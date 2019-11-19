There were two runoff races for seats on the Parish Council, which will turn over seven of its nine members next year.
The District 3 seat will be filled by Atley Walker, a Democrat, after he defeated fellow Democrat Tammy Clayton Jones by the widest margin in all of the West Baton Rouge races, 56 percent to 44 percent.
Walker’s final vote tally was 594 while Jones collected 461 votes Saturday. Walker will replace Naomi Fair on the council.
A third candidate seeking election to the District 3 seat was eliminated in the Oct. 12 primary, Jeannette Bynum Walker.
The victor of the District 7 race is Alan Crowe, who defeated his opponent, Natashia Carter Benoit, in another close race.
This race had four candidates in the primary, but Crowe and Benoit received more votes than the other two, Scott Roe and Ross Rumfola.
Republican Crowe earned 52 percent of the votes cast Saturday, 664, to Benoit, a Democrat, who collected 48 percent or 606, a margin of only 58 votes.
Crowe will take over the District 7 post from Gary Spillman.
Two Parish Council seats were decided prior to the primary and will be filled by candidates who ran unopposed. Kirk Allain will fill the District 1 seat and Carey Denstel will represent District 6.
In the Oct. 12 primary, newcomer Craig “Moonie” Bergeron defeated incumbent Gary Hugghins for the right to represent District 8.
Three other seats—seats with incumbents who had completed their term limits—were decided in the primary.
In District 4, Caleb Kleinpeter garnered more votes that Jeffrey “Petit” Kershaw to earn the seat, Kenneth Gordon defeated Reynard Douglas III for the right to represent District 5 and Gary “Shaq” Joseph will represent District 9 seat after earning more votes than two opponents, Antionette Jackson and Elliot Dogan Jr.
