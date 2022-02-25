Despite a hobbled Laila Clark, the Lady Panthers, led by Tia Anderson and Alayah Gedward are heading back to the state tournament in Hammond for the second straight season.
Anderson drilled five 3-pointers, including three 3s in the fourth quarter for a game-high 27 to lead No. 1 Brusly to a 53-46 win over No. 8 Iota in the Class 3A quarterfinals Thursday night.
“It shows how strong of a team we are,” Anderson said. “It shows we can work together and we can finish at the end no matter the deficit or how close the game is.
“It (fourth quarter performance) came from my teammates,” she added. “They put it in my head that we were still in it and to keep my head in the game.”
Brusly will face No. 4 Madison Prep in the semifinals next week. Madison Prep eliminated Brusly in the semis last year and the Lady Panthers are 0-2 this season against the Lady Chargers.
Gedward and Amireyah Williams added 7 points apiece for Brusly. It was Gedward’s last home game of her high school career.
Sage Wimberly paced Iota with 18 points. Avery Young added 17.
“It feels surreal,” she said. “It’s a great feeling (going back to Hammond).”
The lead changed hands several times in the first quarter, with Iota carrying a 14-13 lead into the second quarter.
Brusly held a 27-22 halftime lead and Gedward’s three-point play on the first possession of the second half gave Brusly its largest lead of the night at 30-22.
The Lady Dogs responded with an 11-3 run capped by a pair of Wimberly free throws that put the score tied at 33 midway through the third quarter.
Iota led 44-40 early in the fourth quarter.
Anderson hit 3-pointers on consecutive Brusly possessions to tie the game at 46 with 2:46 left.
After a defensive stop, Emma Fabre hit 1 of 2 at the free-throw line and Anderson snatch up the offensive board and was fouled. She hit both free throws and extended Brusly’s lead to 49-46 with 50.8 seconds left.
Clark, who suffered an ankle injury in Monday’s win over West Feliciana, didn’t play until the fourth quarter, but got a key steal late and hit two free throws to help seal the game.
“These girls deserve the world,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs. I think we really didn’t know what to expect with Laila Clark’s availability. Under the circumstances they gave it everything they had. That was the message pregame. Come back in the locker room empty. Tia Anderson, Alayah Gedward. Those kids are soldiers. Hearts are super huge. They’re fighters and they led us home.”
Staring at the four-point deficit in the fourth quarter, Bradford said his team stood up and the way the team played was an example of what they’ve preached the entire year.
“We’ve been saying all year that champions act like champions before they become champions,” he said. “We’ve been walking that trail the whole time. We carry ourselves like champions and this was just a testament to what we’ve been living.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.