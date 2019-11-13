The West Baton Rouge Parish football teams kick off their quests for a state championship Friday, but the basketball season is just getting started with the annual Port Allen jamboree Thursday, signifying the beginning of the roundball season in the parish.
The annual event will feature 16 teams (eight girls and eight boys teams), including all four varsity squads in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Port Allen’s Lady Pelicans squad has played a few exhibition matchups leading into Thursday’s jamboree, which included a 50-35 win over St. Mary’s.
“A scrimmage is like a teaching point,” said Port Allen girls head coach Kim Cox. “The jamboree is kind of like the kickoff to the season. It’s more of a game simulation.”
The Lady Pelicans are scheduled to take on Broadmoor at 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the main gym.
Port Allen’s boys team fresh off a trip to last year’s state title game, look to kick off the new season Thursday against Livonia at 7:30 p.m.
The Pelicans will be short-handed in Thursday’s game with several players focused on pursuing a state title with the football team.
Head coach Derrick Jones said the jamboree gives other players an opportunity to flourish in enhanced roles.
“We have several guys who are on the football team and we don’t expect them back anytime soon as they’re making the playoff run,” Jones said. “We have about six or seven varsity guys right now. Right now it’s about laying the foundation of what we want to do without being too complex so we don’t leave the football guys behind.”
Jones mentioned Jordan Brooks, Desmond Fleming and Jyron Allen as some of the beneficiaries of the extended opportunity this preseason.
“You take advantage of it and use it to build depth,” Jones said. “We should be a pretty deep team. We have a very high ceiling. We may struggle in the beginning because of the growing pains, but when it’ll be time for us to be good, I think we’ll be right there in the mix.”
Jamboree schedule
Main Gym
5 p.m. — Collegiate vs. Thrive (Boys)
5:40 p.m. — Port Allen vs. Broadmoor (Girls)
6:10 p.m. — Belaire vs. Dunham (Boys)
6:50 p.m. — Brusly vs. Livonia (Girls)
7:30 p.m. — Port Allen vs. Livonia (Boys)
8:10 p.m. — Mckinley vs. Brusly (Boys)
Aux Gym
5 p.m. — Collegiate vs. Capitol (Girls)
5:40 p.m. — Brusly (JV) vs. Thrive (Girls)
