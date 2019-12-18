by Hannah Swarner
This Christmas, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office will assist 41 families with a total of 102 kids.
On December 7th, WBR Sheriff Deputies and volunteers stood outside of Walmart, hoping to make a child’s dream come true this Christmas. It was nothing short of successful. The organization collected triple of the amount of cash donations compared to last year and double the amount of toy donations. With all of the donations, the sheriff’s office will be able to serve more kids than ever before.
This program was designed to not only bond law enforcement with the community but to bring joy back in the local area through Christmas cheer. Overall the goal is to help families in West Baton Rouge who are in need of assistance to make their child’s Christmas complete. The Christmas Crusade for Children of WBR has been around for more than 25 years and will continue to improve as the years pass by.
Deputy Jamie Waters explains, “Many children would not even experience Christmas if it weren’t for this Christmas Crusade Program. It means a lot to a kid to have something to believe in.”
The program is a three-week process of reviewing applications submitted, collecting donations at Walmart, purchasing additional gifts, and lastly sorting and organizing to distribute all gifts to the families on December 19th.
Jewel Cazes, a retired West Baton Rouge Deputy, has been an annual volunteer since the first Christmas Crusade for children event. He mentioned that knowing that he is making children smile around the parish, sure does warm his heart.
Sheriff Mike Cazes and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to say a special thank you to everyone who donated and was able to make this Christmas, a Christmas to remember in West Baton Rouge Parish.
