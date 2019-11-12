Brusly’s Will Anderson made the move from strictly a kicking specialist to defensive back at the beginning of his senior season and that proved beneficial for him and the team.
Anderson shined bright for senior night last Friday with two interceptions, one which was returned for a touchdown in the Brusly’s 43-0 win over Mentorship Academy to close out the regular season.
Anderson’s performance earned him West Side Journal Player of the Week honors.
“This is his first year playing defense," Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said of the senior cornerback. "He's an athletic guy, and he did a good job for us. He's of those you just can't not put on the field. He's been getting better every week, and this is the first week anybody has really challenged him and you see what happened. He had a great night, and should have even had another interception in there."
Anderson had played mostly soccer during his high school career but thought he would give football a try and it seems to have paid off.
“I really didn’t want to do it because it wasn’t really my style. I’m a soccer player,” he said. “I’m just used to kicking. I thought I’d try it out for my senior year to see what happens.”
The other starting cornerback, Sydney Moore suffered an injury earlier in the season and his injury thrust Will Anderson’s younger brother, Jared Anderson into the starting lineup.
“I’m so happy,” Will said of playing on the opposite side of Jared. “Now he can look up to me and learn from things I do.”
The Anderson’s aren’t the only set of brothers who start for the Brusly defense. At the linebacker position, Kyle and Khalil Parker have made plays throughout the season.
Brusly has surrendered only six points in the last three weeks, which included Parkview Baptist and Mentorship Academy.
Anderson and fellow defensive back Grant Watts scored touchdowns last week, but the senior cornerback credited a few of his other teammates for the defense’s success.
“We’ve been solid in the back, but that d-line really stepped up their game the last three weeks,” he said. “It’s the most important because it helps us in the backfield to put points on the board.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.