Despite the sustained levels of success the Port Allen powerlifting programs have had, there hadn’t been an athlete who received a college scholarship in the sport.
That changed last week.
Alexis Alford signed to continue her powerlifting and academic career at Blue Mountain College in northern Mississippi.
Alford made the signing official at an event Wednesday morning held at Port Allen High.
“It feels amazing and it feels like a dream come true,” Alford said. “Seeing that all my hard work has paid off. Just being able to be in the moment and know that it’s all coming together. It’s just worth it.”
Alford was a driving force in last year’s state championship run, the program’s eighth state title. She earned Outstanding Lifter honors competing at 165 pounds. She had the highest composite lift of 815 pounds, including a 315-pound lifts in the squat and deadlift at the state meet.
“It has been a pleasure to coach Alexis Alford,” said Port Allen coach Brian Bizette, who has helped lead the girls powerlifting program to eight state championships. “You have made me proud as a coach and as a person. I’ve had many firsts as a coach. Alexis is the ideal person for my first scholarship participant. And in the history of Port Allen, that means you will be the person that will blaze the trail for others to follow. I am very proud of you. There will be many hard times to come and some awesome times as well. Just remember, the hard times define us as champions, not quitters. Go live your dreams and make us proud.”
Alford said she joined the sport of powerlifting to get help with things outside of competition.
“I started this sport to get a mental and physical strength boost,” she said. “I had no idea that a scholarship would be possible because only eight colleges in the nation right as of right now offer powerlifting scholarships. I didn’t think it was possible.”
The Blue Mountain girls powerlifting program is led by coach Jerrell who is in his third season at the helm.
“We’re very fortunate enough and grateful to have her a part of our team,” Howell said of the senior lifter. “She’s done nothing but exceed all of my expectations. She’s showed herself to be a true leader. Not just for my upcoming team but for her team as well. I’m really looking forward to working with her next year.”
