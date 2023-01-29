After two consecutive trips to the state tournament in Hammond the last two seasons, it's no doubt that Brusly has its sights set on a state title this season.
However, it's important not to overlook the milestones that get accomplished on the way.
One of those milestones was senior forward Tia Anderson reaching 2,000 career points earlier this month.
The senior said she didn't think about the milestone until she saw someone she knew accomplish it.
"I didn't start keeping track until I saw one of my AAU teammates get it," she said. "Then I was like let me see how close I am. I realized I had one more game to get it and then I got it."
Anderson said accomplishing that feat put a little perspective on her basketball career so far.
"That means I might be a hooper," she said with a smile.
Anderson has led the team to the playoffs in each of her four years of high school. The Lady Panthers currently sit at 25-4, which is good for No. 4 in the Division II Non-select power rankings.
"She's one of those kids that you wish had lifetime eligibility," Brusly coach Shawn Bradford said. "I wish her the best in all of her success. All of the accolades she has received, she's worked for them and it's been a joy to watch her grow. It's been a joy to celebrate these milestones with her and she's destined for success."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.