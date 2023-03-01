Brusly held a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter but it wasn’t enough.
No. 2 Albany used a 14-0 run to force overtime and maintained the momentum in the extra frame.
The Lady Hornets outscored the Lady Panthers 14-6 in the overtime to earn a 72-64 win in the Division II nonselect semifinal game at Southeastern Louisiana’s University Center.
“Too many turnovers. You can’t beat anybody with that number of turnovers,” said Brusly coach Trent Ellis. “Hats off to Albany. They came at us in the fourth quarter. We did our best tonight. I don’t think we left anything out there. We just came up short in overtime.”
Tia Anderson scored a game-high 17 points for Brusly (29-7), which reached the semifinals for the third consecutive year. Laila Clark added 15 points and Amireyah Williams and Alaiah Jarrell were in double figures with 11 and 10 points respectively.
Aubrey Hoyt paced Albany (31-2) with 14 points.
Albany advances to play No. 1 Wossman Saturday at 6 p.m. Wossman beat South Beauregard 60-47 Wednesday.
Brusly (29-7) held a 12-5 lead after Jamia Robertson’s three midway through the first quarter.
Albany closed the gap to 16-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Brusly boosted the lead to nine at 28-19 on Jarrell’s bucket. The Lady Panthers went into halftime ahead 31-26.
The Lady Hornets trimmed the deficit to one before Brusly responded with an 8-1 spurt. Clark got a steal and a layup that put Brusly up 10 points midway through the third. Shortly after that, Clark picked up her fourth foul and was subbed out.
The Lady Panthers led 47-38 going into the fourth quarter.
Albany rallied to start the fourth and took its first lead at 48-47 on Cayden Boudreaux’s layup with 5:22 left.
Hoyt scored a bucket with 32.1 seconds left to tie the game at 58. Brusly had a chance to win in regulation but Robertson’s corner three missed as time expired.
“What a game,” said Albany coach Stacy Darouse. “We were lucky to come out with the win. Brusly played a great game. They came right at us and had us on our heels. We had to do some soul-searching at halftime and the end of the third quarter."
Albany outrebounded Brusly 38-32. The biggest discrepancy came at the charity stripe where the Lady Hornets hit 23-of-33 free throws, while Brusly went 4-8 at the free-throw line.
Anderson said she is proud of what she’s helped build at Brusly.
“It was pretty good,” she said of her senior year. “We had a young group. I didn’t expect with us having a young group to be here and hopefully, once I leave, they still keep it going and we make it a culture. We started a tradition. So now we just have to continue that going forward.”
