the explorations.
June 21 (Tuesday) Seeing The Starry Night with Dutch Artist, Vincent Van Gogh June 28 (Tuesday) Meet the Pioneer of Abstract Art, Piet Mondrian
July 12 (Tuesday) Leonardo Da Vinci’s Self-Supporting Bridge
July 19 (Tuesday) Expressive Line & Color Art.
For further information contact West Baton Rouge Department of Parks and Recreation bboyce6@cox.net • (225) 931-8175
