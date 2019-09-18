Latest News
- West Baton Rouge Parish Animal Shelter Seeks Adopters
- Brusly looks to rebound from tough loss, set to face St. Michael
- Port Allen travels to Livonia aiming for 1st win
- OLDIES BUT GOODIES FEST
- Ribbon-cutting at Lukeville School symbolic of milestone but improvements continue
- WBR wins Chamber of the Year honors
- 'Music Dreams… an American Story,' featuring Henry Turner Jr. and Flavor
- WBR GOINGS ON
- ARREST REPORT
- Chris 'Fish' Kershaw announces candidacy for Parish Council
- WBR wins Chamber of the Year honors
- ARREST RECORDS
- Abbeville man dies at WBR hunting camp after large mower falls on him
- Ribbon-cutting at Lukeville School symbolic of milestone but improvements continue
- U.S. Rep. Garret Graves explains reasons Louisiana is good for business
- Shooter in death of LSU graduate student arrested, charged with first-degree murder
- Zipper's/Rita's Closet weekend sale set for Oct. 5
- DOTD announces nighttime La. 415 lane closures through Oct. 31
