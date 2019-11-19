This November 30th, 20 local small businesses are coming together to kick off the holiday season and celebrate Small Business Saturday.
Each business is offering exclusive deals to celebrate the day and every shopper will be entered to win one of 25 door prizes and one grand prize.
Small businesses are at the core of every successful and vibrant community. In fact, for every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., approximately 67 cents stays in the local community.
When you Shop Small on Small Business Saturday—and all year long—it can help add up to a big impact.
The WBR Small Business Council is a grassroots organization started by a handful of small business owners to create initiatives and events that benefit and lift up small businesses.
One of the council’s most recent, memorable events was the Westside Shopping Extravaganza – a first of its kind event for the area that resulted in unforeseen success for every business involved.
“We are passionate about working together as small business owners for the continued growth of everyone,” says Annie Claire Bass, owner of SoSis Boutique. “When we give our neighbors multiple reasons to shop locally, we all benefit and our community gains a little more culture.”
This November 30th, shoppers will find discounts and deals at all 20 participating businesses. In
addition to these special offers, everyone who visits any one of the participating businesses can enter to win one of 25 $10 gift card prize packs featuring $10 gift cards to multiple local businesses.
One grand prize winner will be selected to receive one $25 gift card prize pack featuring $25 gift cards to multiple local businesses.
About the West Baton Rouge Small Business Council
The West Baton Rouge Small Business Council is a group of small business owners on a mission to encourage and promote shopping small through events and initiatives like the Westside Shopping Extravaganza and Small Business Saturday.
