The Brusly wrestling team made a respectable showing at one of the top meets in south Louisiana, one week after the disappointing finish its home event.
The Panthers scored 88 points for an 11th place finish among 42 squads last Saturday at the Ken Cole Invitational at Comeaux High School in Lafayette. Teurlings Catholic won the meet with 230 points.
Sophomore Brian Amis (14-1) garnered second place in the 220-lb. division, while senior Calep Balcuns (23-5) notched third in the 132-lb. category.
“We’re still trying to get better. I thought we wrestled tough at the Ken Cole, and we’re still learning how to win matches,” Bible said. “We’re still trying to get better and I thought we wrestled tough at the Ken Cole, but we’re still learning how to win matches.
“I was disappointed in our meet because we didn’t have the full team, and two of our better wrestlers didn’t wrestle,” he said. “This time we were able to give most of our guys a chance to wrestle, but there’s always room for improvement.”
Basile, which tallied 153.5 points for seventh place, was the only Division III squad in the Top 10.
The road to the Louisiana High School State Wrestling Championship Meet Feb. 8 and 9 in Bossier City continues for the Panthers, who head to Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Friday and Saturday for the Louisiana Classic.
