The shooter allegedly responsible for the Sept. 7 death of a Airline Highway gas station clerk was arrested Thursday after he confessed to the early morning shooting, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Antonio Watts, 22, of Port Allen, confessed to the crime, detectives say, that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Md Firoz-Ul-Amin, an LSU post-graduate student who had been working part-time at the station near the base of the U.S. 61 Mississippi River Bridge.
Watts provided collaborated details from the surveillance video, confirming his involvement.
He has been booked into Parish Prison on counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, illegal use of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.
The security images show Watts shooting Firoz-Ul-Amin without provocation, the Sheriff's Office said, then Watts is seen stepping over then man's to empty the register.
Detectives said Watts was located after a tip was reported to the Sheriff’s Office and arrested Thursday in East Baton Rouge Parish, but did not give a specific
A tip helped detectives find and arrest Watts, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies arrested him in East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday.
Firoz-Ul-Amin, of Bangladesh, was studying computer science as a doctoral student and would have graduated with his doctorate from LSU in 2023.
He had earned his bachelor's degree and master's degree in computer science and engineering, respectively, from Jahangirnagar University in Bangladesh.
Firoz-Ul-Amin had been planning to return home soon, to be married in December. He had planned to bring his bride back to Baton Rouge as he finished his studies.
"The entire LSU community mourns the tragic loss of Ph.D. student Firoz-Ul-Amin," LSU President F. King Alexander had said in a statement Saturday after the slaying.
"He was an incredibly gifted student and researcher with such a promising future," he continued.
"Our thoughts are with his family, fellow students and his professors in the Computer Science and Engineering program at this time," Alexander said.
